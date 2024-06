विराट और रोहित बने टीम पर बोझ, फैंस का सोशल मीडिया पर फूटा गुस्सा

Lowest SR by Indian Opener in T20WC match

(Min 20 balls)



96.00 - Gambhir vs AUS (24 off 25)

96.42 - Rohit vs ENG (27 off 28)

100.00 - Gambhir vs ENG (26 off 26)

100.00 - vs AFG (24 off 24)*



Overall for India in T20WC

47.82 - Dhoni vs WI (11 off 23)#INDvsAFG