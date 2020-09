Grammy winner Diane Warren reacts to peeing on his trophy: “This was given to U by your peers out of respect for your work and U r literally pissing on them.” pic.twitter.com/Au4ZxnZT6z

Doesn't matter what the REASON is for you peeing on Grammy,

for some it is a dream,

some who have it cherish it,

some who bled through their Throats And respected it like a holy grail makes it one thing clear,

Whatever REASON you have, you ain't no singer, ain't worth it..