सोमवार, 10 फ़रवरी 2025
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. मनोरंजन
  2. बॉलीवुड
  3. आलेख
  4. Ranveer Allahbadia Controversial Comment on Parents on Indias got latent
Written By Author कृति शर्मा
Last Updated : सोमवार, 10 फ़रवरी 2025 (15:35 IST)

युवाओं के लिए बड़ा खतरा: डार्क कॉमेडी के नाम पर BeerBiceps का पैरेंट्स को लेकर वल्गर सवाल, हुई कार्रवाई की मांग

युवाओं के लिए बड़ा खतरा: डार्क कॉमेडी के नाम पर BeerBiceps का पैरेंट्स को लेकर वल्गर सवाल, हुई कार्रवाई की मांग - Ranveer Allahbadia Controversial Comment on Parents on Indias got latent
X/ समय रैना के साथ इंडियाज़ गॉट लेटेंट पर रणवीर अलाहबादिया

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversial Comment on Parents : रणवीर अलाहबादिया उर्फ बीयरबाइसेप्स (BeerBiceps) हालही में समय रैना के कॉमेडी शो 'इंडियाज गॉट लैटेंट' में आए थे, यह शो डार्क और कंट्रोवर्सिअल कॉमेडी के लिए जाना जाता है। इस शो में समय रैना के साथ कुछ इन्फ्लुएंसर्स और पॉडकास्टर भी कंटेस्टेंट को जज करते हैं। रणवीर अलाहबादिया अपनी 'ब्लंटनेस' के लिए भी जाने जाते हैं, उन्होंने अपने पॉडकास्ट पर कई राजनेता, अभिषेक और क्रिकेटरों को बुलाया है लेकिन India's Got Latent के दौरान डार्क कॉमेडी मैच करने की कोशिश में उन्होंने माता पिता को लेकर कुछ ऐसा सवाल किया जिसने सोशल मीडिया पर कई तरह के सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं।

उन्होंने एक कंटेस्टेंट से सवाल किया "'क्या आप अपने माता-पिता को रोजाना सेक्स करते देखना चाहेंगे, या फिर एक दिन उनके साथ शामिल हो जाएंगे ताकि ये हमेशा के लिए बंद हो जाए?'

इस सवाल को सुनकर समय रैना भी शॉक्ड रह गए और कहा कि "क्या हो गया रणवीर भाई को? लगता है इनके पॉडकास्ट के रिजेक्टेड सवाल हैं ये"
 
जहाँ इस सवाल को सुनकर उनके साथ बैठे सभी जज और ऑडियंस अपनी हंसी नहीं रोक पा रहे थे, वहीं, सोशल मीडिया के बड़े सेक्शन को रणवीर का यह सवाल बेहद 'घटिया' और 'अश्लील' लगा। किसी ने तो यह भी कहा कि इनके लिए 'Dark Comedy' का मतलब 'Vulgarity' होता है।

लोगों का कहना है कि जिस तरह आजकल बच्चे और युवा ख़बरों के लिए या एंटरटेनमेंट के मोबाइल का ज्यादा इस्तेमाल करते हैं, अगर ऐसा कंटेंट गलती से इंटरनेट पर 'Algorithm' ने उनतक पहुंचा दिया तो उनके दिमाग पर क्या असर पड़ेगा? या जो लोग इन इन्फ्लुएंसर्स को देख इनसे प्रेरित होंगे, सोचेंगे कि यह सब 'कूल' चीजें हैं और ऐसी मानसिकता को अपनी जिंदगी में अपनाएंगे, सामान्य बनाने की कोशिश करेंगे तो देश के भविष्य में यह युवा किस तरह अपना योगदान दे पाएंगे? अगर ऐसी भद्दी चीजें सामान्य बन गई तो पारिवारिक मूल्यों और डिसेंसी का क्या होगा? 
 
