Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Modified: नई दिल्ली , गुरुवार, 13 जून 2024 (18:19 IST)

Tata की इलेक्ट्रिक कारें सबसे सुरक्षित, Tata Punch EV और Nexon EV को Bharat NCAP test में 5 star rating

Tata की इलेक्ट्रिक कारें सबसे सुरक्षित, Tata Punch EV और Nexon EV को Bharat NCAP test में 5 star rating - Indias safest electric cars : Tata Punch EV, Nexon EV receive 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP test
Indias safest electric cars :  घरेलू वाहन विनिर्माता टाटा मोटर्स की पंच.ईवी और नेक्सॉन.ईवी (Punch EV, Nexon EV ) 5 सितारा भारत न्यू कार असेसमेंट प्रोग्राम (भारत-एनसीएपी) रेटिंग पाने वाली पहली इलेक्ट्रिक कार बन गई है। 
सड़क परिवहन एवं राजमार्ग मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने सोशल मीडिया मंच 'एक्स' पर पोस्ट किया कि पंच.ईवी और नेक्सॉन.ईवी को 5 सितारा भारत एनसीएपी रेटिंग के लिए टाटा मोटर्स को बधाई। इस प्रकार वे भारतीय वाहन बाजार में पहली 5 सितारा रेटिंग वाली ईवी बन गईं।
गडकरी ने कहा कि चूंकि इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन भारत में परिवहन के भविष्य की अगुवाई कर रहे हैं, इसलिए मजबूत भारत एनसीएपी रेटिंग उपभोक्ताओं के लिए सुरक्षित वाहनों का चयन करने में एक अमूल्य माध्यम के रूप में कार्य करती है, और यह वाहन में बैठे लोगों को प्रदान की जाने वाली उच्च स्तर की सुरक्षा का प्रमाण है।
 उन्होंने पिछले साल कहा था कि भारत-एनसीएपी को सर्वोत्तम वैश्विक मानकों के अनुरूप मानकीकृत किया गया है और भारत-एनसीएपी वाहन रेटिंग प्रणाली को अनिवार्य विनियमों से परे सड़क सुरक्षा और वाहन सुरक्षा मानकों को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए डिज़ाइन किया गया है। इनपुट भाषा 
Okaya Faast F3 : सस्ता इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर, 125 KM की रेंज, चोरी के डर को दूर करेगा खास फीचर

Okaya Faast F3 : सस्ता इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर, 125 KM की रेंज, चोरी के डर को दूर करेगा खास फीचरOkaya Faast F3 : भारतीय बाजार में लगातार नए इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर्स लॉन्च हो रहे हैं। इस बीच Okaya EV ने अपना स्कूटर Okaya Faast F3 लॉन्च कर दिया है। शानदार माइलेज के साथ ही इसमें हाइटैक फीचर्स भी हैं। इसमें एंटी थेफ्ट फीचर मिलता है, जिससे चोरी होने की संभावना कम होती है।

Swift को Maruti Suzuki ने किया और भी सुरक्षित, दे दिया यह महंगी कार वाला standard feature

Swift को Maruti Suzuki ने किया और भी सुरक्षित, दे दिया यह महंगी कार वाला standard featureMaruti Suzuki की Swift ऐसी किफायती हैचबैक है। यह कार लॉन्च होने के बाद से ही ग्राहकों की पसंद है। हालांकि कार की सेफ्टी को लेकर लगातार सवाल उठते रहे हैं। अब इस कार में कंपनी ने सस्ती हैचबैक के साथ महंगी कारों वाला वह फीचर दिया है जो इसकी सेफ्टी में बड़ा इजाफा करने वाला है। मारुति सुजुकी स्विफ्ट के साथ अब इलेक्ट्रॉनिक स्टेबिलिटी कंट्रोल यानी ईएससी दिया है जो सभी वेरिएंट्स में स्टैंडर्ड है।

गोबर से दौड़ेंगी मारुति की कारें? कितना सस्ता होगा चलाना? कितनी रहेगी सेफ? ऑटोमोबाइल एक्सपर्ट्‍स के जवाब

