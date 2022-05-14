'भूल भुलैया 2' का नया गाना 'दे ताली' हुआ रिलीज, सोशल मीडिया पर छाए कार्तिक आर्यन

बॉलीवुड एक्टर की फिल्म 'भूल भुलैया 2' का फैंस बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। दर्शकों के बीच फिल्म को लेकर उत्साह एक अलग ही लेवल पर पहुंच गया है, जिसकी झलक सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर देखी जा सकती है। ट्विटर पर कार्तिक आर्यन को ट्रेंड करते हुए देखा जा सकता है।

ऐसे में एक्टर ने फिल्म से नए ट्रैक 'दे ताली' में आकर्षक बीट्स और मजेदार हुकस्टेप के साथ साल का एक और पार्टी सॉन्ग दिया है। इस गाने को यो यो हनी सिंह, अरमान मलिक और शाश्वत सिंह ने गाया है जबकि प्रीतम ने संगीत दिया है। वहीं अमिताभ भट्टाचार्य ने ‘दे ताली’ के बोल लिखे हैं। गाने में कार्तिक और कियारा बर्फ की पहाड़ियों के बीच पार्टी करते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं।