यह वीडियो तेजी से सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है, और तरह तरह के रिएक्शन इस पर आ रहे हैं। एक यूजर ने लिखा 'समय रैना एक हास्य (Comic) है। नॉन-कॉमिक्स वहां जाते हैं और उसके जैसा बनने की कोशिश करते हैं और 'Harebrained बीयरबाइसेप्स' आदमी की तरह सपाट हो जाते हैं। सरकार को ऐसा करने से पहले कॉमिक्स को इसे विनियमित करना चाहिए। यूट्यूब को भी ऐसी चीज़ों पर रोक लगानी होगी क्योंकि YT तेजी से घरों में टीवी स्क्रीन पर चल रहा है।'

 
वहीँ, दूसरे ने लिखा 
"रणवीर अलाहबादिया को जेल होनी चाहिए 
इंडियाज़ गॉट लेटेंट पर प्रतिबंध लगाया जाना चाहिए 
सरकार को तुरंत कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए  
बीयरबाइसेप्स, आपकी टिप्पणी बेहद घृणित थी। डार्क कॉमेडी के नाम पर आप लोग पारिवारिक मूल्यों की हत्या कर रहे हैं।

 
लेखक नीलेश मिश्रा (Neelesh Misra) ने भी अपने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर रणवीर की आलोचना कर लिखा "उन विकृत रचनाकारों (Perverted Creators) से मिलें जो हमारे देश की रचनात्मक अर्थव्यवस्था को आकार दे रहे हैं। मुझे यकीन है कि प्रत्येक के लाखों अनुयायी होंगे। इस कंटेंट को वयस्क कंटेंट (adult content) के रूप में निर्दिष्ट नहीं किया गया है - इसे एक बच्चा भी आसानी से देख सकता है यदि एल्गोरिदम (algorithm) उसे वहां ले जाता है। रचनाकारों या मंच में जिम्मेदारी की कोई भावना नहीं है। मैं इस बात से बिल्कुल भी आश्चर्यचकित नहीं हूं कि डेस्क पर मौजूद चार लोगों और दर्शकों में से कई लोगों ने इसका जश्न मनाया और खूब हंसे।आपने, दर्शकों ने, इसे और इन जैसे लोगों को सामान्य बनाया और जश्न मनाया।


"भारत में मंचों या दर्शकों द्वारा शालीनता को प्रोत्साहित नहीं किया जाता है और निर्माता दर्शकों तक पहुंच और राजस्व के लिए नीचे और नीचे गिर रहे हैं। साधारण, मूर्खतापूर्ण, असंवेदनशील शब्द केवल उबाऊ मूर्ख लोगों के लिए हैं। ये रचनाकार अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता के नाम पर कुछ भी कह सकते हैं और बच सकते हैं।"


कांग्रेस नेत्री सुरप्रिया श्रीनेत (Supriya Shrinate) ने लिखा  "यह रचनात्मक नहीं है, यह विकृत है। 
और हम विकृत व्यवहार (Perverse Behaviour) को सामान्य नहीं बना सकते। 
फैक्ट यह है कि इस बीमार टिप्पणी को जोरदार तालियाँ मिलीं, इससे हम सभी को चिंतित होना चाहिए।

 
राकेश टिकैत ने लिखा "देश में मनोरंजन ओर कॉमेडी के नाम पर जिस तरह से अश्लीलता फूहड़ता परोसी जा रही है क्या सरकार इन सबसे अनभिज्ञ है ना इनको किसान का कोई ख्याल है ना भारतीय संस्कृति,सभ्यता- संस्कारों का प्रधानमंत्री जी ऐसे लोगों को अवार्ड देते है अवार्ड की जगह इन पर तत्काल प्रभाव से कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए"

देखिए X (पूर्व Twitter) पर लोगों के इस सवाल को लेकर रिएक्शन 



कड़ी आलोचना होने के बाद रणवीर अलाहबादिया ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर वीडियो पोस्ट कर मांगी माफ़ी 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

सूरज बड़जात्या ने की सलमान खान संग अपनी दोस्ती पर बात, बोले- हम सिर्फ 21 साल के थे...

