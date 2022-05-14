शनिवार, 14 मई 2022
'मॉडर्न लव मुंबई' के लिए फातिमा सना शेख को मिल रहा नेटिजन्स से ढेर सारा प्यार

Last Updated: शनिवार, 14 मई 2022 (16:30 IST)
चाहे दंगल हो, लूडो, थार और कई अन्य, फातिमा सना शेख ने हमेशा अपने अभिनय को कई तरह की भूमिकाओं के साथ साबित किया है। रेसलर हो, राजस्थानी लड़की हो या कोई भी किरदार, अभिनेत्री हमेशा एक अलग किरदार के साथ सामने आती हैं जो अपनी बहुमुखी प्रतिभा की मिसाल के तौर पर मजबूत होती है।

जब से वेब सीरीज 'मॉडर्न लव मुंबई' रिलीज हुई है, दर्शक फातिमा के शानदार अभिनय को देखकर दंग रह गए हैं। सोनाली बोस निर्देशित 'रात रानी' में फातिमा ने अभिनय किया है। लाली का किरदार निभाने वाली अभिनेत्री ने बहुत ही सहजता से आत्म-प्रेम की कई भावनाओं का प्रदर्शन किया और दर्शकों से ढ़ेर सारा प्यार बटोर रही हैं, जो कि सोशल मीडिया पर नेटिज़न्स की तरह की टिप्पणियों में अच्छी तरह से परिलक्षित होता है।