गोबर से दौड़ेंगी मारुति की कारें? कितना सस्ता होगा चलाना? कितनी रहेगी सेफ? ऑटोमोबाइल एक्सपर्ट्‍स के जवाबपेट्रोल-डीजल की बढ़ती कीमतों के बीच अब ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर में नए फ्यूल ऑप्शन्स खोजे जा रहे हैं। इलेक्ट्रिक और सीएनजी के बाद अब मारुति ने यह कहकर तहलका मचा दिया कि उसकी कारें अब गोबर गैस से दौड़ेंगे। भारत में ये कारें कितनी सक्सेस हो सकेंगी। मारुति सुजुकी ने इसके लिए केंद्र सरकार के कुछ उपक्रमों से भी साझेदारी की बात कही है। क्या कहते हैं एक्सपर्ट्‍स-

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata बाजार में लाएगी Electric Midsize SUVs, फीचर्स में होगा दम, कीमत भी होगी कम

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata बाजार में लाएगी Electric Midsize SUVs, फीचर्स में होगा दम, कीमत भी होगी कमMaruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata भारतीय बाजार में Electric Midsize SUVs लाने की तैयारी कर रही है। कंपनियों का ध्यान मध्यमवर्ग पर है, कम कीमत में बेहतरीन फीचर्स वाली कारें चाहिए। SU2i EV के कोडनेम वाली Hyundai की एसयूवी 2025 ऑटो एक्सपो में दिखाई दे सकती है। अगर कीमत की बात की जाए तो माना जा रहा है कि इसकी कीमत 20 से 30 लाख के बीच हो सकती है।

Skoda Kushaq का सबसे किफायती Onyx AT वैरिएंट लॉन्च, 13.49 लाख की कीमत पर आए ये फीचर्स

Skoda Kushaq का सबसे किफायती Onyx AT वैरिएंट लॉन्च, 13.49 लाख की कीमत पर आए ये फीचर्सSkoda ने Kushaq के Onyx ट्रिम को 6-स्पीड ऑटोमैटिक ट्रांसमिशन में लॉन्च किया। इस मॉडल को एक्स शोरूम कीमत 13.49 लाख रुपए पर लॉन्च किया गया है। यह कंपनी की ओर से सबसे किफायती Kushaq ऑटोमैटिक मॉडल है। कंपनी ने Kushaq ऑटोमैटिक ओनिक्स की कीमत मैनुअल वेरिएंट की तुलना में 60,000 रुपए अधिक महंगी रखी है।

पानी की बॉटल आपकी कार को बना सकती है आग का गोला, कहीं आप भी तो नहीं करते यह गलती

पानी की बॉटल आपकी कार को बना सकती है आग का गोला, कहीं आप भी तो नहीं करते यह गलतीHow a Water Bottle Can Cause a Fire In Your Car : देश के कई राज्य भयानक गर्मी का सामना कर रहे हैं। गर्मी में कार में आग लगने की घटनाएं लगातार सामने आ रही हैं। कई बार लोगों की गलती के कारण कारों में आग लगती है। कहीं आप तो ऐसी ग‍लतियां नहीं करते। क्या कार में रखी पानी की बॉटल भी आग लगने का कारण बन सकती है। शायद यह पढ़कर आप चौंक सकते हैं।

Maruti Alto EV सस्ता और धमाकेदार मॉडल होने जा रहा है लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हो सकती है कीमत

Maruti Alto EV सस्ता और धमाकेदार मॉडल होने जा रहा है लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हो सकती है कीमतMaruti Suzuki अपने Alto अवतार को जल्द ही इलेक्ट्रिक अवतार में ला रही है। मीडिया में खबरों के मुताबिक इसकी कीमत बहुत कम होगी। Alto मारुति की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कारों में से है। Alto कंपनी के Mission Green Million का हिस्सा होगी। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक Maruti Alto EV को 22 kWh lithium-ion battery के साथ लॉन्च हो सकती है।

Mercedes-Benz S 63 E Performance और Maybach GLS 600 इंडियन मार्केट में लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और खूबियां

