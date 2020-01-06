जेएनयू में छात्रों की पिटाई पर भड़का बॉलीवुड, सोशल मीडिया पर यूं जाहिर किया गुस्सा

छात्रों पर हुए हमले की हर तरफ निंदा हो रही है। इस मामले को लेकर राजनीति और सामाजिक संगठनों से जुड़ी हस्तियों ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है और इसे गलत बताया है। वहीं बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी जेएनयू में हुई इस घटना की निंदा करते हुए भड़ास निकाली है।
ट्विंकल खन्ना से लेकर तापसी पन्नू, स्वरा भास्कर, शबाना आजमी, अनुराग कश्यप, नेहा धूपिया, रितेश देशमुख, रेणुका शहाणे समेत कई बॉलीवुड सितारो ने ट्विटर पर रोष जताया है।
Complete lawlessness! How could masked goons enter JNU & terrorize students and teachers? What is @DelhiPolice doing? Sirf nihatton pe vaar karnaa aataa hai kya? Jo kaanoon khuleaam tod rahein hain unhen khuli chhhoot de rakhi hai kya? Unbelievable!! Scary!! Shameful!! https://t.co/B0AvB2QcpC— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) January 5, 2020
Urgent appeal!!!! To all Delhiites PLS gather in large numbers outside the Main Gate of JNU campus on Baba Gangnath Marg.. to pressure the govt. & #DelhiPolice to stop the rampage by alleged ABVP masked goons on JNU campus. PLS PLS share to everyone in Delhi! 9pm on 5th. Jan pic.twitter.com/IXgvvazoSn— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 5, 2020
How long will this be allowed to continue? How long will you turn a blind eye? How long will the defenceless be attacked in the name of politics or religion? Enough is enough. @DelhiPolice— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 5, 2020
Shocking disgusting and cowardly. Have the balls to at least show your face when you want to attack innocents. https://t.co/laFmsF8DTK— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 5, 2020
Why do you need to cover your face? Because you know you are doing something wrong, illegal & punishable. There is no honour in this-Its horrific to see the visuals of students & teachers brutally attacked by masked goons inside JNU-Such violence cannot & should not be tolerated— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 5, 2020
such is the condition inside what we consider to be a place where our future is shaped. It’s getting scarred for ever. Irreversible damage. What kind of shaping up is happening here, it’s there for us to see.... saddening https://t.co/Qt2q7HRhLG— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 5, 2020