सूरज बड़जात्या ने की सलमान खान संग अपनी दोस्ती पर बात, बोले- हम सिर्फ 21 साल के थे...कोमल नाहटा का पॉडकास्ट गेम चेंजर्स शुरुआत से ही जबरदस्त चर्चा में है। अब गेम चेंजर्स का एक और धमाकेदार एपिसोड रिलीज़ हो गया है, और इस बार मेहमान हैं मशहूर फिल्ममेकर सूरज बड़जात्या जिन्होंने अपने फिल्मी करियर से लेकर सलमान खान के साथ अपनी खास दोस्ती पर भी खुलकर बात किया है।

सैफ अली खान ने बताई हमले वाली रात की कहानी, बताया क्यों साथ में अस्पताल नहीं गईं करीना कपूर

सैफ अली खान ने बताई हमले वाली रात की कहानी, बताया क्यों साथ में अस्पताल नहीं गईं करीना कपूरबॉलीवुड एक्टर सैफ अली खान पर 16 जनवरी की देर रात घर में घुसे चोर ने चाकू से हमला कर दिया था। इस हमले में सैफ को 6 जगह चोटें आई थी। अब पहली बार सैफ ने गर पर हुए उस भयानक हमले के बारे में बात की है। उन्होंने बताया कि उस इंसान के हाथ में 2 हेक्सा ब्लेड थे और वो छोटे बेटे जेह के बेड पर था।

समय रैना के शो में रणवीर अल्लाहबादिया ने मां-बाप को लेकर किया भद्दा कमेंट, यूट्यूबर की जमकर हो रही आलोचना

समय रैना के शो में रणवीर अल्लाहबादिया ने मां-बाप को लेकर किया भद्दा कमेंट, यूट्यूबर की जमकर हो रही आलोचनास्टैंडअप कॉमेडियन समय रैना का शो 'इंडियाज कॉट लेटेंट' विवादों में घिरा हुआ है। हाल ही में इस शो में समय रैना के साथ पैनल पर यूट्यूबर रणवीर अल्लाहबादिया, यूट्यूबर आशीष चंचलानी, कंटेंट क्रिएटर अपूर्व मुखीजा और कुछ अन्य लोग शामिल हुए थे। शो में रणवीर अल्लाहबादिया ने मां-बाप को लेकर ऐसा भद्दा कमेंट कर दिया, जिसके बाद हर कोई उनसे नाराजगी जाहिर कर रहा है।

महेश बाबू और नम्रता शिरोड़कर की शादी को 20 साल पूरे, एक्टर ने शेयर किया प्यारा सा पोस्ट

महेश बाबू और नम्रता शिरोड़कर की शादी को 20 साल पूरे, एक्टर ने शेयर किया प्यारा सा पोस्टसाउथ सुपरस्टार महेश बाबू और बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस नम्रता शिरोडकर 10 फरवरी को अपनी शादी की 20वीं सालगिरह सेलिब्रेट कर रहे हैं। इस खास मौके पर महेश बाबू ने सोशल मीडिया पर नम्रता शिरोडकर संग अपनी एक खूबसूरत तस्वीर शेयर की है।

19 साल छोटी मान्यता को दिल दे बैठे थे संजय दत्त, ऐसे शुरू हुई लव स्टोरी

19 साल छोटी मान्यता को दिल दे बैठे थे संजय दत्त, ऐसे शुरू हुई लव स्टोरीsanjay dutt manyata dutt love story: बॉलीवुड एक्टर संजय दत्त फिल्मों के अलावा अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ को लेकर भी काफी सुर्खियों में रहते हैं। संजय दत्त ने तीन शादियां की है। उनकी पहली शादी ऋचा शर्मा से हुई थी। इसके बाद संजय ने रिया पिल्लई के साथ दूसरी शादी रचाई। रिया से तलाक के बाद संजय दत्त अपना दिल दिलनाज शेख यानि मान्यता को दे बैठे।

और भी वीडियो देखें

भूल भुलैया 3 मूवी रिव्यू: हॉरर और कॉमेडी का तड़का, मनोरंजन से दूर भटका

भूल भुलैया 3 मूवी रिव्यू: हॉरर और कॉमेडी का तड़का, मनोरंजन से दूर भटकाभूल भुलैया 3 इस सीरिज की सबसे कमजोर फिल्म है, जो सिर्फ नाम को भुनाने के लिए बनाई गई है, जिसमें दर्शक ऐसे उलझते हैं कि फिल्म खत्म होने का इंतजार करते हैं। अमर कौशिक द्वारा लिखी गई कहानी और स्क्रीनप्ले में ढेर सारी खामियां हैं, जिसके कारण अनीस बज्मी का निर्देशन भी लडखड़ा गया और फिल्म दर्शकों पर पकड़ ही नहीं बना पाई।

सिंघम अगेन फिल्म समीक्षा: क्या अजय देवगन और रोहित शेट्टी की यह मूवी देखने लायक है?

