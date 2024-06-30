सचिन से लेकर धोनी तक ने कहा, कमाल कर दिया टीम इंडिया धोनी, तेंदुलकर , गावस्कर समेत क्रिकेट जगत ने दी टीम इंडिया को बधाई

Every star added to the Team India jersey inspires our nation’s starry-eyed children to move one step closer to their dreams. India gets the 4th star, our second in @T20WorldCup.





VIDEO | "It is a great win after such a long time. Earlier, I kept saying that India was getting 90s but not getting centuries because they were reaching semi-finals and finals. Now, they have got a century and what a wonderful century this is," former captain Sunil Gavaskar on… pic.twitter.com/7dvtUUY3ES — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 30, 2024

Great win for Team India with every player rising to the ocassion and not to forget Rahul and the support staff for the fabulous work they have done behind the scenes. A day of fulfillment when all the effort bears fruit. #T20IWorldCup pic.twitter.com/eaLYb0Ql8k

We are champions!

Congratulations on an illustrious T20I career @imVkohli! Wonderful to top it off with a World Cup win.

YEH MERA INDIA WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS. SO PROUD OF YOU GUYS @BCCI pic.twitter.com/VNrFjVh9QQ

You did it boys ! @hardikpandya7 your a hero ! @Jaspritbumrah93 what an over to bring India back in the game ! Extremely ecstatic for @ImRo45 great captaincy under pressure ! @imVkohli #Rahul Dravid and the whole team #indiavssa #ICCT20WorldCup2024 well played…

Heartiest congratulations to Rohit sharma and his team .. what a game to win .. may be a World Cup in 11 yrs but the talent the country has ,they will win many more .. Bumrah is absolutely magic .. well done Virat,axar ,Hardik and every one .. rahul Dravid and the support staff…

भारत के पहले टी20 विश्व चैम्पियन कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी , सचिन तेंदुलकर और सुनील गावस्कर समेत मौजूदा और पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने टी20 विश्व कप जीतने वाली भारतीय टीम की तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि इससे बच्चों को अपने सपने पूरे करने की दिशा में अगला कदम बढाने की प्रेरणा मिलेगी।धोनी की कप्तानी में भारत ने 2007 में दक्षिण अफ्रीका में पहला टी20 विश्व कप जीता था।ने इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखा ,‘‘ विश्व कप चैम्पियन 2024 । मेरी दिल की धड़कनें तेज हो गई थी। शांतिचित्त होकर, आत्मविश्वास बनाये रखकर शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। देश में और दुनिया भर में सभी भारतीयों की ओर से विश्व कप घर लाने की बधाई। जन्मदिन के शानदार उपहार के लिये धन्यवाद।’’धोनी अगले महीने 43 वर्ष के हो जायेंगे।ने लिखा ,‘‘ देश को चौथा सितारा मिल गया है (1983, 2007, 2011 विश्व कप के बाद )। टीम इंडिया की जर्सी पर लगने वाला हर स्टार देश के बच्चों को अपने सपने पूरे करने की दिशा में अगला कदम बढाने की प्रेरणा देगा। भारत को चौथा स्टार मिल गया । हमारा दूसरा टी20 विश्व कप।’’तेंदुलकर 2007 वनडे विश्व कप की टीम का हिस्सा थे जो वेस्टइंडीज में हुए इस टूर्नामेंट से पहले दौर में बाहर हो गई थी।ने कहा ,‘‘ वेस्टइंडीज में भारतीय क्रिकेट के लिये जीवन चक्र पूरा हुआ। 2007 वनडे विश्व कप में पहले दौर में हारने से अब 2024 में टी20 विश्व कप जीतने तक। मैं अपने दोस्त राहुल द्रविड़ के लिये बहुत खुश हूं जो 2011 विश्व कप में नहीं थे लेकिन इस टी20 विश्व कप जीत में उसका अहम योगदान है।’’रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी की तारीफ करते हुए उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ रोहित शर्मा के बारे में क्या कहूं। बेहतरीन कप्तानी। वनडे विश्व कप 2023 की हार को भुलाकर सभी खिलाड़ियों को टी20 विश्व कप जीतने के लिये प्रेरित करना शानदार था।’’उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ जसप्रीत बुमराह प्लेयर आफ द टूर्नामेंट और विराट कोहली प्लेयर आफ द मैच। दोनों इसके हकदार थे जिन्होंने जरूरत के समय शानदार प्रदर्शन किया।’’ने कहा ,‘‘ लंबे समय बाद शानदार जीत । पहले मैं कहता था कि भारतीय टीम 90 पर आउट हो जा रही है, शतक नहीं बना पा रही क्योंकि सेमीफाइनल, फाइनल में हार रही थी। अब शतक बनाया है और शानदार शतक।’’सोशल मीडिया पर टीम की जीत को लेकर अन्य प्रतिक्रियायें कुछ इस तरह रही।राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट अकादमी के प्रमुख: ‘‘टीम इंडिया को टी20 विश्व चैम्पियन बनने पर बधाई। टूर्नामेंट की सर्वश्रेष्ठ और अपराजेय टीम। पांच ओवर बाकी रहते जो हालात थे, उसके बाद इस तरह का शानदार प्रदर्शन। हर खिलाड़ी बधाई का पात्र है।’’स्पिनर और 2011 विश्व कप विजेता: ‘‘हम चैम्पियन बन गए।’’पूर्व कप्तान और पूर्व कोच:‘‘ बधाई टीम इंडिया। शानदार जीत ’’पूर्व स्पिनर:‘‘ ये मेरा इंडिया। हम चैम्पियन है। टीम पर गर्व है।’’2011 वनडे विश्व कप जीत के नायक: ‘‘आखिर तुमने कर दिखाया। हार्दिक पंड्या तुम हीरो हो। जसप्रीत बुमराह एक ओवर में भारत को मैच में लौटाया । रोहित शर्मा के लिये बहुत खुश हूं। दबाव में शानदार कप्तान। कोहली, द्रविड़ और पूरी टीम को बधाई ।सूर्या ने क्या कैच लपका ।’’: रोहित शर्मा और टीम को बधाई। क्या शानदार जीत। बुमराह का शानदार प्रदर्शन। विराट, अक्षर , हार्दिक सभी ने अच्छा खेला। राहुल द्रविड़ और सहयोगी स्टाफ को बधाई।’’