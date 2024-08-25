इजराइल की लेबनान में एयर स्ट्राइक, हिज्बुल्लाह के रॉकेट अटैक के जवाब में एक्शन

इजराइली सेना के प्रवक्ता रियर एडमिरल डेनियल हगारी ने कहा कि इन खतरों से बचने के लिए आत्मरक्षा में लेबनान में उन आतंककवादी ठिकानों पर हमला किया जा रहा है, जहां से हिजबुल्ला इजराइल के आम नागरिकों पर हमले करने की साजिश रच रहा था।
“In a self-defense act to remove these threats, the IDF is striking terror targets in Lebanon, from which Hezbollah was planning to launch their attacks on Israeli civilians.”— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 25, 2024
Listen to an update from IDF Spokesperson, RAdm. Daniel Hagari, regarding Hezbollah’s plans to attack… pic.twitter.com/fKvbUVSmbT