Mercedes-Benz S 63 E Performance और Maybach GLS 600 इंडियन मार्केट में लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और खूबियांmercedes benz s 63 e performance and maybach gls 600 launched-in india : लग्ज़री कार निर्माता मर्सिडीज़-बेंज इंडिया ने आज अपने दो एक्सक्लुसिव और अत्यधिक अपेक्षित टॉप-एंड वाहन मर्सिडीज़-मेबैक जीएलएस 600 4मैटिक एसयूवी और मर्सिडीज़-एएमजी एस 63 ई परफॉर्मेंस एडिशन 1 सेडान लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की जिसमें नई मर्सिडीज़-मेबैक जीएलएस 600 4मैटिक का एक्स शोरूम कीमत 3.35 करोड़ रुपए और एएमजी 63 ई परफॉर्मेंस का मूल्य 3.3 करोड़ रुपए है।

realme Narzo 70x 5G : सस्ते स्मार्टफोन का नया वैरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हैं फीचर्स

realme Narzo 70x 5G : सस्ते स्मार्टफोन का नया वैरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हैं फीचर्सRealme Narzo 70x 5G 8GB RAM variant launched in India : रियलमी (Realme) ने भारतीय बाजार में रियलमी नारजो 70x 5G (Realme Narzo 70x ) का बड़ा वैरिएंट लॉन्च कर दिया है। इसके 8GB रैम +128GB स्टोरेज वैरिएंट की कीमत करीब 14,499 रुपए है। कंपनी इसके साथ कई ऑफर्स भी दे रहे है।

भारत के युवाओं में कौनसा मोबाइल ब्रॉण्ड है सबसे लोकप्रिय, survey report में सामने आई यह सचाई

भारत के युवाओं में कौनसा मोबाइल ब्रॉण्ड है सबसे लोकप्रिय, survey report में सामने आई यह सचाईस्मार्टफोन एवं एसेसरीज बनाने वाली कंपनी रियलमी भारतीय युवाओं के बीच सबसे लोकप्रिय स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड बनकर उभरा है। काउंटरपॉइंट रिसर्च द्वारा किए गए एक सर्वेक्षण रिपोर्ट में यह दावा किया गया है। रियलमी ने इस रिपोर्ट का उल्लेख करते हुए कहा कि यह महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि और मील का पत्थर भारत की युवा आबादी के लिए रियलमी के निरंतर फोकस और समर्पण को रेखांकित करता है।

Skyline से Nokia मोबाइल मार्केट में मचा देगा तहलका, जानिए क्या होगी कीमत और फीचर्स

Skyline से Nokia मोबाइल मार्केट में मचा देगा तहलका, जानिए क्या होगी कीमत और फीचर्सNokia का मोबाइल बाजार में दबदबा था। कंपनी स्मार्टफोन यूजर्स को ध्यान में रखकर नई टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ बाजार में स्मार्टफोन लेकर आती है। अपने कई मॉडल्स को उसने नए अवतार में पेश किया है। Skyline नाम से एक नए फोन पर काम कर रही है। इस फोन का पहला रेंडर सामने आने के साथ ही इस फोन को लुक iconic Nokia Lumia 920 से मिलता हुआ पाया गया है।

Samsung का यह धांसू स्मार्टफोन हुआ इतना सस्ता कि यकीन करना मुश्किल

Samsung का यह धांसू स्मार्टफोन हुआ इतना सस्ता कि यकीन करना मुश्किलSamsung Galaxy M34 5G receives huge price cut : अगर आप सस्ते स्मार्टफोन की तलाश कर रहे हैं तो यह खबर आपके लिए है। सैमसंग ने अपने धमाकेदार स्मार्टफोन की कीमत को कम कर दिया है। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक इस स्मार्टफोन के दामों में भारी कटौती की गई है। Samsung Galaxy M34 5G स्मार्टफोन की कीमत में भारी कटौती की गई है।

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro : दुनिया का सबसे पतला स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जान लीजिए फीचर्स

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro : दुनिया का सबसे पतला स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जान लीजिए फीचर्सVivo launches its first foldable phone X Fold3 Pro in India : स्मार्टफोन बनाने वाली कंपनी वीवो ने रतीय बाजार में अपना नया इन्नोवेशन ‘मेक इन इंडिया’ वीवो एक्स फोल्ड 3 प्रो को आज लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की जिसकी कीमत 159999 रुपए है। नए स्मार्टफोन से वनप्लस ओपन और सैमसंग गैलेक्सी जेड फोल्ड 5 को टक्कर मिल सकती है।
