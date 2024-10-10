Contributions to our nation, ranging from industry, philanthropy, elegance, humanity and his angel like devotion to animals; Ratan Tata will remain, even in the afterlife as one of the finest citizens of modern India.— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) October 9, 2024
Rest in eternal peace Ratansha
The world mourns the loss of a visionary. Ratan Tata's legacy will forever inspire generations. His contributions to India and beyond are immeasurable. We are deeply grateful. Rest in peace, Sir.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 9, 2024
Ratan Tata Ji was a personal hero of mine, someone I’ve tried to emulate throughout my life. A national treasure whose contributions in nation-building shall forever be etched in the story of modern India.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 9, 2024
His true richness lay not in material wealth but in his ethics,… pic.twitter.com/wv4rbkH2i1
Through your kindness, you touched the lives of millions.— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 9, 2024
Your legacy of leadership and generosity will continue to inspire generations.
Thank you for your unmatched passion and dedication for everything you did for our country. You have been an inspiration to us all and will… pic.twitter.com/1JfSzHXqhG
India has lost a true visionary today. He was a beacon of integrity and compassion whose contributions went beyond business, impacting countless lives. May his soul find peace. pic.twitter.com/myVODb9MtI— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 9, 2024
असा माणूस पुन्हा होणे नाही. Deeply saddened to know that Shri #RatanTata ji is no more. Condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest In Glory Sir. pic.twitter.com/ldThYxUwJz— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 9, 2024