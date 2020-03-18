बुधवार, 18 मार्च 2020
आइसोलेशन में अमिताभ बच्चन? शेयर की होम क्वारंटाइन स्टाम्प की फोटो

Last Updated: बुधवार, 18 मार्च 2020 (19:12 IST)
कोरोना वायरस के प्रति लोगों को जागरुक करने के लिए कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स सामने आ रहे हैं। इस लिस्ट में बॉलीवुड के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन सबसे आगे हैं। इस खतरनाक संक्रमण के प्रति अतिरिक्‍त सतर्कता बरतने और जागरुक करने की दिशा में बिग बी लगातार पोस्ट कर रहे हैं। इस बीच अमिताभ बच्चन का लेटेस्ट ट्वीट काफी वायरल हो रहा है।
अमिताभ बच्चन ने मंगलवार को ट्विटर पर हाथ की एक तस्वीर शेयर की है, जिसपर होम क्वारंटाइन की स्टाम्प लगी है। इस स्टाम्प में लिखा है- प्राउड टू प्रोटेक्ट मुंबईकर, होम क्वारंटाइन्ड और 30 मार्च 2020 तारीख डली है। तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए अमिताभ ने लिखा- “मुंबई में वोटर इंक से लोगों के हाथों पर स्टाम्प लगना शुरू हो गया है। सुरक्षित रहें, सतर्क रहें, संक्रमण का पता चलने पर आइसोलेट रहें।”

इस ट्वीट के बाद कई यूजर्स यह मान रहे हैं कि बिग बी आइसोलेशन में चले गए हैं, वहीं कुछ यूजर्स सवाल कर रहे हैं कि क्या तस्वीर में दिख रहा हाथ उन्हीं का है।
वहीं, बृहनमुंबई नगर पालिका ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से अमिताभ बच्चन को होम क्वारंटाइन के प्रति लोगों को जागरुक करने के लिए धन्यवाद दिया है।



इससे पहले अमिताभ बच्चन का एक वीडियो भी काफी वायरल हुआ था, जिसमें उन्होंने कविता के माध्यम से कोरोना वायरस से बचने का तरीका बताया था।

हाल ही में प्रेस इंफॉर्मेशन ब्यूरो (पीआईबी) द्वारा जारी किए गए वीडियो में भी अमिताभ बच्चन नजर आए। इस वीडियो में वे उन बातों पर खास ध्यान दिला रहे हैं जो इस बीमारी को फैलने से रोकने में बहुत जरूरी हैं।


