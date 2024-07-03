बुधवार, 3 जुलाई 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. टी-20 विश्व कप 2024
  3. टी-20 विश्व कप न्यूज़
  4. team india returning from barbados to delhi, open bus victory march in mumbai after meeting pm naredrandra modi
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : बुधवार, 3 जुलाई 2024 (16:04 IST)

टीम इंडिया का धूमधाम से किया जाएगा स्वागत, PM मोदी से होगी मुलाकात, जानें पूरा शेड्यूल

Team India
Team India T20 World Cup 2024 : भारत ने 29 जून को दूसरी टी20 वर्ल्ड कप ट्रॉफी जीत कर और 11 सालों का ICC ट्रॉफी का सूखा पूरा कर देश वासियों को बहुत बड़ी ख़ुशी दी है लेकिन तूफान बेरिल के कैरेबियाई द्वीपों पर पहुंचने के बाद टी20 विश्व कप 2024 विजेता टीम 3 दिनों से बारबाडोस में सपोर्टिंग स्टाफ, BCCI अधिकारीयों और मीडिया के साथ बारबडोस में फंसी हुई थी, तूफान बेरिल और खराब मौसम की स्थिति के कारण हवाई अड्डे बंद हो गए थे।



हालाँकि, जय शाह ने उनके लिए एक खास एयर इंडिया क्रिकेट 24 विश्व चैंपियन (Air India Champions 24 World Cup) नामक चार्टेड फ्लाइट का इंतजाम कराया, जिस से वे अब इंडिया लौट रहे हैं और 4 जुलाई को सुबह 5-6 बजे के करीब दिल्ली पहुंचेंगे।


उसी उड़ान में टीम, सहयोगी स्टाफ और BCCI अधिकारियों के साथ भारतीय मीडिया भी होगा। 11 बजे के करीब उनकी मुलाकात भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से होगी जहां वे इस ऐतिहासिक जीत के लिए खिलाड़ियों को सम्मानित करेंगे और उनके साथ नाश्ता करेंगे। उसके बाद वे मुंबई निकल जाएंगे।  

Rohit Virat

 
मुंबई में भारत का विजय जुलूस (Team India Victory Parade)
11 बजे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मिलने के बाद टीम मुंबई के लिए रवाना होगी। मुंबई में पहुंचने के बाद भारतीय टीम विक्ट्री मार्च (Victory Parade) निकालेगी जहां 4 बजे के करीब रोहित शर्मा की टीम नरीमन प्वाइंट में नेशनल सेंटर फॉर परफॉर्मिंग आर्ट से वानखेड़े स्टेडियम तक ओपन टॉप बस में यात्रा करेगी।

ट्रॉफी के साथ यह 2 किलोमीटर लंबा मार्च होगा। इसके बाद शाम को वानखेड़े में एक जश्न समारोह आयोजित किया जाएगा। जहाँ 125 करोड़ की पुरस्कार राशि जय शाह द्वारा टीम को वितरित की जाएगी। 11 साल बाद यह भारत की पहली ICC ट्रॉफी है और खिलाड़ियों का स्वागत बड़े ही धूमधाम से किया जाएगा। 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

मैच के बाद ऑफिस का काम, लोगों ने कहा नारायण मूर्ति कहीं सौरभ नेत्रवलकर को भारत न बुला लें

मैच के बाद ऑफिस का काम, लोगों ने कहा नारायण मूर्ति कहीं सौरभ नेत्रवलकर को भारत न बुला लेंUSA के खिलाड़ी Saurabh Netravalkar पेशे से Oracle कंपनी में Software Engineer के रूप में काम करते हैं

कुर्बानी के जानवर हाजिर हों, पाकिस्तान टीम को उनके ही मुल्क के पूर्व दिग्गजों ने खूब लताड़ा

कुर्बानी के जानवर हाजिर हों, पाकिस्तान टीम को उनके ही मुल्क के पूर्व दिग्गजों ने खूब लताड़ाUSA vs IRE : अमेरिका ने किया Super 8 में क्वालीफाई, पाकिस्तान टीम हुई T20 World Cup के बाहर

