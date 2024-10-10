गुरुवार, 10 अक्टूबर 2024
रतन टाटा के निधन से शोक में डूबा बॉलीवुड, सेलेब्स ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

भारत के दिग्गज उद्योगपति रतन टाटा का 86 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया है। उन्होंने 9 अक्टूबर को मुंबई के ब्रीच कैंडी अस्पताल में अंतिम सांस ली। रतन टाटा के निदन की खबर आने के बाद से देशभर में शोक की लहर है। बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में भी दिग्गज उद्योपति के निधन के बाद से शोक छाया हुआ है। 
 
बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स नम आंखों के साथ रतन टाटा को याद कर रहे हैं। सभी रतन टाटा को भारत का असली हीरो बता रहे हैं। बॉलीवुड से लेकर टीवी सेलेब्स ने सोशल मीडिया शोक व्यक्त किया है। 
 
बोमन ईरानी ने लिखा, उद्योग से लेकर, परोपकार, शान-शौकत, मानवता और जानवरों के लिए उनका प्रेम। उन्होंने देश में बड़ा योगदान दिया है। उनके जाने के बाद भी वह सबके लिए इंडिया के हमेशा सर्वश्रेष्ठ नागरिक रहेंगे। वह हमेशा हमारी यादों में रहेंगे। रत्नशा भगवान आपकी आत्मा को शांति दे।
 
अजय देवगन ने लिखा, विजिनरी के निधन पर दुनिया में शोक है। रतन टाटा की लीगेसी जनरेशंस को हमेशा इंस्पायर करेगी। भारत में उनका योगदान कल्पना से परे हैं। सर की आत्मा को शांति मिले। 
 
कमल हासन ने लिखा, रतन टाटा जी मेरे हीरो थे। मैंने पूरी जिंदगी उनकी नकल करने की कोशिश की है। उनकी असली समृद्धि उनके द्वारा कमाए गए पैसे में नहीं, बल्कि उनकी नैतिकता, ईमानदारी, विनम्रता और देशभक्ति में निहित थी।
 
प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने लिखा, अपनी दयालुता से आपने लाखों लोगों के जीवन को छुआ। आपके नेतृत्व और उदारता की विरासत पीढ़ियों को प्रेरित करती रहेगी। आपने हमारे देश के लिए जो कुछ भी किया उसके प्रति आपके जुनून और समर्पण के लिए धन्यवाद। आप हम सभी के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत रहे हैं और आपकी बहुत याद आएगी सर।


 
