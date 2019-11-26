क्या BJP से हाथ मिलाते ही अजित पवार को सिंचाई घोटाले में मिली क्लीन चिट...जानिए सच...

सत्ता का दुरपयोग देखलो..— Dalit Congress (@INCSCDept) November 25, 2019
उपमुख्यमंत्री बने अजित पवार को 48 घंटे में 70000 करोड़ के घोटाले में क्लीन चिट। मोदी है तो मुमकिन हैं !! pic.twitter.com/a3ECiGOoPX
23rd Nov: Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP.— Vasooli Bai (@Vishj05) November 25, 2019
25th Nov: Ajit Pawar is given clean chit in Irrigation Scam by Anti Corruption Bureau.
That's how Modi ji is making India corruption free.
अजित पवार चक्की पीसने वाला था,— Legal Department-HPCC (@LHpcc) November 26, 2019
लेकिन उपमुख्यमंत्री बनते ही आज क्लीन चिट दे दी गयी है !
बीजेपी की दाग दुलाई मशीन बहुत बढ़िया है !
दाग़ थे,... धूल गए !! pic.twitter.com/UCssQMcXO2
कम से कम कुछ दिन का इंतज़ार कर लेते, इतनी जल्दी इतनी बेशर्मी ठीक नहींhttps://t.co/lxDp8oBA8c— Imran Pratapgarhi (@ShayarImran) November 25, 2019
ट्विटर के साथ-साथ फेसबुक पर भी ये खबर काफी वायरल है।
Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) DG, Parambir Singh to ANI: None of the cases that were closed today are related to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar. pic.twitter.com/bX4KMy83Ej— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019
Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau Sources add that the cases that were closed today were conditional, cases could reopen if more information comes to light or courts order further inquiry. https://t.co/rTFoPVawFt— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019