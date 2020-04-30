गुरुवार, 30 अप्रैल 2020
  1. मनोरंजन
  2. बॉलीवुड
  3. मिर्च-मसाला

ऋषि कपूर के निधन से बॉलीवुड में छाई शोक की लहर, ट्वीट कर जता रहे दुख

Last Updated: गुरुवार, 30 अप्रैल 2020 (11:17 IST)
बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर का 67 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन हो गया है। बुधवार को उनकी तबीयत बिगड़ने के बाद उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। ऋषि को सांस लेने में समस्या हो रही थी। ऋषि कपूर के निधन की खबर आने के बाद से ही बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है।
बॉलीवुड एक्टर अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट करके ऋषि कपूर के निधन की जानकारी दी। अमिताभ ने लिखा- 'वो गए। ऋषि कपूर गए। अभी उनका निधन हुआ। मैं टूट गया हूं।'
अक्षय कुमार ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, ऐसा लगता है कि हम एक बुरे सपने के बीच में हैं, ऋषि कपूर के जाने से बड़ा झटका लगा है। ये दिल तोड़ने वाला है। वो महान थे, एक शानदार दोस्त थे।
प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर ऋषि कपूर के साथ तस्वीर साझा की। प्रियंका ने लिखा कि दिल भारी है क्योंकि आज एक सदी खत्म हो गई है।




फिल्म इंडस्ट्री समेत देश के नेता और कई बड़ी हस्तियां ऋषि कपूर को श्रद्धांजलि दे रही हैं। बता दें कि साल 2018 में ऋषि कपूर को पहली बार कैंसर का पता चला था, जिसके बाद अभिनेता लगभग एक साल तक न्यूयॉर्क में रहे थे। वह ठीक होने के बाद सितंबर 2019 में भारत लौटे थे।

सम्बंधित जानकारी


और भी पढ़ें :