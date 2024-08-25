रविवार, 25 अगस्त 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : रविवार, 25 अगस्त 2024 (10:20 IST)

इजराइल की लेबनान में एयर स्ट्राइक, हिज्बुल्लाह के रॉकेट अटैक के जवाब में एक्शन

Israel Hizbullah war : इजराइल के लड़ाकू विमानों ने रविवार सुबह दक्षिण लेबनान में स्थित हिज्बुल्लाह के ठिकानों पर हमला कर दिया। सोशल मीडिया पर हमले के वीडियो वायरल हो रहे हैं। इनमें दक्षिणी लेबनान में हमले होते नजर आ रहे हैं। हमले से पहले इजराइल ने लोगों को चेतावनी भी दी।
 
इजराइली सेना ने एक बयान जारी कर हिजबुल्ला पर ‘इजराइली क्षेत्र की ओर मिसाइल और रॉकेट दागने की तैयारी करने’ का आरोप लगाया। 
 
इजराइली सेना के प्रवक्ता रियर एडमिरल डेनियल हगारी ने कहा‍ कि इन खतरों से बचने के लिए आत्मरक्षा में लेबनान में उन आतंककवादी ठिकानों पर हमला किया जा रहा है, जहां से हिजबुल्ला इजराइल के आम नागरिकों पर हमले करने की साजिश रच रहा था।
 
हगारी ने चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि जिन क्षेत्रों में हिजबुल्लाह सक्रिय है, हम उन क्षेत्रों में रहने वाले नागरिकों को सचेत करते हैं कि वे अपनी सुरक्षा के लिए वहां से तुरंत चले जाएं।

इजराइली सेना ने एक पोस्ट में कहा कि हिजबुल्लाह ने लेबनान से इजरायली क्षेत्र की ओर 150 से अधिक प्रोजेक्टाइल दागे हैं।  हम आतंकवादी ढांचे को निशाना बनाते हैं, वे नागरिकों को निशाना बनाते हैं।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
हेमंत सोरेन का बड़ा आरोप, समाज में जहर फैला रही है भाजपा

हेमंत सोरेन का बड़ा आरोप, समाज में जहर फैला रही है भाजपाHemant Soren's big allegation on BJP : झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने शनिवार को भाजपा पर धर्म, जाति, लव जिहाद और बाढ़ जेहाद के बहाने समाज में 'जहर' फैलाने का आरोप लगाया। सोरेन ने यह भी दावा किया कि अनुसूचित जनजाति (एसटी), अनुसूचित जाति (एससी) और अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग (ओबीसी) के आरक्षण को कमजोर करने की साजिश चल रही है।

Naxalism : नक्सलवाद पर अंतिम प्रहार, अमित शाह का दावा मार्च 2026 तक हो जाएगा खात्मा, किया प्लान का खुलासा

Naxalism : नक्सलवाद पर अंतिम प्रहार, अमित शाह का दावा मार्च 2026 तक हो जाएगा खात्मा, किया प्लान का खुलासाकेंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने शनिवार को नक्सलियों को खुली चुनौती देते हुए कहा कि यदि वे अपना रास्ता नहीं बदलते हैं तो ‘अंतिम प्रहार’ होगा और हम देश को मार्च 2026 तक नक्सल समस्या से मुक्त कर लेंगे। शाह ने आज यहां नक्सल प्रभावित राज्यों की अंतर राज्यीय समन्वय समिति की बैठक के बाद प्रेस कांफ्रेंस को संबोधित करते हुए यह चुनौती दी।

