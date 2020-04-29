बुधवार, 29 अप्रैल 2020
इरफान खान के निधन से खेल जगत में भी शोक की लहर, सचिन, विराट समेत कई खिलाड़ियों ने जताया दुख

पुनः संशोधित बुधवार, 29 अप्रैल 2020 (16:01 IST)
बॉलीवुड के शानदार एक्टर में से एक इरफान खान का बुधवार 29 अप्रैल को निधन हो गया। इरफान काफी वक्त से बीमारी से जूझ रहे थे। इरफान खान के अचानक निधन से उनके बॉलीवुड के साथ-साथ खेल जगत भी सदमे में हैं। भारतीय खेल जगत ने भी इरफान के असमय निधन पर गहरा दुख जताया है।
मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर ने इरफान को याद करते हुए ट्वीट किया, ' इरफान खान के निधन के बारे में सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ। वो मेरे पसंदीदा एक्टरों में से थे और मैंने उनकी लगभग सभी फिल्में देखी थीं। उनकी आखिरी फिल्म 'अंग्रेजी मीडियम' मैंने देखी थी, उनकी एक्टिंग शानदार थी, भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे, उनके करीबियों के लिए मेरी संवेदनाएं।'
भार‍तीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने भी इरफान के निधन पर दुख जताते हुए लिखा, 'इरफान के जाने की खबर को सुनकर दिल को काफी दुख पहुंचा है, क्या कमाल का टैलेंट था उनके पास, अपने शानदार अभिनय से सभी के दिलों को छुआ था, उनके आत्मा को शांति मिले।'

भारत के पूर्व धाकड़ बल्लेबाज युवराज सिंह ने लिखा, 'मैं इस यात्रा को जानता हूं, मैं इस दर्द को जानता हूं और मैं यह भी जानता हूं कि उन्होंने आखिरी समय तक लड़ाई की होगी। कुछ लोग भाग्यशाली होते हैं जो बचने में कामयाब होते हैं और कुछ इतने भाग्यशाली नहीं होते। मुझे पता है कि इरफान खान आप बहुत ही बेहतर जगह पर होंगे। मेरी संवेदना आपके परिवार के साथ है। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे।'
भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम के कप्तान सुनील छेत्री ने दुख जाहिर करते हुए लिखा कि इरफान ने जो भी किया वो हमेशा लोगों के बीच जीवित रहेगा।






पहलवान बजरंग पुनिया, बैडमिंटन स्टार साइना नेहवाल, पूर्व क्रिकेटर वीरेंद्र सहवाग, गौतम गंभीर और मोहम्मद कैफ समेत भारतीय खेल जगत के कई सितारों ने इरफान को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।

इरफान खान ने केवल देश में ही नहीं बल्कि अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भी अपने अभिनय का लोहा मनवाया। इरफान की आखिरी फिल्म अंग्रेजी मीडियम रही थी, इस फिल्म में उनके किरदार ने हर किसी का दिल जीत लिया था।

