मंगलवार, 7 अक्टूबर 2025
  समाचार
  मुख्य ख़बरें
  अंतरराष्ट्रीय
  john clarke michel devoret and john martinis win nobel prize in physics 2025
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Modified: मंगलवार, 7 अक्टूबर 2025 (17:14 IST)

Nobel Prize 2025 : अमेरिका के इन 3 वैज्ञानिकों को मिला Physics में नोबेल प्राइज, जानिए क्या है योगदान

Nobel Prize 2025
मेडिसिन के बाद अब फिजिक्स के नोबेल प्राइज की घोषणा हो गई है। रॉयल स्वीडिश एकेडमी ऑफ साइंसेज ने जॉन क्लार्क, मिशेल एच. डेवोरेट और जॉन एम. मार्टिनिस को इलेक्ट्रिकल सर्किट में मैक्रोस्कोपिक क्वांटम मैकेनिकल टनलिंग और एनर्जी क्वानटाइजेशन की खोज के लिए 2025 का फिजिक्स का नोबेल दिया है।
इससे पूर्व फिजियोलॉजी या मेडिसिन में 2025 का नोबेल पुरस्कार मैरी ई. ब्रुनको को दिया गया। फ्रेड रामस्डेल और शिमोन साकागुची को पेरीफेरल इम्यून टॉलरेंस से संबंधित उनकी रिसर्च के लिए प्रदान किया गया है।
मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक जब पुरस्कारों का ऐलान किया गया तो इस दौरान क्वांटम मैकेनिज्म के प्रभावों को समझाया गया, उन्होंने एक ऐसी प्रणाली में क्वांटम मैकेनिकल टनलिंग और क्वांटाइज्ड एनर्जी लेवल, दोनों का प्रदर्शन किया जो हाथ में पकड़ने लायक थी।  ये खोज क्वांटम क्रिप्टोग्राफी, क्वांटम कंप्यूटर और क्वांटम सेंसर सहित क्वांटम तकनीक को और समझने में काफी ज्यादा सहायता करेगी। Edited by : Sudhir Sharma 
NHRC ने MP,UP, राजस्थान सहित DCGI को जारी किया नोटिस, CM यादव ने ड्रग कंट्रोलर को हटाया

NHRC ने MP,UP, राजस्थान सहित DCGI को जारी किया नोटिस, CM यादव ने ड्रग कंट्रोलर को हटायाराष्ट्रीय मानवाधिकार आयोग (NHRC) ने मध्यप्रदेश, राजस्थान और उत्तरप्रदेश सरकारों को नोटिस जारी कर उन्हें दूषित कफ सिरप के कारण बच्चों की मौत के आरोपों की जांच करने और नकली दवाओं की बिक्री पर तत्काल प्रतिबंध लगाने का निर्देश दिया है।

सस्ती होंगी EV कारें, नितिन गडकरी का ऐलान- 4 से 6 महीने में घटेंगी कीमतें, पेट्रोल कार के बराबर होंगे दाम

सस्ती होंगी EV कारें, नितिन गडकरी का ऐलान- 4 से 6 महीने में घटेंगी कीमतें, पेट्रोल कार के बराबर होंगे दामअगर आप इलेक्ट्रिक कार खरीदने का प्लान कर रहे हैं तो यह खबर आपके लिए हैं। आने वाले महीनों में ईवी कारों के दाम घटने वाले हैं। केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन और राजमार्ग मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने सोमवार को कहा कि भारत में इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों (ईवी) की कीमतें अगले 4 से 6 महीनों में पेट्रोल से चलने वाले वाहनों के बराबर होने की उम्मीद है।

Bihar Election 2025 Date : SIR का लाभ BJP उठाती रही, कितने घुसपैठियों के नाम कटे, बिहार चुनाव की तारीखों के ऐलान पर क्या बोले नेता

Bihar Election 2025 Date : SIR का लाभ BJP उठाती रही, कितने घुसपैठियों के नाम कटे, बिहार चुनाव की तारीखों के ऐलान पर क्या बोले नेताबिहार विधानसभा चुनाव 2 चरणों में होंगे। पहला चरण 6 नवंबर और दूसरा चरण 11 नवंबर को होगा। 14 नवंबर को मतगणना होगी। चुनाव आयोग की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त ज्ञानेश कुमार ने कहा कि बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव दो चरणों में होंगे - 6 और 11 नवंबर; मतगणना 14 नवंबर को होगी। तारीखें सामने आने के बाद नेताओं की प्रतिक्रयाएं भी सामने आईं जानिए किसने क्या कहा-

