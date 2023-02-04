शनिवार, 4 फ़रवरी 2023
  • Follow us
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. अंतरराष्ट्रीय
  4. video of bill gates making roti viral on social media
Written By
Last Updated: शनिवार, 4 फ़रवरी 2023 (11:07 IST)

बिल गेट्स ने बनाई रोटियां, घी लगाकर खाई, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ वीडियो

दिग्गज आईटी कंपनी माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के संस्थापक और अरबपति बिल गेट्स का रोटी बनाते हुए वीडियो इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो में दिखाई दे रहा है कि बिल गेट्स चम्मच से आटे गूंथते हैं, फिर रोटियां बेलते हैं और फिर इसे को घी के साथ चटकारे लेकर खाते हैं।
 
ईटन बर्नथ ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि बिल गेट्स और मैंने साथ में भारतीय रोटी बनाकर खूब मस्ती की। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं अभी बिहार से वापस आया हूं, जहां मैं किसानों से मिला। मैं उनको धन्यवाद देना चाहता हूं और 'दीदी की रसोई' कैंटीन की महिलाओं को भी, जिनकी बदौलत मैं रोटी बनाने में माहिर हो सका हूं।
 
बर्नथ माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के संस्थापक बिल गेट्स का परिचय करवाते हैं। फिर वह गेट्स को नई डिश यानी भारतीय रोटी के बारे में बताते हैं। इसके बाद गेट्स कहते हैं कि वह वह लंबे समय के बाद खाना बना रहे हैं। उन्होंने रोटी अंडे के आकार की बनाई थी, जिसके बाद बर्नथ गेट्स को बताते हैं कि रोटी गोल बेली जाती है।
 
बिल गेट्स ने भारतीय रोटी की तारीफ भी की। उन्होंने कहा कि यह बहुत अच्छी है। बहुत स्वादिष्ट।
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

6 करोड़ साल पुरानी देव शिला से 'प्रकट' होंगे प्रभु राम और माता सीता

6 करोड़ साल पुरानी देव शिला से 'प्रकट' होंगे प्रभु राम और माता सीताजनक दुलारी माता सीता की नगरी जनकपुर (नेपाल) और भगवान श्रीराम की नगरी अयोध्या का रिश्ता तो त्रेता युग से जग जाहिर है। अब कलयुग में माता जानकी की नगरी से भगवान राम की प्रतिमा के लिए शालिग्राम (या देवशिला) पत्थर लाए गए हैं। इसी को लेकर नेपाल के जनकपुर से शालिग्राम पत्थर करीब 6 दिन का लंबा सफर पूरा कर बुधवार देर रात अयोध्या पहुंचा।

RSS को रास नहीं आई मोदी सरकार की नई कर व्यवस्था, आखिर क्या है कारण?

RSS को रास नहीं आई मोदी सरकार की नई कर व्यवस्था, आखिर क्या है कारण?नई दिल्ली। नई आयकर व्यवस्था से रिटर्न भरने और कर का बोझ कम होने के मामले में करदाताओं को कुछ राहत जरूर मिल सकती है लेकिन इसका प्रतिकूल असर उनकी बचत पर होगा। स्वेदशी जागरण मंच (एसजेएम) ने शुक्रवार को यह दावा किया। आएएसएस से संबद्ध इस संस्था ने केंद्र से अनुरोध किया कि नई कर व्यवस्था में कुछ इस तरह का बदलाव करे जिससे मध्य वर्ग बचत करने को प्रेरित हो।

TMC सांसद महुआ मोइत्रा ने बताया- क्या है अडाणी परिवार का सेबी से कनेक्शन?

TMC सांसद महुआ मोइत्रा ने बताया- क्या है अडाणी परिवार का सेबी से कनेक्शन?हिंडनबर्ग द्वारा शेयरों में धोखधड़ी संबंधी रिपोर्ट के बाद से अडाणी ग्रुप की मुश्किलें लगातार बढ़ती ही जा रही है। एक और अडाणी ग्रुप की संपत्ति तेजी से कम हो रही है तो दूसरी तरफ उसकी साख को भी बड़ा झटका लगा है। विपक्ष इस मामले में लगातार सरकार को घेर रहा है। इस बीच तृणमूल कांग्रेस सांसद महुआ मोइत्रा ने बताया कि सेबी और अडाणी परिवार के बीच क्या कनेक्शन है?

भोपाल के इस्लाम नगर के जगदीशपुर बनने की पूरी कहानी!

