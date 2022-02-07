लता मंगेशकर के निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर, सितारों ने जताया शोक

स्वरसाम्राज्ञी लता मंगेश्कर का 6 फरवरी को 92 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया। लता मंगेशकर के निधन से देशभर में शोक की लहर है। राजनेता से सेलेब्स तक हर कोई लता मंगेशकर को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित कर रहा है।
Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2022
Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti
अक्षय कुमार ने ट्वीट किया, मेरी आवाज ही पहचान हैं, गर याद रहे... और ऐसी आवाज को कोई कैसे भूल सकता है। लता मंगेशकर जी के निधन से शोक में हूं। मेरी संवेदना और प्रार्थना। शांति।
An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji’s songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 6, 2022
अजय देवगन ने लिखा, हमेशा के लिए एक आइकन। मैं हमेशा उनके गीतों की विरासत का स्वाद हमेशा लेता रहूंगा। हम कितने भाग्यशाली रहे कि लताजी के गीत सुनकर बड़े हुए। शांति। मंगेशकर परिवार के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना।
Heartbroken, but blessed to have known & loved this incredible soul...Lataji holds a place in our hearts that will never be taken by anyone else. That's how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her music.— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 6, 2022
May she rest in peace & light up the heavens with her brightness pic.twitter.com/HjgIQyE7mo
अनिल कपूर ने लिखा, दिल टूट गया, लेकिन इस अविश्वसनीय आत्मा को जानने और प्यार करने के लिए धन्य हूं... लताजी हमारे दिलों में एक ऐसी जगह रखती हैं जो कभी किसी कोई और नहीं ले सकता। इस तरह उन्होंने अपने संगीत से हमारे जीवन पर गहरा प्रभाव डाला है। वह शांति से आराम करे और अपनी चमक से आकाश को रोशन करें।