Bihar Election 2025 Date : बिहार में 2 चरणों में चुनाव, 6 और 11 नवंबर को वोटिंग, 14 नवंबर को आएंगे नतीजे

Bihar Election 2025 Date : बिहार में 2 चरणों में चुनाव, 6 और 11 नवंबर को वोटिंग, 14 नवंबर को आएंगे नतीजे7 राज्यों की 8 विधानसभा सीटों पर उपचुनाव की तारीखों का ऐलान

छिंदवाड़ा में बच्चों की मौत पर बड़ा एक्शन, छिंदवाड़ा, जबलपुर ड्रग इस्पेक्टर्स सहित डिप्टी ड्रग कंट्रोलर सस्पेंड, ड्रग कंट्रोलर को हटाया गया

छिंदवाड़ा में बच्चों की मौत पर बड़ा एक्शन, छिंदवाड़ा, जबलपुर ड्रग इस्पेक्टर्स सहित डिप्टी ड्रग कंट्रोलर सस्पेंड, ड्रग कंट्रोलर को हटाया गयाछिंदवाड़ा में मृतक बच्चों के परिजनों से मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने की मुलाकात

हरियाणा के ADGP वाई पूरन कुमार ने की आत्महत्या, रिवॉल्वर से खुद को मारी गोली, चंडीगढ़ वाले घर में मिली लाश

हरियाणा के ADGP वाई पूरन कुमार ने की आत्महत्या, रिवॉल्वर से खुद को मारी गोली, चंडीगढ़ वाले घर में मिली लाशहरियाणा कैडर के आईपीएस अधिकारी वाई पूरन कुमार चंडीगढ़ स्थित अपने घर में मृत पाए गए हैं। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक रिवॉल्वर से उन्होंने खुद को गोली मार ली। पूरन कुमार हरियाणा में एडीजीपी के पद पर थे। उनकी पत्नी अमनीत पी कुमार हरियाणा कैडर की आईएएस हैं। वे अभी हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री नायब सिंह सैनी के नेतृत्व में एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल के साथ जापान में हैं।

बिहार में बाहुबली मुन्ना शुक्ला की विधानसभा चुनाव में दांव पर साख, पत्नी लालगंज से लड़ेगी चुनाव!

बिहार में बाहुबली मुन्ना शुक्ला की विधानसभा चुनाव में दांव पर साख, पत्नी लालगंज से लड़ेगी चुनाव!बिहार की सियासत में बाहुबली नेताओं का असर आज भी देखा जा सकता है, यहीं कारण है कि राज्य में विधानसभा चुनाव की तारीखों के एलान के बाद अब एक बार फिर बाहुबली नेताओं की चर्चा होने लगी है। जहां एक ओर कुछ बाहुबली खुद चुनावी मैदान में सक्रिय नजर आ रहे है वहीं कुछ बाहुबली जेल की सलाखों के पीछे रहकर अपने परिजनों के जरिए अपना सियासी वजूद बनाए रखने की जद्दोजहद में लगे हुए हे।

Cough Syrup Death : छिंदवाड़ा में 2 और बच्‍चों की मौत, अब आंकड़ा 19 हुआ, किडनी खराब होने के बाद नागपुर में 9 बच्चे भर्ती

Cough Syrup Death : छिंदवाड़ा में 2 और बच्‍चों की मौत, अब आंकड़ा 19 हुआ, किडनी खराब होने के बाद नागपुर में 9 बच्चे भर्तीछिंदवाड़ा में दो और बच्चियों ने कफ सिरप की वजह से दम तोड़ दिया है। इनका इलाज नागपुर में चल रहा था। इस तरह से मध्यप्रदेश में कफ सिरप की वजह से मौत का आंकड़ा 19 तक पहुंच गया है। वहीं, नागपुर के अस्‍पतालों में 9 अन्‍य बच्‍चों को भर्ती किया गया है, जिनका इलाज चल रहा है।

