मंगलवार, 21 अक्टूबर 2025
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated :मुंबई , मंगलवार, 21 अक्टूबर 2025 (11:15 IST)

बॉलीवुड एक्टर असरानी का 84 वर्ष की आयु में निधन

Asrani passes away
बॉलीवुड के लोकप्रिय एक्टर और कॉमेडियन गोवर्धन असरानी का सोमवार को 84 वर्ष की आयु में निधन हो गया। असरानी ने 350 से अधिक फिल्मों में काम किया था।  एक्टर लंबे समय से बीमार थे और उन्हें इलाज के लिए चार दिन पहले ही हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया था।
उनके निधन की खबर सुनकर पूरा बॉलीवुड सदमे में है। असरानी ने अपने निधन से पहले अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर दीवाली को लेकर एक पोस्ट किया था। इस पोस्ट में उन्होंने सभी को दीवाली की शुभकामनाएं दी थी। यह पोस्ट अब सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है।
बॉलीवुड के लोकप्रिय एक्टर और कॉमेडियन गोवर्धन असरानी का सोमवार को 84 वर्ष की आयु में निधन हो गया। असरानी ने 350 से अधिक फिल्मों में काम किया था। एक्टर लंबे समय से बीमार थे और उन्हें इलाज के लिए चार दिन पहले ही हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया था।

निर्देशक नहीं इंजीनियर बनना चाहते थे यश चोपड़ा, स्विट्जरलैंड सरकार ने लगवाई है 250 किलो की कांस्य प्रतिमा

निर्देशक नहीं इंजीनियर बनना चाहते थे यश चोपड़ा, स्विट्जरलैंड सरकार ने लगवाई है 250 किलो की कांस्य प्रतिमाबॉलीवुड के किंग ऑफ रोमांस कहे जाने वाले फिल्मकार यश चोपड़ा को स्विट्जरलैंड से बहुत प्यार था और उन्होंने अपनी ज्यादातर फिल्मों में यहां की खूबसूरती को बखूबी दिखाया था। यश चोपड़ा ने अपनी कई फिल्मों में स्विटजरलैंड की खूबसूरत वादियों में शूटिंग की थी। अपनी फिल्मों के जरिए यश चोपड़ा ने स्विट्जरलैंड के टूरिजम को बढ़ाने में काफी मदद की थी, जिसके लिए वहां की सरकार ने यश चोपड़ा को ऐसा सम्मान दिया, जो इतिहास में दर्ज हो गया।

कभी दिन के 120 रुपए कमाती थीं मोनालिसा, कड़े संघर्ष के बाद बनाई इंडस्ट्री में पहचान

कभी दिन के 120 रुपए कमाती थीं मोनालिसा, कड़े संघर्ष के बाद बनाई इंडस्ट्री में पहचानभोजपुरी से लेकर टीवी इंडस्ट्री तक अपनी एक अलग पहचान बना चुकी मोनालिसा 21 अक्टूबर को अपना बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट कर रही हैं। मोनालिसा कई भोजपुरी फिल्मों में काम कर चुकी हैं। उन्होंने कई हिंदी टीवी शोज में भी काम किया है। हालांकि इस मुकाम तक पहुंचने के लिए मोनासिला को काफी मेहनत करना पड़ी है।

बॉलीवुड के रिबेल स्टार थे शम्मी कपूर, अभिनय की नई शैली की थी विकसित

बॉलीवुड के रिबेल स्टार थे शम्मी कपूर, अभिनय की नई शैली की थी विकसितबॉलीवुड में शम्मी कपूर का नाम ऐसे अभिनेता के तौर पर याद किया जाता है, जिन्होंने उमंग और उत्साह के भाव को सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर बेहद रोमांटिक अंदाज में पेश किया। शम्मी कपूर को रिबेल स्टार, विद्रोही कलाकार, की उपाधि इसलिए दी गई क्योंकि उदासी, मायूसी और देवदास नुमा अभिनय की परम्परागत शैली को बिल्कुल नकार करके अपने अभिनय की नई शैली विकसित की।

