Fact Check: क्या भारत-चीन तनाव के बीच अरुणाचल के ग्रामीणों ने सीमावर्ती गांव खाली किए?

The news of vacation of villages near #LAC are fake & malicious. The public of #ArunachalPradesh & #Assam are advised not to pay heed to such rumours and get all news confirmed by authorities before retweeting it. @adgpi @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/iRmy3oIVI6