भोपाल के इस्लाम नगर के जगदीशपुर बनने की पूरी कहानी!राजधानी भोपाल के बैरसियां तहसील स्थित इस्लामनगर अब अपने पुराने नाम जगदीशपुर के नाम से फिर से पहचाना जाने लगेगा। सरकार ने इस्लाम नगर का नाम जगदीशपुर करने का गजट नोटिफिकेशन भी जारी कर दिया। इस्लाम नगर का नाम जगदीशपुर करने पर मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कहा कि मुझे यह बताते हुए प्रसन्नता है कि इस्लाम नगर का नाम अब पुनः जगदीशपुर हो गया है। जो उसका प्राचीन और ऐतिहासिक नाम था।

मोदी जी! कश्मीरी पंडित कर्मचारियों का दर्द भी सुन लीजिए...

मोदी जी! कश्मीरी पंडित कर्मचारियों का दर्द भी सुन लीजिए...Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi: हाल ही में भारत जोड़ो यात्रा पूर्ण कर जम्मू कश्मीर से लौटे राहुल गांधी कश्मीरी पंडित कर्मचारियों की मुश्किलों को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी को पत्र लिखा है। राहुल ने यात्रा के दौरान कश्मीरी पंडितों के प्रतिनिधिमंडल से भी मुलाकात की थी।

और भी वीडियो देखें

UP में शामली में आए भूकंप के झटके, जानमाल के नुकसान की कोई खबर नहीं

UP में शामली में आए भूकंप के झटके, जानमाल के नुकसान की कोई खबर नहींलखनऊ। शुक्रवार रात उत्तरप्रदेश के शामली में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। जानकारी के मुताबिक रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 3.2 मापी गई। शुरुआती जानकारी के मुताबिक भूंकप की वजह से किसी तरह के जानमाल के नुकसान की कोई खबर नहीं है। राष्ट्रीय भूकंप विज्ञान केंद्र ने यह जानकारी दी।

5G आधारित होगा टिकट बुकिंग सिस्टम, 1 मिनट में बुक होंगे 2.25 लाख रेल टिकट

5G आधारित होगा टिकट बुकिंग सिस्टम, 1 मिनट में बुक होंगे 2.25 लाख रेल टिकटरेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव ने रेल बजट पर चर्चा करते हुए कहा कि रेलवे की योजना यात्री आरक्षण प्रबंधन को बेहतर करने की है। टिकट बुकिंग और कंट्रोलिंग सिस्टम 5G आधारित होगा। अभी 1 मिनट में 25 हजार टिकट बनते हैं। इसे बढ़ाकर 2.5 लाख टिकट प्रति मिनट किया जाएगा। फिलहाल इन्क्वायरी की क्षमता 4 लाख है इसे भी बढ़ाकर 40 लाख करने की तैयारी है।

भारत बना वैश्विक विकास का तेज गति इंजन

भारत बना वैश्विक विकास का तेज गति इंजनभारत की सरकार का ही नहीं, अंतरराष्ट्रीय मुद्राकोष (IMF) के अर्थिक विशेषज्ञों का भी मानना है कि भारत, इस समय अंतरराष्ट्रीय अर्थव्यवस्था के आकाश में एक चमकते हुए तारे के समान है। भारत की वित्तमंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने 31 जनवरी के दिन संसद के बजट-सत्र के समक्ष आर्थिक सर्वे प्रस्तुत करते हुए जब यह कहा कि भारत के सकल घरेलू उत्पाद (GDP) की विकास दर इस नए वर्ष में भी दुनिया की तेजी से बढ़ती हुई अर्थव्यवस्थाओं जैसी रहेगी, तब बहुतों ने इसे 'अपने मुंह मियां मिट्ठू' बनने जैसी ही एक आत्मप्रशंसा से अधिक महत्व नहीं दिया होगा।

Petrol Diesel Prices: अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में गिरे कच्चे तेल के दाम, राजस्थान-पंजाब में सस्ता हुआ पेट्रोल-डीजल

Petrol Diesel Prices: अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में गिरे कच्चे तेल के दाम, राजस्थान-पंजाब में सस्ता हुआ पेट्रोल-डीजलनई दिल्‍ली। वैश्विक बाजार में शनिवार को कच्चे तेल की कीमतों में बड़ी गिरावट देखने को मिल रही है। आज शनिवार को डब्ल्यूटीआई क्रूड 2.49 डॉलर या 3.28% फीसदी गिरकर 73.39 डॉलर प्रति बैरल पर ट्रेड कर रहा है। उधर ब्रेंट क्रूड 2.23 डॉलर या 2.71 फीसदी की गिरावट के साथ 79.94 डॉलर पर आ गया है। देश में तेल कंपनियों ने हर सुबह की तरह आज भी पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतों में संशोधन किया है।

अडाणी को कैसे मिली 'राहत', जानिए किस बैंक से कितना लिया है कर्ज?

