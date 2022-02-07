सोमवार, 7 फ़रवरी 2022
लता मंगेशकर के निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर, सितारों ने जताया शोक

Last Updated: सोमवार, 7 फ़रवरी 2022 (14:00 IST)
स्वरसाम्राज्ञी लता मंगेश्कर का 6 फरवरी को 92 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया। लता मंगेशकर के निधन से देशभर में शोक की लहर है। राजनेता से सेलेब्स तक हर कोई लता मंगेशकर को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित कर रहा है।

अमिताभ बच्चन ने ब्लॉग पर लिखा, 'उन्होंने हमें छोड़ दिया है… लाखों सदियों की आवाज हमें छोड़ गई है… उनकी आवाज अब स्वर्ग में गूंजेगी। शांति और शांति के लिए प्रार्थना।'
अक्षय कुमार ने ट्वीट किया, मेरी आवाज ही पहचान हैं, गर याद रहे... और ऐसी आवाज को कोई कैसे भूल सकता है। लता मंगेशकर जी के निधन से शोक में हूं। मेरी संवेदना और प्रार्थना। शांति।
अजय देवगन ने लिखा, हमेशा के लिए एक आइकन। मैं हमेशा उनके गीतों की विरासत का स्वाद हमेशा लेता रहूंगा। हम कितने भाग्यशाली रहे कि लताजी के गीत सुनकर बड़े हुए। शांति। मंगेशकर परिवार के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना।
अनिल कपूर ने लिखा, दिल टूट गया, लेकिन इस अविश्वसनीय आत्मा को जानने और प्यार करने के लिए धन्य हूं... लताजी हमारे दिलों में एक ऐसी जगह रखती हैं जो कभी किसी कोई और नहीं ले सकता। इस तरह उन्होंने अपने संगीत से हमारे जीवन पर गहरा प्रभाव डाला है। वह शांति से आराम करे और अपनी चमक से आकाश को रोशन करें।


