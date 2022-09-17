शनिवार, 17 सितम्बर 2022
  1. मनोरंजन
  2. बॉलीवुड
  3. बॉलीवुड न्यूज़
  4. bollywood celebs wish to pm narendra modi birthday

बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी को दी जन्मदिन की बधाई

Last Updated: शनिवार, 17 सितम्बर 2022 (16:44 IST)
भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 17 सितंबर को अपना 72वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। इस खास अवसर पर उन्हें दुनियाभर से बधाई मिल रही हैं। इस खास मौके पर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को बधाई दी है। कंगना रनौट से लेकर अक्षय कुमार तक पीएम मोदी को विश कर रहे हैं।


अक्षय कुमार ने ट्वीट करके पीएम मोदी को जन्मदिन की बधाई दी। उन्होंने लिखा, आपकी दृष्टि, आपकी गर्मजोशी, और काम करने की आपकी क्षमता जैसी कुछ चीजें जो मुझे बहुत प्रेरणा देती हैं, जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं नरेंद्र मोदी जी। आपके स्वास्थ्य, खुशी और आने वाले वर्ष के गौरवशाली होने की कामना करता हूं।
कंगना रनौट ने लिखा, बचपन में चाय बेचने से और एक ग्रह पर एक शक्तिशाली शख्स बनने तक..क्या अतुलनीय सफर है आपका, आपकी लंबी आयु की कामना करती हूं। आप राम और कृष्ण की तरह पीएम मोदी अमर हैं। उनकी विरासत को कोई मिटा नहीं सकता।
अनुपम खेर ने ट्वीट किया, आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी! आपको जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! प्रभु आपको लंबी और स्वस्थ आयु प्रदान करें! आप अपनी शपथ की जिम्मेदारी को बखूबी निभाने का प्रयत्न कर रहें है! वर्षों तक करते रहेंगे! आपके नेतृत्व के लिए धन्यवाद! हैप्पी बर्थडे प्राइम मिनिस्टर मोदी जी!
शाहरुख खान ने लिखा, हमारे देश और लोगों के कल्याण के लिए आपका समर्पण बहुत ही सराहनीय है। आपके पास अपने सभी लक्ष्यों को प्राप्त करने की शक्ति और स्वास्थ्य हो। एक दिन की छुट्टी लें और अपने जन्मदिन का आनंद लें, सर। जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं।
अजय देवगन ने लिखा, सम्माननीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी। आपका नेतृत्व मुझे और बाकियों को प्रेरित करता है। आपके अच्छे स्वास्थ्य और आने वाले वर्ष के लिए शुभकामनाएं सर।