सिंघम अगेन फिल्म समीक्षा: क्या अजय देवगन और रोहित शेट्टी की यह मूवी देखने लायक है?सिंघम अगेन उन फिल्मों में से है जिसका वर्ष 2024 में बेसब्री से इंतजार किया जा रहा है। इस फिल्म में अजय देवगन, करीना कपूर खान, अक्षय कुमार, रणवीर सिंह, दीपिका पादुकोण, टाइगर श्रॉफ, अर्जुन कपूर जैसे सितारे हैं और हाल ही के कुछ वर्षों में इतनी बड़ी स्टार कास्ट की फिल्म रिलीज नहीं हुई है।

विक्की विद्या का वो वाला वीडियो फिल्म समीक्षा: टाइटल जितनी नॉटी और फनी नहीं

विक्की विद्या का वो वाला वीडियो फिल्म समीक्षा: टाइटल जितनी नॉटी और फनी नहींराज शांडिल्य ‘विक्की विद्या का वो वाला वीडियो’ लेकर आए हैं। फिल्म का टाइटल जितना नॉटी है, फिल्म उतनी नॉटी और फनी नहीं है। कहानी 1997 में सेट है, जब सीडी का जमाना था। कुमार सानू के गाने धूम मचाए हुए थे। लड़कियों के हाथों में मेहंदी लगाने वाला विक्की (राजकुमार राव) और डॉक्टर विद्या (तृप्ति डिमरी) अपनी सुहागरात का वीडियो बनाते हैं। दिक्कत तब आती है जब एक रात उनके घर चोरी हो जाती है और चोर सीडी भी ले जाता है। सीडी और लोगों के हाथ में न लगे इसके लिए विक्की जी-जान से ढूंढने में लग जाता है।

जिगरा फिल्म समीक्षा: हजारों में एक वाली बहना

जिगरा फिल्म समीक्षा: हजारों में एक वाली बहनाजिगरा की नायिका सत्या आनंद (आलिया भट्ट) अपने मुसीबत में फंसे भाई को कहती है कि मैंने तुझे राखी पहनाई है, अब मैं तेरी रक्षा भी करूंगी। फिल्म इस मिथ्या को तोड़ने की कोशिश करती है कि भाई ही हमेशा रक्षक नहीं होता, जरूरत पड़ने पर बहन भी रक्षा कर सकती है। सत्या का भाई अंकुर (वेदांग रैना) को विदेश में ड्रग रखने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाता है। कानून इतना कड़ा है कि अंकुर को मौत की सजा सुनाई जाती है, जबकि वह निर्दोष है। भारत से उसकी बहन सत्या अपने भाई को बचाने के लिए उस अनजान मुल्क में जाती है, जहां भाषा से लेकर तो कानून कायदे तक बहुत अलग हैं।

Devara part 1 review: जूनियर एनटीआर की फिल्म पर बाहुबली का प्रभाव

Devara part 1 review: जूनियर एनटीआर की फिल्म पर बाहुबली का प्रभावDevara part 1 review: हीरो ऑफ द मासेस जूनियर एनटीआर के फैंस के लिए 'देवरा' बनाई गई है जिसका पहला पार्ट रिलीज हुआ है। निर्देशक कोराटाला शिवा ने जूनियर एनटीआर का जबरदस्त डोज फैंस को दिया है। तीन घंटे की फिल्म की लगभग हर फ्रेम में वे नजर आते हैं। दर्शकों को खुश करने के लिए डबल रोल भी दे दिया है ताकि एक ही टिकट में जूनियर एनटीआर के दो रूप दर्शकों को नजर आए। फिल्म में उनका दबदबा इतना ज्यादा है कि हीरोइन जान्हवी कपूर के हिस्से तीन-चार सीन आए हैं।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

महाकुंभ

धर्म-संसार

बॉलीवुड

क्रिकेट

ज्योतिष 2025

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com