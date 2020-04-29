बुधवार, 29 अप्रैल 2020
इरफान खान के निधन पर भावुक हुए सलमान-आमिर और शाहरुख, ट्वीट कर जताया दुख

पुनः संशोधित बुधवार, 29 अप्रैल 2020 (18:35 IST)
बॉलीवुड एक्टर इरफान खान के निधन से पूरी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है। हर कोई उनके निधन पर सोशल मीडिया पर दुख प्रकट कर रहा है। बॉलीवुड की खान तिकड़ी यानी शाहरुख, सलमान और आमिर खान ने भी इरफान को सोशल मीडिया पर याद किया।
सलमान खान ने एक पुरानी तस्वीर को शेयर करते हुए इरफान खान को याद किया है। सलमान खान ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, 'फिल्म इंडस्ट्री को बड़ा नुकसान, उनके फैंस, हम सभी और उनकी परिवार के लिए... मैं उनके परिवार के साथ हूं। भगवान उन्हें हिम्मत दें। तुम्हारी आत्मा को शांति मिले मेरे भाई, तुम हमेशा हमारे दिल में जिंदा रहोगे।'
शाहरुख खान ने इरफान खान की याद में लिखा, 'मेरे दोस्त, प्रेरक और हमारे वक्त के शानदार अभिनेता। अल्लाह आपकी आत्मा पर कृपा करे इरफान भाई। आपको हमेशा मिस करेंगे और इस बात की तसल्ली रहेगी कि आप हमारी जिंदगी का हिस्सा थे।'

शाहरुख ने इसी के इरफान के साथ एक तस्वीर भी शेयर की। शाहरुख ने लिखा, ‘पैमाना कहे है कोई, मैखाना कहे है.. दुनिया तेरी आंखों को भी, क्या क्या ना कहे है।'
आमिर खान भी इरफान खान को याद करके काफी भावुक हो गए हैं। आमिर खान ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'अपने मित्र और कलीग इरफान की मौत की खबर सुनकर बहुत दुखी हूं। कितना दुखद है। टैलेंट का खजाना थे वो... उनके परिवार और दोस्तों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना... अपने काम के जरिए तुम हमारी जिदंगी में ढेर सारी खुशियां लेकर आए.. इसके लिए शुक्रिया। तुम हमेशा याद आओगे... ढेर सारा प्यार।'
बता दें कि साल 2018 में इरफान खान को पता चला था कि वह न्यूरोएंडोक्राइन ट्यूमर से पीड़ित हैं। इस बीमारी के इलाज के लिए इरफान खान लंदन भी गए थे और करीब साल भर इलाज कराने के बाद वह वापस भारत लौटे। लंदन से स्वस्थ होकर लौटने के बाद उन्होंने बॉलीवुड में वापसी की और अंग्रेजी मीडियम की शूटिंग भी की थी।