भोपाल में कलेक्टर-कमिश्नर कॉन्फ्रेंस में बोले CM डॉ. मोहन यादव, जनता से संवाद के साथ जनप्रतिनिधियों का करें सम्मान, निगेटिव खबरों का करें खंडन

भोपाल में कलेक्टर-कमिश्नर कॉन्फ्रेंस में बोले CM डॉ. मोहन यादव, जनता से संवाद के साथ जनप्रतिनिधियों का करें सम्मान, निगेटिव खबरों का करें खंडनराजाधनी में मंगलवार से शुरु हुई दो दिवसीय कलेक्टर-कमिश्नर कॉन्फ्रेंस में मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने अफसरों का जिला और प्रशासन चलाने की सीख दी। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि सभी फील्ड अधिकारी जनप्रतिनिधियों एवं आम जनता से सतत संवाद अनिवार्य रूप से बनाए रखें। आमजन से मिलने की व्यवस्था और जनसुनवाई को और भी बेहतर बनाएं। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि जिलों में कई बार स्थानीय मीडिया, सोशल मीडिया में नकारात्मक खबरें छपती हैं, इनको वेरीफाई कर इनका तत्काल खंडन किया जाना चाहिए। आज सोशल मीडिया की पहुंच जन-जन तक है। शासन के द्वारा किए जा रहे लोक-कल्याणकारी कार्यों को सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से जन-जन तक पहुंचाया जाए।

वेबदुनिया की खबर से तिलमिलाया पाकिस्तान, जानिए कौनसी News है

वेबदुनिया की खबर से तिलमिलाया पाकिस्तान, जानिए कौनसी News हैPakistans brutality in PoK: भारत के दुश्मन देश पाकिस्तान वेबदुनिया डॉट कॉम की एक खबर से तिलमिला गया है। पाकिस्तान की टेलीकम्युनिकेशन अथॉरिटी ने सोशल मीडिया साइट 'एक्स' से अनुरोध किया है कि वेबदुनिया की एक खबर ने पाकिस्तान के कानून का उल्लंघन किया है।

Airtel का ग्राहकों को गिफ्ट, अमेरिकी कंपनी से करार के बाद मिलेगी नई AI सुविधा

Airtel का ग्राहकों को गिफ्ट, अमेरिकी कंपनी से करार के बाद मिलेगी नई AI सुविधाएयरटेल बिजनेस ने देश की पहली एआई/एमएल (कृत्रिम बुद्धिमत्ता/मशीन लर्निंग) संचालित क्लाउड आधारित लोकेशन सेवा शुरू करने की घोषणा की है। कंपनी ने मंगलवार को बताया कि उसने एयरटेल-स्काईलार्क प्रिसाइज पोजिशनिंग सेवा शुरू करने के लिए अमेरिकी कंपनी स्विफ्ट नेविगेशन के साथ एक रणनीतिक साझेदारी की है।

7000mAh की बैटरी और Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 प्रोसेसर, जानिए OnePlus 15 में क्या है खास

7000mAh की बैटरी और Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 प्रोसेसर, जानिए OnePlus 15 में क्या है खासOnePlus जल्द ही धांसू स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करने वाला है। यह स्मार्टफोन है OnePlus 15। स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स की बात करें तो स्मार्टफोन में 7,000mAh की बैटरी मिलेगी। यह फोन 120W रैपिड चार्जिंग सपोर्ट करेगा। वनप्लस के लॉन्चिंग शेड्यूल की बात करें तो भारत में यह फोन जनवरी में लॉन्च किया जा सकता है।

iPhone 17 खरीदने के लिए उमड़ी भीड़, मुंबई में एपल स्टोर के बाहर मारपीट

iPhone 17 खरीदने के लिए उमड़ी भीड़, मुंबई में एपल स्टोर के बाहर मारपीटApple Iphone 17 : आईफोन 17 सीरीज की बिक्री शुरू होते ही देशभर में इस फोन को खरीदने के लिए शुक्रवार सुबह एप्पल स्टोर्स पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। जोश से भरे ग्राहक दिल्ली, मुबंई और बेंगलुरु में स्टोर के बाहर सुबह से ही कतार में लग गए। उन्होंने नए पेश हुए एप्पल 17 के साथ ही एप्पल वॉच और एयरपॉड्स भी खरीदे।
