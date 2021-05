CoronaVirus Live Updates : महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना का कहर जारी, बीते 24 घंटे में 63282 नए मामले, 802 की मौत

India reports 4,01,993 new #COVID19 cases, 3523 deaths and 2,99,988 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,91,64,969

Total recoveries: 1,56,84,406

Death toll: 2,11,853

Active cases: 32,68,710



Total vaccination: 15,49,89,635