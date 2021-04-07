गुरुवार, 8 अप्रैल 2021
बाप-बेटे के बीच फैंटेसी टीम को लेकर बनाए यह वीडियोस है बहुत मजेदार

Last Updated: बुधवार, 7 अप्रैल 2021 (23:53 IST)
जयपुर:भारत के अग्रणी फैन्टेसी स्पोर्ट्स प्लेटफॉर्म्स में से एक माय टीम 11 ने भारतीय टी20 सीज़न के लिए अपने कैंपेन ‘अब पूरा इंडिया खेलेगा’ का अनावरण किया। इस कैंपेन के द्वारा माय टीम 11 फैंटेसी क्रिकेट की सार्वजनिकता को दर्शाना चाहता है और हर भारतीय परिवार को उनके पसंदीदा खेल, खिलाड़ियों एवं टीमों के प्रति जूनून के माध्यम से जोड़ने का प्रयास करना चाहता है।
कैंपेन का लॉन्च तीन वीडियोज़ के साथ किया गया, जिसमें एक पिता और बेटे के बीच के भावुक रिश्ते को दर्शाया गया है। इसमें बताया गया है कि भारतीय परिवार किस तरह क्रिकेट के खेल से जुड़े हुए हैं, खासतौर पर दुनिया के सबसे बड़ी टी20 क्रिकेट लीग के साथ उनका विशेष लगाव है। यह कैंपेन इस तथ्य पर भी रोशनी डालेगा कि माय टीम 11 पर फैंटेसी क्रिकेट हर किसी के लिए बना है और बताएगा कि कैसे यह यूज़र-फ्रैंडली ऐप्लीकेशन्स फैंटेसी क्रिकेट को आसान बना रहा हैं।
हर वीडियो की कहानी यह दर्शाती है कि बेटा स्मार्ट, टेक-सेवी और फैंटेसी क्रिकेट के प्रति उत्साही है तथा मायटीम 11 का यूज़र है। उसका मानना है कि उनके पिता फैंटेसी क्रिकेट के बारे में कुछ नहीं जानते और उनकी बातों की अनदेखी करता रहता है। हालांकि हर फिल्म में पिता माय टीम 11 से पूरी तरह परिचित है और अपने बेटे की तुलना में कहीं अधिक स्मार्ट है, क्रिकेट के बारे में पूरी समझ रखते हुए सोच-समझ कर विकल्प चुनते हैं। और पिता के इस व्यवहार को देखकर बेटा हैरान रह जाता है।
कैंपेन के मुख्य किरदार फिल्म एवं टीवी जगत के जाने-माने अभिनेता कंवलजीत सिंह ने निभाया है जो पिता की भूमिका में हैं, वहीं बेटे की भूमिका छिछोरे और आश्रम के स्टार तुषार पांडेय ने निभाई है।
कैंपेन के बारे में बात करते हुए मानवेन्द्र सिंह राठौ़ड, सीएमओ, माय टीम 11 ने कहा, ‘‘समय के साथ पिता और बेटे के बीच के रिश्ते में बदलाव आया है, खासतौर पर हमारे पसंदीदा खेल क्रिकेट की बात करें तो सभी का नज़रिया समय के साथ बदलता रहा है। किंतु सबसे खास बात है खेल के बारे में जानकारी। हमने अपने कैंपेन ‘अब पूरा इंडिया खेलेगा’ के माध्यम से इसी पर ध्यान केन्द्रित करने का प्रयास किया है। हमने बताया है कि जहां एक ओर हर भारतीय परिवार अब फैंटेसी क्रिकेट सभी के ज़ेहन में अपनी जगह बना चूका है, वहीं खेल के बारे में जानकारी अपने सर्वोच्च स्तर पर है, यही वह पहलु है जो उन्हें एक दूसरे के साथ जोड़े रखता है।’
उन्होंने अपनी बात को जारी रखते हुए कहा, ‘‘हमने यह दर्शाने का प्रयास किया है माय टीम 11 ऐप्लीकेशन अपने आप में सहज एवं उपयोगकर्ता के अनुकूल है। कोई भी व्यक्ति आसानी से इसका उपयोग कर सकता है और फैंटेसी क्रिकेट से जुड़े सभी पहलुओं को जान सकता है।"

वीडियो कैंपेन ‘अब पूरा इंडिया खेलेगा’का सहयोग माय टीम 11 के मौजूदा चेहरे भी करेंगे जिनमें ब्राण्ड अम्बेसडर, वीरेन्द्र सहवाग के साथ न्यूज़ीलैण्ड के पूर्व स्पीडस्टर डैनी मोरिसन, जाने माने क्रिकेट टीवी होस्ट जतिन सप्रु, मयंती लंगर, संजना गणेशम, सुहैल चंडोक भी नज़र आएंगे।
माय टीम 11 ने 2020 इंडिया टी20 सीज़न के दौरान ‘‘इंडिया की अपनी फैंटेसी ऐप’ कैंपेन का लॉन्च भी किया था और इसे शानदार प्रतिक्रिया मिली, इस दौरान प्लेटफॉर्म पर प्रतिभागियों की संख्या में 3-3.5 गुना बढ़ोतरी हुई।
(वार्ता)


