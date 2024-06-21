शुक्रवार, 21 जून 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. टी-20 विश्व कप 2024
  3. टी-20 विश्व कप न्यूज़
  4. Yashasvi Jaiswal warms the bench as Indias opeing pair in disarray
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : शुक्रवार, 21 जून 2024 (16:35 IST)

यशस्वी जायसवाल को टीम इंडिया में बतौर ओपनर शामिल करने की उठी मांगे

Yashsvi Jaiswal
यशस्वी जायसवाल को टीम इंडिया में बतौर ओपनर शामिल करने की उठी मांगे

अंडर 19 विश्वकप जीतने से 1 कदम महरुम रहे यशस्वी जायसवाल को पहली बार इतनी कम उम्र में आईसीसी टी-20 विश्वकप में जगह मिली थी। लेकिन टी-20 विश्वकप शुरु होने के 20 दिन बाद भी वह अभी तक सिर्फ ड्रिंक्स ब्वाए ही बने हुए हैं। जबकि भारत की सलामी जोड़ी कप्तान रोहित शर्मा और पूर्व कप्तान विराट कोहली लगातार निराश किए जा रहे हैं।

 यशस्वी जायसवाल का आईपीएल 2024 सत्र निराशाजनक रहा लेकिन टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मुकाबले खेले हुए 1 साल भी नहीं हुआ फिर भी उनका प्रदर्शन काबिल ए तारिफ रहा है। उन्होंने अब तक 17 टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय  मैचों में 500 से ज्यादा रन बनाए हैं। इस दौरान उन्होंने 33 का औसत और 161 की स्ट्राइक रेट से रन बनाए है। वह एक शतक भी इस प्रारुप में लगा चुके हैं।

ऐसे में यह मांग उठनी शुरु हो गई है कि इस बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज से सलामी बल्लेबाजी करवाई जाए। जिससे विराट कोहली को तीसरे नंबर पर भेजा जा सके। इससे बाएं और दाएँ हाथ के बल्लेबाजी की जोड़ी से भारत को फायदा होगा।


भारत अब इस टी-20 विश्वकप में अधिकतम 4 मैच और खेल सकता है। क्रिकेट प्रेमी चाहते हैं कि बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ ही यशस्वी को मौका मिल जाए ताकि ऑस्ट्रेलिया से भिड़ने से पहले उनको मैच प्रैक्टिस मिल जाए। दर्शकों की यह बात कप्तान मानेंगे या नहीं, यह कल पता चल जाएगा।
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

मैच के बाद ऑफिस का काम, लोगों ने कहा नारायण मूर्ति कहीं सौरभ नेत्रवलकर को भारत न बुला लें

मैच के बाद ऑफिस का काम, लोगों ने कहा नारायण मूर्ति कहीं सौरभ नेत्रवलकर को भारत न बुला लेंUSA के खिलाड़ी Saurabh Netravalkar पेशे से Oracle कंपनी में Software Engineer के रूप में काम करते हैं

कुर्बानी के जानवर हाजिर हों, पाकिस्तान टीम को उनके ही मुल्क के पूर्व दिग्गजों ने खूब लताड़ा

कुर्बानी के जानवर हाजिर हों, पाकिस्तान टीम को उनके ही मुल्क के पूर्व दिग्गजों ने खूब लताड़ाUSA vs IRE : अमेरिका ने किया Super 8 में क्वालीफाई, पाकिस्तान टीम हुई T20 World Cup के बाहर

फारुकी ने लाइव इंटरव्यू में राशिद खान को बोला You Shut Up, कॉलेज के दिनों की दिलाई याद

फारुकी ने लाइव इंटरव्यू में राशिद खान को बोला You Shut Up, कॉलेज के दिनों की दिलाई यादAFG vs PNG : Afghanistan ने Papua New Guinea को हराकर Super 8 के लिए किया क्वालीफाई

सबसे ज्यादा चर्चा में रहा अमेरिका का Nassau Stadium ध्वस्त करने की तैयारी शुरू

सबसे ज्यादा चर्चा में रहा अमेरिका का Nassau Stadium ध्वस्त करने की तैयारी शुरूT20 World Cup के कई रोमांचक मैचों का गवाह रहा Nassau County International Stadium को ध्वस्त करने की तैयारी

पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर ने Vaishno Devi Attack को लेकर किया पोस्ट, भारतीय है खिलाड़ी की पत्नी, जानें क्या बोले

पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर ने Vaishno Devi Attack को लेकर किया पोस्ट, भारतीय है खिलाड़ी की पत्नी, जानें क्या बोलेजम्मू कश्मीर में आतंकी हमले पर भारत के समर्थन में उतरे Hasan Ali

और भी वीडियो देखें

इस बार छोरों से है बैडमिंटन में ओलंपिक मेडल की आस, यह कहा सात्विक और चिराग ने

इस बार छोरों से है बैडमिंटन में ओलंपिक मेडल की आस, यह कहा सात्विक और चिराग नेओलंपिक में पदक के प्रबल दावेदार सात्विकसाईराज रंकीरेड्डी और चिराग शेट्टी ने कहा कि उन पर अपेक्षाओं का दबाव है लेकिन वे इसे झेलने के लिए तैयार हैं क्योंकि वह इसे सकारात्मक रूप से देख रहे हैं।पेरिस ओलंपिक खेल शुरू होने में अब कुछ दिन ही बचे हैं और भारतीय बैडमिंटन की स्टार जोड़ी ने स्वीकार किया कि उनसे काफी उम्मीदें की जा रही हैं।

बारिश आने से पहले ही ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कंगारुओं ने किया बांग्लादेशी बाघों का शिकार