फारुकी ने लाइव इंटरव्यू में राशिद खान को बोला You Shut Up, कॉलेज के दिनों की दिलाई याद

फारुकी ने लाइव इंटरव्यू में राशिद खान को बोला You Shut Up, कॉलेज के दिनों की दिलाई यादAFG vs PNG : Afghanistan ने Papua New Guinea को हराकर Super 8 के लिए किया क्वालीफाई

सबसे ज्यादा चर्चा में रहा अमेरिका का Nassau Stadium ध्वस्त करने की तैयारी शुरू

सबसे ज्यादा चर्चा में रहा अमेरिका का Nassau Stadium ध्वस्त करने की तैयारी शुरूT20 World Cup के कई रोमांचक मैचों का गवाह रहा Nassau County International Stadium को ध्वस्त करने की तैयारी

पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर ने Vaishno Devi Attack को लेकर किया पोस्ट, भारतीय है खिलाड़ी की पत्नी, जानें क्या बोले

पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर ने Vaishno Devi Attack को लेकर किया पोस्ट, भारतीय है खिलाड़ी की पत्नी, जानें क्या बोलेजम्मू कश्मीर में आतंकी हमले पर भारत के समर्थन में उतरे Hasan Ali

और भी वीडियो देखें

मेरे पास सोने के लिए बहुत समय है, फिलहाल मैं इस जीत के हर पल को जीना चाहता हूं: रोहित

मेरे पास सोने के लिए बहुत समय है, फिलहाल मैं इस जीत के हर पल को जीना चाहता हूं: रोहितT20 World Cup 2024 Rohit Sharma : रोहित शर्मा टी20 विश्व कप के विजयी कप्तान के टूर्नामेंट के बाद के फोटो शूट के लिए जब यहां समुद्र तट की ओर बढ़े तो उन्होंने ट्रॉफी को एक नवजात शिशु की तरह पकड़ रखा था, एक शांत मुस्कान उनके चेहरे से हटने का नाम नहीं ले रही थी और वह विश्व चैंपियन होने के अहसास से सराबोर थे।

प्यार में आदमी... तूफान में फंसे विराट ने अनुष्का को किया कॉल, Video Viral

प्यार में आदमी... तूफान में फंसे विराट ने अनुष्का को किया कॉल, Video ViralTeam India Departure from Barbados Beryl Hurricane Update : भारतीय टीम ने 29 जून को 17 सालों बाद दूसरा टी20 वर्ल्ड कप अपने नाम किया है लेकिन कप को घर लाने में अभी वक्त लग रहा है। भारतीय टीम बारबडोस में भयानक तूफान 'बेरिल' की वजह से फंसी हुई है।

टीम इंडिया की बारबडोस से रवानगी में देरी, 4 जुलाई को दिल्ली पहुंचने की उम्मीद

टीम इंडिया की बारबडोस से रवानगी में देरी, 4 जुलाई को दिल्ली पहुंचने की उम्मीदTeam India Barbados Update Hurricane Beril : टी20 विश्व कप जीतने वाली भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम की कैरेबियाई द्वीप से रवानगी में देरी हो गई है क्योंकि चार्टर विमान अब तक यहां नहीं पहुंचा है।

T20 फॉर्मेट का नया दौर 6 जुलाई से शुरू, जिम्बाब्वे के खिलाफ शुभमन गिल की कप्तानी में खेलेगी टीम इंडिया

T20 फॉर्मेट का नया दौर 6 जुलाई से शुरू, जिम्बाब्वे के खिलाफ शुभमन गिल की कप्तानी में खेलेगी टीम इंडियाIndia vs Zimbabwe T20 Series : कप्तान शुभमन गिल की अगुआई और राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट अकादमी (NCA)के प्रमुख वीवीएस लक्ष्मण (VVS Laxman) के मार्गदर्शन में युवा भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम 6 जुलाई से जिम्बाब्वे (Zimbabwe) के खिलाफ शुरू होने वाली पांच मैचों की टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय श्रृंखला के लिए यहां पहुंच गई।

