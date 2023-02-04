बिल गेट्स ने बनाई रोटियां, घी लगाकर खाई, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ वीडियो

बर्नथ माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के संस्थापक बिल गेट्स का परिचय करवाते हैं। फिर वह गेट्स को नई डिश यानी भारतीय रोटी के बारे में बताते हैं। इसके बाद गेट्स कहते हैं कि वह वह लंबे समय के बाद खाना बना रहे हैं। उन्होंने रोटी अंडे के आकार की बनाई थी, जिसके बाद बर्नथ गेट्स को बताते हैं कि रोटी गोल बेली जाती है।
.@BillGates and I had a blast making Indian Roti together. I just got back from Bihar, India where I met wheat farmers whose yields have been increased thanks to new early sowing technologies and women from "Didi Ki Rasoi" canteens who shared their expertise in making Roti. pic.twitter.com/CAb86CgjR3— Eitan Bernath (@EitanBernath) February 2, 2023