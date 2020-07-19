साइबर बुलिंग के खिलाफ एकजुट हुए बॉलीवुड सितारे, ट्रेंड हुआ #IndiaAgainstAbuse

सोशल मीडिया #IndiaAgainstAbuse ट्रेंड भी कर रहा है। सोनम कपूर, कल्कि, दीया मिर्जा, कोंकणा सेन शर्मा जैसे कई सेलेब्स ने साइबर बुलिंग के खिलाफ आवाज उठाई है। इतना ही नहीं दूसरों से भी आगे बढ़कर ऐसा करने की अपील की है। इसी कड़ी में एक ऑनलाइन पेटीशन शुरू की गई है जिसका लक्ष्य महिलाओं के खिलाफ सोशल मीडिया पर हो रही साइबर बुलिंग को रोकना है।

Enough is Enough! It's time we put an end to targeted abuse & harassment women face online every day. Join me & stand for #IndiaAgainstAbuse @TwitterIndia @Policy @instagram @YouTubeIndia - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/QmfPhKUAJr via @UKChange

