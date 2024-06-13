Tata की इलेक्ट्रिक कारें सबसे सुरक्षित, Tata Punch EV और Nexon EV को Bharat NCAP test में 5 star rating

सड़क परिवहन एवं राजमार्ग मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने सोशल मीडिया मंच 'एक्स' पर पोस्ट किया कि पंच.ईवी और नेक्सॉन.ईवी को 5 सितारा भारत एनसीएपी रेटिंग के लिए टाटा मोटर्स को बधाई। इस प्रकार वे भारतीय वाहन बाजार में पहली 5 सितारा रेटिंग वाली ईवी बन गईं।
Congratulations to @tataev @TataMotors for achieving a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating for the Punch.ev and Nexon.ev, thus becoming the first ever 5-star rated EVs in the Indian automotive market.— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 13, 2024
As electric vehicles spearhead the future of mobility in India, a strong Bharat NCAP… pic.twitter.com/VY7f7p0VVQ
