Written By WD Sports Desk
रविवार, 30 जून 2024 (13:35 IST)

सचिन से लेकर धोनी तक ने कहा, कमाल कर दिया टीम इंडिया

भारत के पहले टी20 विश्व चैम्पियन कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी , सचिन तेंदुलकर और सुनील गावस्कर समेत मौजूदा और पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने टी20 विश्व कप जीतने वाली भारतीय टीम की तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि इससे बच्चों को अपने सपने पूरे करने की दिशा में अगला कदम बढाने की प्रेरणा मिलेगी।धोनी की कप्तानी में भारत ने 2007 में दक्षिण अफ्रीका में पहला टी20 विश्व कप जीता था।

धोनी ने इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखा ,‘‘ विश्व कप चैम्पियन 2024 । मेरी दिल की धड़कनें तेज हो गई थी। शांतिचित्त होकर, आत्मविश्वास बनाये रखकर शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। देश में और दुनिया भर में सभी भारतीयों की ओर से विश्व कप घर लाने की बधाई। जन्मदिन के शानदार उपहार के लिये धन्यवाद।’’धोनी अगले महीने 43 वर्ष के हो जायेंगे।
तेंदुलकर ने लिखा ,‘‘ देश को चौथा सितारा मिल गया है (1983, 2007, 2011 विश्व कप के बाद )। टीम इंडिया की जर्सी पर लगने वाला हर स्टार देश के बच्चों को अपने सपने पूरे करने की दिशा में अगला कदम बढाने की प्रेरणा देगा। भारत को चौथा स्टार मिल गया । हमारा दूसरा टी20 विश्व कप।’’

तेंदुलकर 2007 वनडे विश्व कप की टीम का हिस्सा थे जो वेस्टइंडीज में हुए इस टूर्नामेंट से पहले दौर में बाहर हो गई थी।

तेंदुलकर ने कहा ,‘‘ वेस्टइंडीज में भारतीय क्रिकेट के लिये जीवन चक्र पूरा हुआ। 2007 वनडे विश्व कप में पहले दौर में हारने से अब 2024 में टी20 विश्व कप जीतने तक। मैं अपने दोस्त राहुल द्रविड़ के लिये बहुत खुश हूं जो 2011 विश्व कप में नहीं थे लेकिन इस टी20 विश्व कप जीत में उसका अहम योगदान है।’’

रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी की तारीफ करते हुए उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ रोहित शर्मा के बारे में क्या कहूं। बेहतरीन कप्तानी। वनडे विश्व कप 2023 की हार को भुलाकर सभी खिलाड़ियों को टी20 विश्व कप जीतने के लिये प्रेरित करना शानदार था।’’

उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ जसप्रीत बुमराह प्लेयर आफ द टूर्नामेंट और विराट कोहली प्लेयर आफ द मैच। दोनों इसके हकदार थे जिन्होंने जरूरत के समय शानदार प्रदर्शन किया।’’

गावस्कर ने कहा ,‘‘ लंबे समय बाद शानदार जीत । पहले मैं कहता था कि भारतीय टीम 90 पर आउट हो जा रही है, शतक नहीं बना पा रही क्योंकि सेमीफाइनल, फाइनल में हार रही थी। अब शतक बनाया है और शानदार शतक।’’
सोशल मीडिया पर टीम की जीत को लेकर अन्य प्रतिक्रियायें कुछ इस तरह रही।राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट अकादमी के प्रमुख वीवीएस लक्ष्मण : ‘‘टीम इंडिया को टी20 विश्व चैम्पियन बनने पर बधाई। टूर्नामेंट की सर्वश्रेष्ठ और अपराजेय टीम। पांच ओवर बाकी रहते जो हालात थे, उसके बाद इस तरह का शानदार प्रदर्शन। हर खिलाड़ी बधाई का पात्र है।’’
स्पिनर और 2011 विश्व कप विजेता रविचंद्रन अश्विन : ‘‘हम चैम्पियन बन गए।’’पूर्व कप्तान और पूर्व कोच अनिल कुंबले :‘‘ बधाई टीम इंडिया। शानदार जीत ’’पूर्व स्पिनर हरभजन सिंह :‘‘ ये मेरा इंडिया। हम चैम्पियन है। टीम पर गर्व है।’’
2011 वनडे विश्व कप जीत के नायक युवराज सिंह : ‘‘आखिर तुमने कर दिखाया। हार्दिक पंड्या तुम हीरो हो। जसप्रीत बुमराह एक ओवर में भारत को मैच में लौटाया । रोहित शर्मा के लिये बहुत खुश हूं। दबाव में शानदार कप्तान। कोहली, द्रविड़ और पूरी टीम को बधाई ।सूर्या ने क्या कैच लपका ।’’
सौरव गांगुली : रोहित शर्मा और टीम को बधाई। क्या शानदार जीत। बुमराह का शानदार प्रदर्शन। विराट, अक्षर , हार्दिक सभी ने अच्छा खेला। राहुल द्रविड़ और सहयोगी स्टाफ को बधाई।’’
T20 World Cup : रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली ने लिया संन्यास, नहीं मिलेगा द्रविड़ का साथ

