डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को RGV ने किया जमकर ट्रोल, बोले- राजमौली की मदद लें और CGI से नमस्ते ट्रंप इवेंट की भीड़ बढ़वा लें

The only reason @realdonaldtrump is coming to india is because he’s obsessed with crowd sizes which he can brag about till he dies ..I hope for his sake the 10 million will turn up..But knowing him he will just lie and say 15 million turned up..Just saying!

I luv it that our PM played on @realDonaldTrump ‘s obsession for crowds and lured him by saying 1 crore will come ..But now since instead of 1 crore only 1 lak came ,I hope Donnie baby won’t sulk and cancel the trade deal with india ..Trump is known to be revengeful