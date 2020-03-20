पीएम मोदी के जनता कर्फ्यू को मिला बॉलीवुड का समर्थन

T 3475 - I support #JanataCurfew .. 22 March .. 7 am to 9 pm .. I applaud all fellow countrymen who work tirelessly to keep the essential services operational in such extenuating circumstances ..

BE ONE, BE SAFE, BE IN PRECAUTION ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 19, 2020

An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji...this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let’s all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 19, 2020

Fellow Indians, Namaskar A short while ago, Our PM Saab, Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please also adhere to the on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe @PMOIndia @narendramodi #JantaCurfew — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 19, 2020

“कठिन समय में समझदार आदमी रास्ता खोजता है और कायर बहाना।”

बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी! आपके निर्णात्मक विचारो और फ़ैसलों के लिए। ऐसी आपदा के समय में ना केवल देश को बल्कि पूरे विश्व को आप जैसे नेता की सख़्त ज़रूरत है। हम सब मिलकर अपना कर्तव्य निभाएँगे। — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 19, 2020

With all due respect, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should also advice his country to take adequate precautions. People of Pakistan are also dear to us. Once we were one. We are concerned too. This is a global crisis. No ego matter this. We love you guys. Humanity zindabad ! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 19, 2020

Stay Home. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy. pic.twitter.com/UNMi2xQbbz — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 20, 2020

I fully support our PM’s initiative for a complete curfew on Sunday March 22. It is time for us Indians to show solidarity in the face of this dangerous virus that has devastated the whole world. Are you ready? See you all virtually in ur balconies at 5 PM as a thanksgiving — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 20, 2020

Its not nonsense . Its a master stroke to unite all Indians to feel we are in this together . https://t.co/6yvI12fid2 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 19, 2020

Request everyone to stay home and adhere to the #JantaCurfew on the 22nd of March from 7am to 9pm. Let’s all fight this together! @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 19, 2020

Imp initiative by our Honorable PM @narendramodi with #jantacurfew Self-inflicted Quarantine and Staying at HOME on Sunday, March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM is a measured and sensible way to protect from this pandemic by not creating panic yet acknowledging the gravity of the situatn — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 19, 2020

