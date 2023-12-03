रविवार, 3 दिसंबर 2023
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. मनोरंजन
  2. बॉलीवुड
  3. बॉलीवुड न्यूज़
  4. dayaben aka disha vakani did not come boycott taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah trand
Written By WD Entertainment Desk
पुनः संशोधित: रविवार, 3 दिसंबर 2023 (12:49 IST)

'तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा' में इस बार भी नहीं हुई दयाबेन की एंट्री, ट्रेंड हुआ #BoycottTMKOC

'तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा' में इस बार भी नहीं हुई दयाबेन की एंट्री, ट्रेंड हुआ #BoycottTMKOC | dayaben aka disha vakani did not come boycott taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah trand
Boycott TMKOC Trand: टीवी शो 'तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा' बीते करीब 18 साल से दर्शकों का मनोरंजन करता आ रहा है। इस शो के हर किरदार को दर्शकों का खूब प्यार मिलता है। कई सारे एक्टर्स इस शो को छोड़कर जा भी चुके हैं हालांकि उनकी जगह नए कलाकारों की एंट्री भी हुई है। 
 
दयाबेन का किरदार निभाने वाली दिशा वकानी भी लंबे समय से शो से गायब है। अक्सर चर्चा होती है कि इसमें दयाबेन के रोल में दिशा वकानी फिर से लौटने वाली हैं और हर बार दर्शकों का दिल टूट जाता है। इस बार भी मेकर्स शो में दयाबेन की एंट्री का ट्रेक लेकर आए थे। हालांकि आखिरी में दयाबेन की एंट्री नहीं हुई। 
 




दयाबेन की इस बार भी वापसी नहीं होने से फैंस का दिल टूट गया है और उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर #BoycottTMKOC ट्रेंड कर दिया है। यूजर्स सोशल मीडिया पर तरह तरह के रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं।
 


एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'अब कई साल हो गए हैं, फैंस अभी भी इस जोड़ी को स्क्रीन पर देखने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं.. लेकिन यह शो हमें केवल लॉलीपॉप दे रहा है!' एक अन्य ने लिखा, 'दर्शकों की भावनाओं के साथ खिलवाड़, हर बार आप हमें उन्हीं कहानियों से बेवकूफ नहीं बना सकते।' 
 
अब अपकमिंग एपिसोड में बताया जाने वाला है कि आखिरी दयाबेन इस बार भी गोकुलधाम सोसाइटी क्यों नहीं आ पाईं। हालांकि मेकर्स की ये ट्रिक्स फैंस को पसंद नहीं आ रही है। दिशा वकानी साल 2017 से इस शो से गायब हैं।
Edited By : Ankit Piplodiya 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

उर्फी जावेद का इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट हुआ सस्पेंड, यूजर्स बोले- बहुत सही फैसला

उर्फी जावेद का इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट हुआ सस्पेंड, यूजर्स बोले- बहुत सही फैसलाUrfi Javed's Insta Account Suspended: बिग बॉस ओटीटी फेम अपने अतरंगी ड्रेसिंग सेंस को हमेशा छाई रहती हैं। उर्फी प्लास्टिक बैग्स, लोहे की चैन, बच्चों के टॉय, बिजली के वॉयर से लेकर हर किसी चीज से ड्रेस बनाकर पहन चुकी हैं। अपने बोल्ड लुक की वजह से उर्फी कई बार ट्रोल भी होती हैं।

जब शादी का जोड़ा पहनकर विक्की कौशल के घर पहुंचीं फैन, एक्टर ने बताया मजेदार किस्सा

जब शादी का जोड़ा पहनकर विक्की कौशल के घर पहुंचीं फैन, एक्टर ने बताया मजेदार किस्साVicky Kaushal Female Fan: बॉलीवुड एक्टर विक्की कौशल की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म 'सैम बहादुर' सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है। इस फिल्म को दर्शकों और क्रिटिक्स का अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है। फिल्म में विक्की की दमदार परफॉर्मेंस की जमकर तारीफ हो रही है। विक्की इस फिल्म के प्रमोशन के दौरान कई मजेदार खुलासे भी कर रहे हैं।

Bigg Boss 17 : मुनव्वर फारुकी का शॉकिंग खुलासा, बताया मां ने क्यों किया था सुसाइड

Bigg Boss 17 : मुनव्वर फारुकी का शॉकिंग खुलासा, बताया मां ने क्यों किया था सुसाइडMunawar Faruqui Reveals: 'बिग बॉस 17' में जबरदस्त ड्रामा चल रहा है। मुनव्वर फारुकी शो के स्ट्रांग कंटेस्टेंट्स में से एक हैं। वह अपने गेम से सभी को इंप्रेस कर रहे हैं। हाल ही में मुनव्वर ने शो में अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ को लेकर एक शॉकिंग खुलासा किया है। कॉमेडियन ने बताया कि उनका बचपन काफी गरीबी में बीता है।

विक्की कौशल की एक्टिंग से इंप्रेस हुए सचिन तेंदुलकर, 'सैम बहादुर' की जमकर की तारीफ

