साइबर बुलिंग के खिलाफ एकजुट हुए बॉलीवुड सितारे, ट्रेंड हुआ #IndiaAgainstAbuse

पुनः संशोधित रविवार, 19 जुलाई 2020 (12:54 IST)
सोशल मीडिया पर आए दिन बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स को ट्रोल किया जाता है इतना ही नहीं उन्हें धमकियां तक दी जाती हैं। बॉलीवुड के कई ऐसे सेलेब्स हैं जो साइबर बुलिंग का शिकार हुए हैं। उन्हें रेप, एसिड अटैक जैसी धमकियां मिली हैं। लेकिन अब साइबर बुलिंग के खिलाफ पूरा बॉलीवुड एकजुट खड़ा हो गया है।
सोशल मीडिया #IndiaAgainstAbuse ट्रेंड भी कर रहा है। सोनम कपूर, कल्कि, दीया मिर्जा, कोंकणा सेन शर्मा जैसे कई सेलेब्स ने साइबर बुलिंग के खिलाफ आवाज उठाई है। इतना ही नहीं दूसरों से भी आगे बढ़कर ऐसा करने की अपील की है। इसी कड़ी में एक ऑनलाइन पेटीशन शुरू की गई है जिसका लक्ष्य महिलाओं के खिलाफ सोशल मीडिया पर हो रही साइबर बुलिंग को रोकना है।

साइबर बुलिंग के खिलाफ सोनम कपूर ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, अब बहुत हुआ, अब ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ खड़े होने का समय आ गया है जो रोज ऑनलाइन महिलाओं को ट्रोल करते हैं, परेशान करते हैं और गाली देते हैं। इस ट्वीट में सोनम ने #IndiaAgainstAbuse के साथ जुड़ने की बात भी कही है।







सोशल मीडिया पर इस समय ये मुहिम ट्रेंड कर रही है। सेलेब्स के अलावा कई आम लोग भी खुद को इस मुहिम के साथ जोड़ रहे हैं।
बता दें बीते कुछ समय से सोशल मीडिया पर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स को जमकर ट्रोल किया जा रहा है। इस लिस्ट में सोनम कपूर, सोनाक्षी सिन्हा, स्वरा भास्कर, आलिया भट्ट जैसे बड़े सितारों के नाम शामिल हैं। हाल ही ने नेपोटिज्म को लेकर भी इन सितारों को काफी ट्रोल किया गया।