डेविड मिलर अब भी नहीं पचा पा रहे हैं T20I World Cup Final में मिली हार

डेविड मिलर अब भी नहीं पचा पा रहे हैं T20I World Cup Final में मिली हारटी20 विश्व कप के फाइनल में भारत से मिली करीबी हार से निराश डेविड मिलर ने कहा कि इस परिणाम को पचा पाना मुश्किल है।बायें हाथ के इस आक्रामक बल्लेबाज ने हालांकि उम्मीद जताई कि उनकी टीम इस हार के गम को भुला कर मजबूत वापसी करेगी।

हाथरस मामले में जांच रिपोर्ट में खुलासा, चरणों की धूल पाने की होड़ में गई भक्तों की जान

हाथरस मामले में जांच रिपोर्ट में खुलासा, चरणों की धूल पाने की होड़ में गई भक्तों की जानHathras tragedy : हाथरस हादसे की प्रथम जांच रिपोर्ट से पता चला है कि हाथरस में स्वयंभू बने भोले बाबा का सदमार्ग दर्शन उनके भक्तों के लिए काल बन गया। बाबा के चरणों की मिट्टी की पाने की होड़ उनके 121 भक्तों को मौत के मुंह में ले गई।

live : CM योगी का बड़ा बयान, हाथरस हादसे की न्यायिक जांच होगी

live : CM योगी का बड़ा बयान, हाथरस हादसे की न्यायिक जांच होगीlive updates : उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने हाथरस में एक सत्संग में हुई भगदड़ की घटना की न्यायिक जांच कराने का निर्णय लिया है। पल पल की जानकारी...

मध्यप्रदेश में मोहन सरकार के बजट में युवाओं पर फोकस, पुलिस- स्कूल में नौकरी के साथ एग्जाम फीस होगी कम

मध्यप्रदेश में मोहन सरकार के बजट में युवाओं पर फोकस, पुलिस- स्कूल में नौकरी के साथ एग्जाम फीस होगी कममध्यप्रदेश में मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव सरकार का पहला बजट बुधवार को पेश कर दिया गया। वित्तमंत्री जगदीश देवड़ा ने सदन में 3 लाख 65 हजार 67 करोड़ का बजट पेश किया है। वित्तमंत्री के बजट भाषण के दौरान विपक्ष ने नर्सिंग घोटाले को लेकर जमकर हंगामा किया। डॉ. मोहन यादव सरकार के पहले बजट में युवाओं पर खासा फोकस किया गया। बजट में पुलिस महकमे में 7500 पदो पर भर्ती करने का प्रवाधान करने के साथ स्कूलों में शिक्षकों के साथ खेल और संगीत के 11 हजार पदों पर भर्तियां की जाएगी।

कल्याण बनर्जी ने ओम बिरला को कहा, मैं अपनी वाइफ को NO कह सकता हूं लेकिन आपको नहीं

कल्याण बनर्जी ने ओम बिरला को कहा, मैं अपनी वाइफ को NO कह सकता हूं लेकिन आपको नहींLoksabha kalyan banerjee : लोकसभा में राष्‍ट्रपति के अभिभाषण पर चर्चा के दौरान बुधवार को उस समय ठहाकों से गूंज उठा जब तृणमूल कांग्रेस सांसद कल्याण बनर्जी ने संसद में कहा कि मैं अपनी वाइफ को NO कह सकता हूं लेकिन आपको नहीं। यहीं मेरी समस्या है।

हादसे के बाद सीएम योगी पहुंचे हाथरस, अस्पताल जाकर घायलों का हालचाल जाना

हादसे के बाद सीएम योगी पहुंचे हाथरस, अस्पताल जाकर घायलों का हालचाल जानाहाथरस (यूपी)। हाथरस में एक सत्संग (Satsang accident) के दौरान हुई भगदड़ की घटना के 1 दिन बाद बुधवार को उत्तरप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ (Yogi Adityanath) यहां पहुंचे और जिला अस्पताल में घायलों का हालचाल जाना। हाथरस के सिकंदराराऊ क्षेत्र में मंगलवार को एक सत्संग में मची भगदड़ में 121 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

टी-20 विश्वकप

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

लोकसभा चुनाव

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com