OPS की जगह केन्द्र सरकार लाई UPS, जानिए सरकारी कर्मचारियों को कितनी मिलेगी पेंशन

OPS की जगह केन्द्र सरकार लाई UPS, जानिए सरकारी कर्मचारियों को कितनी मिलेगी पेंशनNew pension scheme from 1 April 2025: केन्द्र सरकार ने सरकारी कर्मचारियों के लिए नई पेंशन स्कीम (UPS) लाने की घोषणा की है। इसे यूनिफाइड पेंशन स्कीम नाम दिया गया है। यह योजना 1 अप्रैल 2025 से लागू होगी। रिटायर्ड सरकारी कर्मचारियों को भी इस पेंशन का लाभ मिलेगा। इस योजना का 23 लाख कर्मचारियों को फायदा मिलेगा।

Caste Census : राहुल गांधी क्यों कराना चाहते हैं जाति जनगणना, बताया कारण

Caste Census : राहुल गांधी क्यों कराना चाहते हैं जाति जनगणना, बताया कारणRahul Gandhi reiterates caste census demand : राष्ट्रव्यापी जातिगत जनगणना की मांग को लेकर दबाव बनाते हुए कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) ने शनिवार को कहा कि देश के 90 प्रतिशत लोग व्यवस्था से बाहर हैं और उठाये जाने वाला यह कदम उनके लिए जरूरी है।

Kuno National Park : जंगलों में जल्द आजाद घूमेंगे अफ्रीका से लाए गए चीते, सेप्टीसीमिया इन्फेक्शन से 2 की हुई थी मौत

Kuno National Park : जंगलों में जल्द आजाद घूमेंगे अफ्रीका से लाए गए चीते, सेप्टीसीमिया इन्फेक्शन से 2 की हुई थी मौतcheetahs are now ready to roam freely in kuno madhya pradesh : दुनिया में पहली बार अंतरमहाद्वीपीय स्थानांतरण के तहत भारत लाए गए अफ्रीकी चीतों को जल्द ही जंगल में छोड़ा जाएगा। अधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी दी। लगभग एक साल पहले भारत लाए गए चीतों को मध्यप्रदेश के कूनो राष्ट्रीय उद्यान में स्वास्थ्य जांच और निगरानी के लिए रखा गया है। कुछ चीतों को शुरू में जंगल में छोड़ दिया गया था, लेकिन पिछले वर्ष अगस्त में तीन चीतों की 'सेप्टीसीमिया इन्फेक्शन' के कारण मौत हो गई थी।

संदीप घोष पर CBI ने कसा शिकंजा, पॉलीग्राफ टेस्ट के बाद 15 स्थानों पर रेड

संदीप घोष पर CBI ने कसा शिकंजा, पॉलीग्राफ टेस्ट के बाद 15 स्थानों पर रेडKolkata sandeep ghosh news : केंद्रीय अन्वेषण ब्यूरो (CBI) ने आरजी कर मेडिकल कॉलेज के पूर्व प्राचार्य संदीप घोष के कार्यकाल के दौरान संस्थान में हुई वित्तीय अनियमितताओं के संबंध में कोलकाता स्थित उनके परिसरों पर रविवार को छापेमारी की। केंद्रीय जांच एजेंसी आरोपी और उनके सहयोगियों के ठिकानों सहित कोलकाता में 14 अन्य स्थानों पर भी छापे मार रही है।

महाराष्ट्र दौरे पर PM मोदी, 11 लाख नई लखपति दीदियों का करेंगे सम्मान

महाराष्ट्र दौरे पर PM मोदी, 11 लाख नई लखपति दीदियों का करेंगे सम्मानPM Modi in mumbai : प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी रविवार को महाराष्ट्र के जलगांव का दौरा करेंगे और 11 लाख नई ‘लखपति दीदियों’ को सम्मानित करेंगे। इसके बाद वे राजस्थान के जोधपुर का दौरा करेंगे।

Live : संदीप घोष पर कसा CBI का शिकंजा, कोलकाता में 15 स्थानों पर छापेमारी

Live : संदीप घोष पर कसा CBI का शिकंजा, कोलकाता में 15 स्थानों पर छापेमारीlive updates : पीएम मोदी के मन की बात, टेलीग्राम के ceo पावेल दुरोव की गिरफ्तारी, आरजी मेडिकल कॉलेज एवं अस्पताल के पूर्व प्राचार्य संदीप घोष पर सीबीआई का शिकंजा समेत इन खबरों पर सबकी नजर। पल पल की जानकारी...