ट्रेडिशनल लुक से पलक तिवारी ने जीता फैंस का दिल, दिवाली पर आप भी किजिए ट्राई

ट्रेडिशनल लुक से पलक तिवारी ने जीता फैंस का दिल, दिवाली पर आप भी किजिए ट्राईश्वेता तिवारी की बेटी पलक तिवारी अपने हॉट एंड स्टाइलिश लुक से फैंस का दिल जीत लेती हैं। पलक इन दिनों बी-टाउन की अलग-अलग दिवाली पार्टीज में अपने हुस्न का जलवा बिखेर रही हैं। रमेश तोरानी की दिवाली पार्टी में पलक तिवारी ने एक बार फिर लाइमलाइट लूट ली है।

44 साल की शमा सिकंदर का बोल्ड बिकिनी लुक, सिजलिंग अंदाज से इंटरनेट का पारा ‍किया हाई

44 साल की शमा सिकंदर का बोल्ड बिकिनी लुक, सिजलिंग अंदाज से इंटरनेट का पारा ‍किया हाईएक्ट्रेस शमा सिकंदर 44 साल की उम्र में भी अपने हॉट एंड बोल्ड अवतार से इंटरनेट पर तहलका मचाती रहती हैं। शमा अपने शानदार लुक और बेबाक अंदाज से बढ़ती उम्र को मात दे रही हैं। शमा सिकंदर का इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट उनकी बोल्ड बिकिनी तस्वीरों से भरा हुआ है।

येलो आउटफिट में सुहाना खान का किलर अंदाज, भाई की डेब्यू सीरीज के प्रीमियर में लूटी लाइमलाइट

येलो आउटफिट में सुहाना खान का किलर अंदाज, भाई की डेब्यू सीरीज के प्रीमियर में लूटी लाइमलाइटबॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान की बेटी सुहाना खान जल्द ही अपने पिता के साथ फिल्म 'किंग' में नजर आने वाले हैं। सुहाना भले ही अभी तक सिर्फ एक फिल्म में नजर आई हो, लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी जबरदस्त फैन फॉलोइंग हैं। सुहाना अपनी ग्लैमरस तस्वीरों से फैंस का दिल जीत लेती हैं।

तमन्ना भाटिया की जवानी का राज: योग, डाइट और पॉजिटिविटी से कैसे बनाती हैं खुद को ग्लैमरस

तमन्ना भाटिया की जवानी का राज: योग, डाइट और पॉजिटिविटी से कैसे बनाती हैं खुद को ग्लैमरसतमन्ना भाटिया अपनी फिटनेस को लेकर बेहद अनुशासित हैं। वे रोजाना योग, पिलेट्स और कार्डियो करती हैं और हेल्दी डाइट को प्राथमिकता देती हैं। ध्यान, मेडिटेशन और पर्याप्त नींद उनकी दिनचर्या का हिस्सा है। उनकी फिटनेस यात्रा से हर कोई सीख सकता है कि अनुशासन और पॉजिटिव सोच से ग्लो और एनर्जी दोनों पाई जा सकती है।

उर्वशी रौतेला की जवानी और परफेक्ट बॉडी का राज: जानें क्या है उनका डाइट और वर्कआउट प्लान,

उर्वशी रौतेला की जवानी और परफेक्ट बॉडी का राज: जानें क्या है उनका डाइट और वर्कआउट प्लान,यह आर्टिकल बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री उर्वशी रौतेला की फिटनेस और डाइट रूटीन पर है। इसमें बताया गया है कि कैसे उर्वशी अपने वर्कआउट रूटीन (जिसमें जिम, योग और डांस शामिल है) और संतुलित डाइट प्लान से खुद को फिट रखती हैं। यह लेख उनके सुबह के नाश्ते, दोपहर और रात के खाने के बारे में भी विस्तार से बताता है। यह उन लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा है जो अपनी फिटनेस जर्नी शुरू करना चाहते हैं।

हॉटनेस के मामले में मां श्वेता तिवारी को टक्कर दे रहीं 24 साल की पलक तिवारी, देखिए तस्वीरें

हॉटनेस के मामले में मां श्वेता तिवारी को टक्कर दे रहीं 24 साल की पलक तिवारी, देखिए तस्वीरेंश्वेता तिवारी की बेटी पलक तिवारी भी अपनी मां की तरह ही बेहद ग्लैमरस हैं। 24 साल की पलक अक्सर अपनी हॉट तस्वीरों से इंटरनेट पर तहलका मचा देती हैं। इस बार पलक ने ब्लू बॉडीफिटेट लैंगिग के साथ ब्लैक कलर की मिनी स्कर्ट में अपनी बोल्ड अदाएं दिखाई हैं।
