जेएनयू में छात्रों की पिटाई पर भड़का बॉलीवुड, सोशल मीडिया पर यूं जाहिर किया गुस्सा

पुनः संशोधित सोमवार, 6 जनवरी 2020 (14:34 IST)
जवाहरलाल नेहरू यूनिवर्सिटी में बीते रविवार जमकर हिंसा हुई। लाठी-डंडों से लैस करीब 50 नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने छात्रों व शिक्षकों पर हमला कर दिया, जिसमें छात्रों को गंभीर चोट आई है।
छात्रों पर हुए हमले की हर तरफ निंदा हो रही है। इस मामले को लेकर राजनीति और सामाजिक संगठनों से जुड़ी हस्तियों ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है और इसे गलत बताया है। वहीं बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी जेएनयू में हुई इस घटना की निंदा करते हुए भड़ास निकाली है।

ट्विंकल खन्ना से लेकर तापसी पन्नू, स्वरा भास्कर, शबाना आजमी, अनुराग कश्यप, नेहा धूपिया, रितेश देशमुख, रेणुका शहाणे समेत कई बॉलीवुड सितारो ने ट्विटर पर रोष जताया है।
एक्ट्रेस रेणुका शहाणे ने ट्वीट कर कहा है, 'पूरी तरह से कानून के विरुद्ध। नकाबपोश गुंडे जेएनयू में कैसे घुस सकते हैं और छात्रों और शिक्षकों को कैसे आतंकित कर सकते हैं। दिल्ली पुलिस क्या कर रही है। सिर्फ निहत्थों पर वार करना आता है क्या? जो कानून खुले आम तोड़ रहे हैं उन्हें खुली छूट दे रखी है क्या? अविश्वसनीय, शर्मनाक।'

ट्विंकल खन्ना ने लिखा, 'भारत, जहां गायों को छात्रों से ज्यादा सुरक्षा प्राप्त है। यह वह देश है जिसने डर में जीने से इनकार कर दिया है। आप हिंसा करके लोगों को दबा नहीं सकते... और ज्यादा विरोध होगा, प्रदर्शन ज्यादा होंगे, सड़कों पर ज्यादा लोग उतरेंगे।'
एक्ट्रेस स्वरा भास्कर ने जेएनयू के मामले पर लगातार ट्वीट किया। स्वरा ने हमले के बाद एक वीडियो शेयर किया है, जिसमें वो काफी परेशान दिख रही हैं और फूट-फूटकर रोती हुए नजर आ रही हैं। स्वरा ने वीडियो में बताया है कि उनके पेरेंट्स भी जेएनयू में ही रहते हैं और वे इस खबर को सुनकर शॉक्ड हैं।

दीया मिर्जा ने दिल्ली पुलिस से सवाल करते हुए ट्वीट किया, 'आखिण कब तक ये सब जारी रहेगा? आप लोग कब तक आंखे बंद करके रखेंगे? राजनीति और धर्म की आड़ में कब तक बेगुनाहों को मारा पीटा जाएगा?'
सोनम कपूर ने लिखा, शॉकिंग। बेहद शर्मनाक, कम से कम अपना चेहरा तो दिखाओं, खासतौर पर तब जब तुम बेकसूरों को मारने निकलो हो तब तो अपनी शक्ल दिखाओ।

रितेश देखमुख ने लिखा, 'तुम्हें चेहरा छिपाने की क्या जरूरत है? क्योंकि आपको पता है कि आप लोग कुछ तो गलत कर रहे हो। जोकि सही नहीं हैँ सजा के लायक है। इसमें कोई सम्मान वाली बात नहीं है। यह चित्र देखने में ही बड़े खतरनाक लग रहे हैं। टीचर्स और स्टूडेंट्स को मारा जा रहा है? जेएनयू में ऐसा वायलेंस यह टॉलरेट नहीं किया जाएगा।'
एक्ट्रेस तापसी पन्नू ने ट्वीट किया, 'इस तरह की कंडीशन में हम क्या सोचें कि हमारा फ्यूचर क्या शेप ले रहा है? हम सभी के लिए बहुत भयानक सच है। यह एक बहुत बड़ा डैमेज है। किस तरह का भविष्य बन रहा है ये? बहुत दुखद।'
शबाना आजमी ने लिखा, 'क्या वाकई ऐसा हो रहा है? मैं भारत में नहीं हूं और यह सब एक बुरे सपने जैसा लगता है। जेएनयू में हिंसा भड़कने पर 20 छात्रों को एम्स में भर्ती कराया गया।'