कौन हैं टेलीग्राम के CEO पावेल दुरोव, फ्रांस पुलिस ने क्यों किया गिरफ्तार?

कौन हैं टेलीग्राम के CEO पावेल दुरोव, फ्रांस पुलिस ने क्यों किया गिरफ्तार?पेरिस। टेलीग्राम एप के CEO पावेल दुरोव को फ्रांस की पुलिस ने पेरिस के ले बॉर्गेत एयरपोर्ट से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। 39 वर्षीय दुरोव को मैसेजिंग ऐप पर आपराधिक गतिविधियां पनपने देने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। टेलीग्राम पर कंटेंट मॉडरेशन की कमी पर केंद्रित जांच के संबंध में उनके खिलाफ वारंट जारी किया गया था।

भारी बारिश से हाहाकार, IMD ने इन राज्यों के लिए जारी किया अलर्ट

भारी बारिश से हाहाकार, IMD ने इन राज्यों के लिए जारी किया अलर्टweather update : गुजरात, राजस्थान, मध्यप्रदेश, उत्तराखंड, हिमाचल प्रदेश, पश्चिम बंगाल, महाराष्‍ट्र समेत कई राज्यों में भारी बारिश से जनजीवन प्रभावित हुआ। मौसम विभाग ने 26 अगस्त तक गुजरात, राजस्थान, महाराष्ट्र, ओडिशा, पश्चिम बंगाल, त्रिपुरा और पूर्वोत्तर के राज्यों में भारी से बहुत भारी बारिश का अलर्ट जारी किया है।

क्या कन्फर्म हुई iPhone 16 की लॉन्च तारीख, leaked poster से हुआ बड़ा खुलासा

क्या कन्फर्म हुई iPhone 16 की लॉन्च तारीख, leaked poster से हुआ बड़ा खुलासाApples के next generation iPhone 16 की लॉन्च तारीख और समय का खुलासा हो गया है। एक नए लीक में iPhone 16 लॉन्च इवेंट के पोस्टर का खुलासा हुआ है। इसमें बताया गया है कि Apple 10 सितंबर को Apple Park में अन्य हार्डवेयर प्रोडक्ट के साथ 4 नए iPhone को लॉन्च करेगा। टिप्सटर माजिन बु (Tipster Majin Buu) ने दावा किया है कि उन्हें इस इवेंट का पोस्टर मिल गया है।

बड़े डिस्प्ले और धांसू बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च होगी realme 13 Series 5G, कंपनी ने किया तारीख का ऐलान

बड़े डिस्प्ले और धांसू बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च होगी realme 13 Series 5G, कंपनी ने किया तारीख का ऐलानrealme 13 Series 5G to launch in India on August 29th : realme 13 Series 5G अब जल्द ही भारत में लॉन्च होने जा रही है। कंपनी ने इसकी तारीख का ऐलान कर दिया है। 29 अगस्त को 12 बजे यह सीरीज लॉन्च होगी। Realme 13 5G सीरीज में एक ऐसा फोन होगा जिसमें MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy चिप होगा, जो बहुत ही तेज है।

5000mAh बैटरी और 13MP AI कैमरे वाला अब तक का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

5000mAh बैटरी और 13MP AI कैमरे वाला अब तक का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोनLava Yuva Star 4G India : लावा (Lava) अपने सस्ते स्मार्टफोन्स के लिए जाना जाता है। Lava Yuva Star 4G स्मार्टफोन को सिंगल स्टोरेज वेरिएंट में लॉन्च किया गया है। कीमत की बात करें तो इस स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 6,499 रुपए है। यह अब तक का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन है।
