मंगलवार, 25 फ़रवरी 2020
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को RGV ने किया जमकर ट्रोल, बोले- राजमौली की मदद लें और CGI से नमस्ते ट्रंप इवेंट की भीड़ बढ़वा लें

Last Updated: मंगलवार, 25 फ़रवरी 2020 (16:33 IST)
जाने-माने डायरेक्टर राम गोपाल वर्मा ने भारत दौरे पर आए अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को जमकर ट्रोल किया है। वर्मा ने सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रंप के बड़बोलेपन पर जमकर तंज कसा है। वर्मा ने डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को सुझाव दिया है कि वे फिल्म निर्माता एसएस राजमौली से अपने कंप्यूटर ग्राफिक्स स्किल्स का इस्तेमाल कर अहमदाबाद में एक लाख की भीड़ को एक करोड़ की तरह बनाने के लिए कहना चाहिए।
राम गोपाल वर्मा ने बाहुबली के डायरेक्टर एसएस राजमौली को टैग करते हुए लिखा, “डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को राजमौली से अनुरोध करना चाहिए कि वो अपनी सीजी मल्टिप्लिकेशन तकनीक का इस्तेमाल करते हुए अहमदाबाद के 1 लाख लोगों को 1 करोड़ बना दें और बाद में वो वीडियो ट्रंप को गिफ्ट कर दें।”
बता दें कि भारत दौरे पर आने से पहले ट्रंप ने दावा किया था कि अहमदाबाद में उनके स्वागत में एक करोड़ लोग आएंगे। लेकिन नमस्ते ट्रंप इवेंट में करीबन एक लाख लोग ही शामिल हुए थे।

राम गोपाल वर्मा ने अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के भारत दौरे पर कई ट्वीट्स किए हैं, जो जमकर वायरल हो रहे हैं।

डायरेक्टर ने एक ट्वीट में लिखा है, “'भारत में 1 करोड़ लोग मेरा स्वागत करेंगे' डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के इस दावे को पूरा करने के लिए उनके साथ मंच पर अमिताभ बच्चन, सलमान खान, आमिर खान, शाहरुख खान, रजनीकांत, कैटरीना कैफ, दीपिका पादुकोण और सनी लियोनी को भी लाना पड़ेगा।”

वर्मा ने ट्रंप के बड़बोले पर चुटकी लेते हुए एक ट्वीट में लिखा, “डोनाल्ड ट्रंप इसलिए भारत आ रहे हैं क्योंकि उन्हें भीड़ की साइज की दीवानगी है, जिसके बारे में वह मरने तक डींगें मार सकते हैं। मैं उम्मीद करता हूं कि उनके लिए 1 करोड़ लोग जमा हो जाएंगे। लेकिन जितना मैं उन्हें जानता हूं, वो उसके बाद भी झूठ बोलेंगे कि डेढ़ करोड़ लोग जमा हुए थे।”



राम गोपाल वर्मा ने एक और ट्वीट में लिखा है, “मुझे ये पसंद आया कि हमारे प्रधानमंत्री ने भीड़ के प्रति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की दीवानगी को जानकर उन्हें बहलाते हुए बोल दिया 1 करोड़ लोग आएंगे। लेकिन, अब जब एक करोड़ के बदले सिर्फ 1 लाख लोग ही आए, मैं उम्मीद करता हूं कि डोनाल्ड ट्रंप इससे नाराज नहीं होंगे और भारत के साथ ट्रेड डील रद्द नहीं करेंगे...ट्रंप को बदला लेने के लिए जाना जाता है।”

वर्मा ने एक और ट्वीट में लिखा है, “दूसरी ओर, चूंकि डोनाल्ड ट्रंप न तो पढ़ सकते हैं और न ही गिन सकते हैं, तो वे सोच सकते हैं कि 1 लाख की भीड़ वास्तव में 1 करोड़ की है, और ये हमारे लिए काम कर सकती है।”


