शुक्रवार, 20 मार्च 2020
पीएम मोदी के जनता कर्फ्यू को मिला बॉलीवुड का समर्थन

Last Updated: शुक्रवार, 20 मार्च 2020 (16:02 IST)
कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देखते हुए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने देश में 22 मार्च को जनता कर्फ्यू का आह्वान किया है। देश का हरेक नागरिक पीएम मोदी के इस अपील की तारीफ कर रहा है। बॉलीवुड सितारों ने भी ट्वीट कर उनके इस मुहीम का समर्थन किया है।

बॉलीवुड के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट किया- “मैं जनता कर्फ्यू का समर्थन करता हूं। साथ ही मैं देश के उन लोगों को सलाम करता हूं जो जरूरी सेवाओं को जारी रखे हुए हैं। एक बनिये, सुरक्षित रहिए और सावधान रहिये ।”




एक्टर अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा- पीएम मोदी का बेहतरीन पहल है। हम सभी को इस रविवार सुबह 7 बजे से रात 9 बजे तक जनता कर्फ्यू का पालन करना चाहिए। हमें दुनिया को दिखाना होगा कि हम ये कर सकते हैं।



एक्टर अजय देवगन ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा- पीएम साहब ने हम सभी से कोविड-19 के खिलाफ संकल्प और संयम से लड़ने की अपील की है। 22 मार्च को जनता कर्फ्यू का पालन करें और घर में रहें। सुरक्षित रहें।




अनुपम खेर ने लिखा- कठिन समय में समझदार आदमी रास्ता खोजता है और कायर बहाना। बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी! आपके निर्णात्मक विचारो और फ़ैसलों के लिए। ऐसी आपदा के समय में ना केवल देश को बल्कि पूरे विश्व को आप जैसे नेता की सख़्त ज़रूरत है। हम सब मिलकर अपना कर्तव्य निभाएंगे।



एक्टर ऋषि कपूर ने पड़ोसी देश पाकिस्तान को भी इस खतरे से आगाह किया और मानवता के लिए एक साथ लड़ने की बात की।



एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा ने अपने पति और टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली के साथ वीडियो शेयर करके लोगों को घरों में रहने के लिए कहा है।




हेमा मालिनी, शबाना आजमी, आयुष्मान खुराना, कपिल शर्मा, करण जौहर जैसे कई अन्य सितारों ने भी ट्वीट कर जनता कर्फ्यू का सपोर्ट किया है।











