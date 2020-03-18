आइसोलेशन में अमिताभ बच्चन? शेयर की होम क्वारंटाइन स्टाम्प की फोटो

T 3473 - Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe , be cautious , remain isolated if detected .. pic.twitter.com/t71b5ehZ2H— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2020
इस ट्वीट के बाद कई यूजर्स यह मान रहे हैं कि बिग बी आइसोलेशन में चले गए हैं, वहीं कुछ यूजर्स सवाल कर रहे हैं कि क्या तस्वीर में दिख रहा हाथ उन्हीं का है।
Thank you for spreading the word, Mr @SrBachchan— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 17, 2020
And for reiterating the need for #HomeQuarantine to those select few, for them to be safe, cautious & responsible towards not just near & dear ones, but all!#BadgeOfHonour#SecondLineOfDefence#NaToCorona https://t.co/J3hv1sSg6P
इससे पहले अमिताभ बच्चन का एक वीडियो भी काफी वायरल हुआ था, जिसमें उन्होंने कविता के माध्यम से कोरोना वायरस से बचने का तरीका बताया था।
T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe .. pic.twitter.com/80idolmkRZ— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2020
#COVID19 can be stopped. Together we can do it, all we need to do is to take some basic precautions: @SrBachchan— PIB India (@PIB_India) March 17, 2020
Watch video to know all the basic precautions that needs to be taken as #IndiaFightsCorona @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/HZTTGd2azq