Nobel Prize 2025 : अमेरिका के इन 3 वैज्ञानिकों को मिला Physics में नोबेल प्राइज, जानिए क्या है योगदान

इससे पूर्व फिजियोलॉजी या मेडिसिन में 2025 का नोबेल पुरस्कार मैरी ई. ब्रुनको को दिया गया। फ्रेड रामस्डेल और शिमोन साकागुची को पेरीफेरल इम्यून टॉलरेंस से संबंधित उनकी रिसर्च के लिए प्रदान किया गया है।
BREAKING NEWS— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2025
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2025 #NobelPrize in Physics to John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret and John M. Martinis “for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit.” pic.twitter.com/XkDUKWbHpz