T20 World Cup : रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली ने लिया संन्यास, नहीं मिलेगा द्रविड़ का साथIndia wins T20 World Cup : आईसीसी खिताब के लिये भारत का 11 साल का लंबा इंतजार विराट कोहली के बल्ले से निकली आग और रोहित शर्मा की ‘कूल’ कप्तानी के दम पर खत्म हुआ। दोनों ही दिग्गजों ने मैच के बाद टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट को अलविदा कह दिया। विश्व कप जीत के साथ कोच राहुल द्रविड़ ने भारतीय टीम से विदा ली।

T20I World Cup के मैन ऑफ द टूर्नामेंट बने जसप्रीत बुमराह, चटकाए 15 विकेट

T20I World Cup के मैन ऑफ द टूर्नामेंट बने जसप्रीत बुमराह, चटकाए 15 विकेटटी20 विश्व कप में शानदार प्रदर्शन के लिये भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज जसप्रीत बुमराह को प्लेयर आफ द टूर्नामेंट चुना गया।बुमराह ने आठ मैचों में 15 विकेट लिये लेकिन उनका योगदान इन आंकड़ों से कहीं अधिक था जिसकी बदौलत भारत ने 17 साल बाद टी20 विश्व कप जीता।बुमराह ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ फाइनल में रीजा हेंडरिक्स और मार्को जेनसन के विकेट लिये।

बिना कोई मैच हारे T20I विश्वकप जीतने वाली पहली टीम बना भारत

बिना कोई मैच हारे T20I विश्वकप जीतने वाली पहली टीम बना भारतभारत ने 11 साल का इंतजार खत्म करते हुए दक्षिण अफ्रीका को बेहद रोमांचक मैच में सात रन से हराकर टी20 विश्व कप जीत लिया। पिछले साल 19 नवंबर को अहमदाबाद में अधूरा रहा सपना आखिरकार वेस्टइंडीज में पूरा हुआ तो रोहित शर्मा की टीम के साथ टीवी के आगे नजरें गड़ाये बैठे भारतीय क्रिकेटप्रेमियों की आंखें भी छलछला गई । इस आईसीसी खिताब के लिये 11 साल लंबा इंतजार जो था और जीत के नायक रहे विराट कोहली जिन्होंने जीत के साथ ही टी20 क्रिकेट को अलविदा भी कह दिया।

T20 World Cup 2024 : विराट कोहली ने लिया संन्यास, भावुक हुए फैन्स

T20 World Cup 2024 : विराट कोहली ने लिया संन्यास, भावुक हुए फैन्सIndia vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final 2024 : भारत के चिराग, स्टार बैट्समैन विराट कोहली ने टी20 वर्ल्ड कप के फाइनल में एक अहम पारी खेल कर T20 फॉर्मेट से संन्यास लेने की घोषणा की. यह वर्ल्ड कप व्यक्तिगत तौर पर उनके लिए फाइनल से पहले तक खराबी रहा था जहां हर एक मैच में वे फ्लॉप होते आए थे लेकिन जैसा कप्तान रोहित शर्मा सहित सभी भी अनुमान लगाया था कि विराट कोहली बड़े मैच में बड़ा प्रदर्शन देंगे ठीक वैसा ही हुआ..

17 साल बाद भारत बना फिर बना T20I का शहंशाह, हार के मुंह से जीत छीनी दक्षिण अफ्रीका से

17 साल बाद भारत बना फिर बना T20I का शहंशाह, हार के मुंह से जीत छीनी दक्षिण अफ्रीका सेINDvsSA एक अरब 40 करोड़ भारतीयों की दुआओं और उम्मीदों पर खरा उतरते हुये रोहित शर्मा की अगुवाई वाली टीम ने एकजुटता,साहस और संयम के तालमेल का अदभुद प्रदर्शन करते हुये शनिवार को दक्षिण अफ्रीका को रोमांचक मुकाबले में सात रन से हरा कर टी20 विश्वकप 17 साल बाद भारत की झोली में डाल दिया।

T20 वर्ल्ड कप में जीत से खुश हुए पीएम मोदी, टीम इंडिया से कही यह बात

T20 वर्ल्ड कप में जीत से खुश हुए पीएम मोदी, टीम इंडिया से कही यह बातIndia wins T20 world cup : टी 20 वर्ल्ड कप जीतने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने टीम इंडिया से फोन पर बात की और उन्हें जीत की बधाई दी। इस दौरान उन्होंने विराट कोहली, जसप्रीत बुमराह, हार्दिक पांड्या और सूर्यकुमार यादव की प्रशंसा की।

