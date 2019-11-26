क्या BJP से हाथ मिलाते ही अजित पवार को सिंचाई घोटाले में मिली क्लीन चिट...जानिए सच...

देखें कुछ पोस्ट-

23rd Nov: joins hands with BJP. 25th Nov: Ajit Pawar is given clean chit in by Anti Corruption Bureau. That's how Modi ji is making India corruption free.

वायरल खबर सही नहीं है। दरअसल, ACB ने जिन केसों को बंद किया है उनमें से कोई भी मामला अजित पवार से जुड़ा नहीं है।

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) DG, Parambir Singh to ANI: None of the cases that were closed today are related to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar. pic.twitter.com/bX4KMy83Ej

एसीबी सूत्रों ने बताया कि मामले सशर्त बंद किए गए हैं। यानी कोई नई जानकारी सामने आने पर इन्हें जांच के लिए दोबारा खोला जा सकता है।



Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau Sources add that the cases that were closed today were conditional, cases could reopen if more information comes to light or courts order further inquiry. https://t.co/rTFoPVawFt