डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को RGV ने किया जमकर ट्रोल, बोले- राजमौली की मदद लें और CGI से नमस्ते ट्रंप इवेंट की भीड़ बढ़वा लें

The @realDonaldTrump should request @ssrajamouli to use his wizard cg multiplication techniques and make the 1 lakh people in Ahmedabad look like 1 crore and give that video as a gift to Trump— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 24, 2020
The only way @realDonaldTrump ‘s claim there will be 10 million people to welcome him in india can come true is, if they manage to line up Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan , Amir Khan, Sharuk Khan , Rajnikant, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and SUNNY LEONE to stand next to TRUMP— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 22, 2020
The only reason @realdonaldtrump is coming to india is because he’s obsessed with crowd sizes which he can brag about till he dies ..I hope for his sake the 10 million will turn up..But knowing him he will just lie and say 15 million turned up..Just saying!— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 24, 2020
राम गोपाल वर्मा ने एक और ट्वीट में लिखा है, “मुझे ये पसंद आया कि हमारे प्रधानमंत्री ने भीड़ के प्रति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की दीवानगी को जानकर उन्हें बहलाते हुए बोल दिया 1 करोड़ लोग आएंगे। लेकिन, अब जब एक करोड़ के बदले सिर्फ 1 लाख लोग ही आए, मैं उम्मीद करता हूं कि डोनाल्ड ट्रंप इससे नाराज नहीं होंगे और भारत के साथ ट्रेड डील रद्द नहीं करेंगे...ट्रंप को बदला लेने के लिए जाना जाता है।”
I luv it that our PM played on @realDonaldTrump ‘s obsession for crowds and lured him by saying 1 crore will come ..But now since instead of 1 crore only 1 lak came ,I hope Donnie baby won’t sulk and cancel the trade deal with india ..Trump is known to be revengeful— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 24, 2020
On the other hand since @realDonaldTrump can neither read nor count , he might imagine that the 1 lak crowd is actually 1 crore which could work for us— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 24, 2020