अडाणी को कैसे मिली 'राहत', जानिए किस बैंक से कितना लिया है कर्ज?पिछले कुछ दिनों की उथल-पुथल के बाद संकटग्रस्त कारोबारी गौतम अडाणी के अगुवाई वाले समूह के लिए शुक्रवार का दिन कुछ राहत भरा रहा। 2 वैश्विक रेटिंग फर्मों ने समूह की कंपनियों की रेटिंग को बरकरार रखा और उसके फ्रांसीसी साझेदार ने समूह की कंपनियों में अपने निवेश को सही ठहराया। बैंकों के बयानों से भी अडाणी ग्रुप को कुछ राहत मिली।

Samsung ने लॉन्च किए Galaxy S23, S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra, कीमत से लेकर फीचर तक जान लीजिए सब कुछ

Samsung ने लॉन्च किए Galaxy S23, S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra, कीमत से लेकर फीचर तक जान लीजिए सब कुछSamsung ने Galaxy S23 के अपने स्मार्टफोन्स को लॉन्च कर दिया है। बड़ी बात यह है कि सैमसंग इन स्मार्टफोन्स का निर्माण भारत में ही करेगा। गैलेक्सी सीरीज में Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23 और S23 को लॉन्च किया गया है। इसी के साथ कंपनी ने Galaxy Book3 series को भी लॉन्च किया गया है। फीचर्स की बात करें तो Galaxy S23 and S23+ iconic rear camera के साथ आएंगे।

Samsung Galaxy S23 की 1 फरवरी को होगी धमाकेदार इंट्री, जान लीजिए क्या होगी कीमत, क्या होंगे फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy S23 की 1 फरवरी को होगी धमाकेदार इंट्री, जान लीजिए क्या होगी कीमत, क्या होंगे फीचर्सSamsung की Galaxy S23 Series को लेकर बेसब्री से इंतजार किया जा रहा है। इस बीच खबरें हैं कि Samsung Galaxy S23 1 फरवरी को लॉन्च किया जाएगा। Galaxy S23 Series में जबर्दस्त फीचर मिलने वाले हैं। खबरों की मानें तो S23 सीरीज में कंपनी सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S23, गैलेक्सी S23 प्लस और गैलेक्सी S23 अल्ट्रा को लॉन्च करने जा रही है।

Moto E13 : Motorola का धमाकेदार स्मार्टफोन, लॉन्च पहले ही हुआ कीमत का खुलासा, जानिए फीचर्स

Moto E13 : Motorola का धमाकेदार स्मार्टफोन, लॉन्च पहले ही हुआ कीमत का खुलासा, जानिए फीचर्सMoto E13 India Price : Motorola अपना नया स्मार्टफोन Moto E13 भारतीय मार्केट में जल्द लॉन्च करने वाला है। फिलहाल इसे योरप, मीडिल ईस्ट और एशिया पैसिफिक में लॉन्च किया गया है। माना जा रहा है कि इसे फरवरी की शुरुआत में ही भारत में लॉन्च किया जा सकता है। लॉन्च होने से पहले इसकी कीमतों का खुलासा भी हो गया है।

Infinix Note 12i : 5000mAh बैटरी और 50MP कैमरे वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, कीमत सिर्फ...

Infinix Note 12i : 5000mAh बैटरी और 50MP कैमरे वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, कीमत सिर्फ...इनफिनिक्स ने Infinix Note 12i को लॉन्च कर दिया है। खास फीचर्स की बात करें तो इसमें 50 मेगापिक्सल का ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा दिया गया है। 5,000mAh की बैटरी दी गई है जो कि 33W फास्ट चार्जिंग को सपोर्ट करती है। जानिए फोन की कीमत और अन्य फीचर्स के बारे में-

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 : इंफिनिक्स के सबसे सस्ते और धमाकेदार फीचर्स वाले 5G स्मार्टफोन की इंट्री

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 : इंफिनिक्स के सबसे सस्ते और धमाकेदार फीचर्स वाले 5G स्मार्टफोन की इंट्रीInfinix अपने नए स्मार्टफोन Zero 5G 2023 की लॉन्चिंग की तारीख का ऐलान कर दिया है। स्मार्टफोन 4 फरवरी को लॉन्च होगा। Infinix Note 12i को कंपनी भारत में 25 जनवरी को लॉन्च करने जा रही है। स्मार्टफोन के बारे में कहा जा रहा है कि यह ऑनलाइन वेबसाइट्‍स पर बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध होगा। कंपनी के मुताबिक यह अपने सैगमेंट में काफी कम कीमत वाला स्मार्टफोन होगा।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

ज्योतिष 2023

धर्म-संसार

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

खेल-संसार

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com