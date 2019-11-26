मंगलवार, 26 नवंबर 2019
क्या BJP से हाथ मिलाते ही अजित पवार को सिंचाई घोटाले में मिली क्लीन चिट...जानिए सच...

सोमवार के दिन एक खबर सोशल मीडिया ही नहीं न्यूज मीडिया में भी छाई रही। वह खबर है- महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री बनने के दो दिन बाद ही एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो (ACB) ने अजित पवार को 70 हजार करोड़ रुपए के सिंचाई घोटाले से जुड़े नौ मामलों में क्लीन चिट दे दी। सोशल मीडिया पर कई यूजर्स और विपक्ष के नेताओं ने केस को बंद करने की टाइमिंग पर सवाल उठाए हैं।
ट्विटर के साथ-साथ फेसबुक पर भी ये खबर काफी वायरल है।

क्या है सच-
वायरल खबर सही नहीं है। दरअसल, ACB ने जिन केसों को बंद किया है उनमें से कोई भी मामला अजित पवार से जुड़ा नहीं है।

जैसे ही यह खबर वायरल हो गई तो महाराष्ट्र एंटी-करप्शन ब्यूरो के डायरेक्टर परमबीर सिंह ने मीडिया के सामने आकर इस खबर का खुद खंडन किया। उन्होंने बताया कि एजेंसी सिंचाई घोटाले से जुड़े 3000 टेंडरों की जांच कर रही है। उन्होंने 9 मामले बंद होने पर टिप्पणी करते हुए कहा कि ये सभी रुटीन मामले थे और इनमें कोई भी अनियमितता नहीं पाई गई। साथ ही उन्होंने साफ कर दिया कि इनमें से कोई भी मामला अजित पवार से जुड़ा नहीं है।

एसीबी सूत्रों ने बताया कि मामले सशर्त बंद किए गए हैं। यानी कोई नई जानकारी सामने आने पर इन्हें जांच के लिए दोबारा खोला जा सकता है।

 

