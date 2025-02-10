रणवीर अलाहबादिया की अश्लील टिप्पणी पर युवाओं का क्या रहा रिएक्शन? देखें!

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversial Comment on Parents : यूट्यूबर रणवीर अलाहबादिया उर्फ़ BeerBiceps ने हाल ही में समय रैना (Samay Raina) के शो, इंडियाज़ गॉट लेटेंट (India's Got Latent) में एक आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी करने के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो शेयर कर माफ़ी मांगी है। उन्होंने हालही में समय रैना के शो में माता पिता को लेकर एक कंटेस्टेंट से भद्दा सवाल कर पूछा था, "'क्या आप अपने माता-पिता को रोजाना सेक्स करते देखना चाहेंगे, या फिर एक दिन उनके साथ शामिल हो जाएंगे ताकि ये हमेशा के लिए बंद हो जाए?' ("Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or join in once to stop it forever?")

इस सवाल को सुनकर समय रैना भी शॉक्ड रह गए थे और कहा कि "क्या हो गया रणवीर भाई को? लगता है इनके पॉडकास्ट के रिजेक्टेड सवाल हैं ये" उनके इस टिपण्णी को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी कड़ी आलोचना की गई।



इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर एक बड़े सेक्शन ने रणवीर की इस भद्दी टिपण्णी की खूब निंदा की और इसे अश्लील (Vulger) बताया, कइयों ने यह भी कहा कि ये इन्फ्लुएंसर्स जिनकी काफी बड़ी फैन फॉलोविंग है, का उनपर और इन्हें देख नई चीज़ें सिखने वाले या प्रेरित होने वाले युवाओं पर क्या असर होगा? अगर ऐसी चीज़ें नार्मल होने लगी, तो फॅमिली वैल्यूज और डिसेंसी खत्म होने लगेगी।





वहीँ महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री देवेन्द्र फड़नवीस (Devendra Fadnavis) ने इस मामले को लेकर कहा, ""मुझे इसके बारे में सूचित किया गया है, मुझे पता चला कि यह बहुत अश्लील था और यह गलत था। हर किसी को बोलने की आजादी है, लेकिन यह आजादी तब खत्म हो जाती है जब हम दूसरों की आजादी का हनन करते हैं। हर किसी की सीमाएं होती हैं और अगर कोई उन्हें पार करता है तो कार्रवाई की जाएगी।"

मुंबई के दो वकीलों ने रणवीर और शो में शामिल अन्य कॉमिक्स के खिलाफ पुलिस में शिकायत भी दर्ज कराई है। जिसके बाद रणवीर अलाहबादिया ने वीडियो शेयर कर माफ़ी मांगते हुए कहा कि "मेरी टिप्पणी सिर्फ अनुचित नहीं थी, यह मजाकिया भी नहीं थी। कॉमेडी मेरी विशेषता (Forte) नहीं है। मैं यहां सिर्फ माफी मांगने के लिए आया हूं। आप में से कई लोगों ने पूछा, क्या मैं इस तरह से अपने मंच का उपयोग करना चाहता हूं और जाहिर तौर पर मैं इसे इस तरह से उपयोग नहीं करना चाहता हूं। जो कुछ भी हुआ उसके पीछे मैं कोई संदर्भ या औचित्य या कारण नहीं बता रहा हूं, मैं सिर्फ माफी के लिए यहां हूं। व्यक्तिगत रूप से मुझसे निर्णय लेने में चूक हुई। यह मेरी ओर से अच्छा नहीं था।

"पॉडकास्ट को हर उम्र के लोग देखते हैं। मैं उस तरह का व्यक्ति नहीं बनना चाहता जो जिम्मेदारी को हल्के में लेता है, और परिवार वह आखिरी चीज है जिसका मैं कभी भी अनादर नहीं करूंगा। इस प्लेटफॉर्म का बेहतर इस्तेमाल करने की जरूरत है, इस पूरे अनुभव से मैंने यही सीखा है। मैं बेहतर होने का वादा करता हूं, मैंने वीडियो के निर्माताओं से वीडियो से असंवेदनशील सेक्सशन को हटाने के लिए कहा है। अंत में मैं बस इतना ही कह सकता हूं कि मुझे खेद है और मुझे आशा है कि एक इंसान के रूप में आप मुझे माफ कर सकते हैं।"



I shouldn't have said what I said on India's got latent. I'm sorry.

देखिए X (पूर्व Twitter) पर युवाओं ने रणवीर की टिपण्णी को लेकर क्या कहा





You can't carry a false image for long. Finally, people saw what kind of disgusting person Ranveer Allahbadia is. These individuals are idolized by many content creators, but deep down, they're just a bunch of creeps who can promote anything from incest to pedophilia for views.

Ranveer Allahbadia built his entire career by posing as a dumb centrist and platforming fascists under the guise of balanced discourse. He even got an award for it from the supreme leader himself. But all it took was a few viral seconds on a comedy show for them to turn on him.

Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps and Apurva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid in just one show literally showed you that this generation is actually following up and making absolutely wrong people famous

Our Indian youth is so done
#indiasgotlatent #samayraina





Our Indian youth is so done#indiasgotlatent #samayraina pic.twitter.com/AAllyZJoY9

#RanveerAllahbadia immediately after reaching his home from the set of "India's got latent"

After Justin Trudeau, only Ranveer Allahbadia has managed to unite the left, right, centrists and every other ideology—just to tear him apart.
#Beerbiceps

— Karthik Devendra (@Karthik0412) February 9, 2025

#RanveerAllahbadia apne instagram aur x ke comments padhte hue :