विक्की कौशल की एक्टिंग से इंप्रेस हुए सचिन तेंदुलकर, 'सैम बहादुर' की जमकर की तारीफsachin tendulkar watches sam bahadur: विक्की कौशल की मच अवेटेड फिल्म 'सैम बहादुर' आखिरकार 1 दिसंबर को दर्शकों के बीच रिलीज हो चुकी है। फिल्म में विक्की ने अपनी अदाकारी से दर्शकों का दिल जीत लिया है। 'सैम बहादुर' को दर्शकों और क्रिटिक्स का अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है।

'सीआईडी' के फ्रेड्रिक्स को आया हार्ट अटैक, वेंटिलेटर सपोर्ट पर दिनेश फड्निश

'सीआईडी' के फ्रेड्रिक्स को आया हार्ट अटैक, वेंटिलेटर सपोर्ट पर दिनेश फड्निशCID actor got heart attack: पॉपुलर टीवी शो 'सीआईडी' में इंस्पेक्टर फ्रेड्रिक्स का किरदार निभाने वाले दिनेश फड्निश को लेकर हैरान करने वाली खबर सामने आई है। दिनेश को हार्ट अटैक आया है, जिसके बाद उन्हें मुंबई के एक अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। एक्टर की हालत नाजुक है। डॉक्टर्स ने दिनेश को वेंटिलेटर सपोर्ट पर रखा है। इस बात की जानकारी शो में दया का रोल निभाने वाले दयानंद शेट्टी ने दी है।

और भी वीडियो देखें

Jawan Movie Review शाहरुख खान के स्टारडम की लहर पर सवार जवान | फिल्म समीक्षा

Jawan Movie Review शाहरुख खान के स्टारडम की लहर पर सवार जवान | फिल्म समीक्षाJawan Movie Review:

दिल चीज़ क्या है मेरी: उमराव जान का यह गीत जब तक ऐसे दिल हैं जो तरसते हैं, गूंजता रहेगा | गीत गंगा

दिल चीज़ क्या है मेरी: उमराव जान का यह गीत जब तक ऐसे दिल हैं जो तरसते हैं, गूंजता रहेगा | गीत गंगाफिल्म "उमराव जान" का गाना "दिल चीज़ क्या है मेरी जान लीजिए" काव्यात्मक सुंदरता, भावनात्मक गहराई और मधुर संगीत का एक शानदार उदाहरण है। प्रसिद्ध संगीतकार खय्याम द्वारा संगीतबद्ध और आशा भोसले की मनमोहक आवाज द्वारा जीवंत किया गया यह गीत प्रेम, लालसा और आत्म-खोज की जटिल भावनाओं के माध्यम से एक यात्रा है।

क्या आप जानते हैं शक्ति कपूर का असली नाम? एक्टर के बारे में 30 रोचक जानकारियां

क्या आप जानते हैं शक्ति कपूर का असली नाम? एक्टर के बारे में 30 रोचक जानकारियांशक्ति कपूर का वास्तविक नाम सुनील सिकंदरलाल कपूर है। उनका जन्म 3 सितंबर 1952 को हुआ। शक्ति कपूर एक बार अपने माता-पिता को अपनी फिल्म 'इंसानियत के दुश्मन' दिखाने ले गए। फिल्म में वे बलात्कार करते नजर आएं। यह देख उनकी मां भड़क गई और थिएटर छोड़ कर चली गई। पिता ने फटकार लगा दी कि सिर्फ लड़कियों को छेड़ने का काम करते हो। अच्छे रोल करो। हेमा मालिनी जैसी अभिनेत्री के साथ काम करो।

द फ्रीलांसर वेबसीरिज के एक्टर नवनीत मलिक कहते हैं नीरज पांडे को एक्टर की नस पकड़ना आता है

द फ्रीलांसर वेबसीरिज के एक्टर नवनीत मलिक कहते हैं नीरज पांडे को एक्टर की नस पकड़ना आता हैनीरज पांडे थ्रिलर फिल्म और वेबसीरिज बनाने के लिए जाने जाते हैं। वे 'द फ्रीलांसर' नामक सीरिज लेकर आ रहे हैं जो पुस्तक 'ए टिकट टू सीरिया: ए स्टोरी' पर आधारित है। इस सीरिज में नवनीत मलिक भी नजर आएंगे। नीरज की इस सीरिज का हिस्सा बनकर वे बेहद खुश हैं। पेश है उनसे बातचीत के मुख्य अंश:

शाहरुख खान की मूवी 'जवान' के बारे में 10 अनसुनी बातें

शाहरुख खान की मूवी 'जवान' के बारे में 10 अनसुनी बातेंजवान में शाहरुख ने विक्रम नामक कमांडो का रोल निभाया है जो समाज में हो रहे गलत को सही करने के लिए महिलाओं के एक समूह के साथ निकल पड़ता है। शाहरुख खान ने फिल्म जवान में पिता और पुत्र का डबल रोल निभाया है। शाहरुख खान के फिल्म जवान में 6 अलग-अलग लुक नजर आएंगे।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

विधानसभा चुनाव

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

क्रिकेट

ज्योतिष

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com