बारिश आने से पहले ही ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कंगारुओं ने किया बांग्लादेशी बाघों का शिकारAUSvsBANGपैट कमिंस की बेहतरीन गेंदबाजी और उसके बाद डेविड वॉर्नर (53) की तूफानी बल्लेबाजी के दम पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने वर्षा बाधित टी-20 विश्वकप के सुपर आठ ग्रुप एक मुकाबले में डकवर्थ लुईस नियम के तहत बंगलादेश को 28 रनों हरा दिया है।

T20I World Cup में होगी मेजबानों की भिड़ंत, दोनों के लिए करो या मरो की स्थिति

T20I World Cup में होगी मेजबानों की भिड़ंत, दोनों के लिए करो या मरो की स्थितिT20I World Cup Super 8 चरण के पहले मुकाबले में मिली हार के बाद वेस्टइंडीज को सेमीफाइनल की उम्मीदें बरकरार रखने के लिये ‘छिपे रूस्तम’ अमेरिका के सामने शनिवार को दूसरे मैच में हर हालत में बड़े अंतर से जीत दर्ज करनी होगी।

बुमराह के आस पास कोई गेंदबाज नहीं, भारत भाग्यशाली कि उसे ऐसा हीरा मिला

बुमराह के आस पास कोई गेंदबाज नहीं, भारत भाग्यशाली कि उसे ऐसा हीरा मिलाT20 World Cup Jasprit Bumrah : पूर्व बल्लेबाज संजय मांजरेकर (Sanjay Manjrekar) का मानना है कि भारतीय टीम भाग्यशाली है जिसके पास जसप्रीत बुमराह जैसा गेंदबाज है जो अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में बाकी गेंदबाजों से मीलों आगे है।

पैट कमिंस की वर्ल्ड कप में हैट्रिक, ऐसा करने वाले बने दूसरे ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी

पैट कमिंस की वर्ल्ड कप में हैट्रिक, ऐसा करने वाले बने दूसरे ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ीAUS vs BAN T20 World Cup : स्टार तेज गेंदबाज पैट कमिंस की टूर्नामेंट की पहली हैट्रिक और एडम जम्पा (Adam Zampa) की शानदार स्पिन गेंदबाजी के दम पर आस्ट्रेलिया ने टी20 विश्व कप के बारिश से प्रभावित सुपर आठ चरण के मैच में बांग्लादेश को डकवर्थ लुईस (DLS) प्रणाली के आधार पर 28 रन से हराया।

International Yoga Day: खजुराहो में अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर किया गया सामूहिक योगाभ्यास

International Yoga Day: खजुराहो में अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर किया गया सामूहिक योगाभ्यासInternational Yoga Day: विश्व पर्यटन नगरी खजुराहो (Khajuraho) में 10वें अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के अवसर पर पश्चिमी मंदिर समूह कंदारिया महादेव मंदिर (Kandariya Mahadev Temple) प्रांगण में वृहद योगा कार्यक्रम वन एवं पर्यावरण राज्यमंत्री दिलीप अहिरवार के मुख्यातिथ्य में संपन्न हुआ। योगाभ्यास में लगभग 1,500 से अधिक लोग शामिल हुए।

NEET पर बिहार में सियासी घमासान, सम्राट चौधरी के साथ दिखा मास्टर माइंड अमित आनंद

NEET पर बिहार में सियासी घमासान, सम्राट चौधरी के साथ दिखा मास्टर माइंड अमित आनंदNEET exam : नीट पेपर धांधली में उप मुख्यमंत्री विजय कुमार सिन्हा द्वारा तेजस्वी यादव के सहायक पर आरोप लगाने के बाद राष्ट्रीय जनता दल ने सम्राट चौधरी पर सीधा आरोप लगाया है।

Assam Floods: असम में बाढ़ से स्थिति अब भी गंभीर, 4 लाख से अधिक लोग प्रभावित

Assam Floods: असम में बाढ़ से स्थिति अब भी गंभीर, 4 लाख से अधिक लोग प्रभावितAssam Floods: असम में बाढ़ (Floods) की स्थिति शुक्रवार को भी गंभीर बनी है और प्रमुख नदियों में पानी खतरे के निशान से ऊपर बह रहा है। अधिकारियों ने शुक्रवार को यह जानकारी देते हुए गुवाहाटी में बताया कि बाढ़ से विभिन्न जिलों के 4 लाख से अधिक लोग प्रभावित हुए हैं।

NEET पर कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन, प्रियंका गांधी ने पेपर लीक को बताया राष्‍ट्रीय समस्या

NEET पर कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन, प्रियंका गांधी ने पेपर लीक को बताया राष्‍ट्रीय समस्याCongress protest on NEET : कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने ‘राष्ट्रीय पात्रता-सह-प्रवेश परीक्षा-स्नातक (नीट-यूजी), 2024’ की परीक्षा में कथित अनियमितताओं को लेकर शुक्रवार को दिल्ली, लखनऊ, जयपुर, जम्मू समेत देश के कई शहरों में प्रदर्शन किया।

ममता ने पीएम को पत्र लिखकर कहा, आपराधिक कानूनों के कार्यान्वयन को टाल दें

ममता ने पीएम को पत्र लिखकर कहा, आपराधिक कानूनों के कार्यान्वयन को टाल देंनई दिल्ली। पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी (Mamata Banerjee) ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) को पत्र लिखकर 'हड़बड़ी में पारित' 3 आपराधिक कानूनों के कार्यान्वयन को टालने का आग्रह किया है। ये तीनों कानून 1 जुलाई से लागू होने हैं। ममता ने कहा कि ऐसा करने से आपराधिक कानूनों की नए सिरे से संसदीय समीक्षा संभव होगी।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

टी-20 विश्वकप

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

लोकसभा चुनाव

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com