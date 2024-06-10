सोमवार, 10 जून 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. टी-20 विश्व कप 2024
  3. टी-20 विश्व कप न्यूज़
  4. Imad Wasim Accused Of Deliberately Wasting Balls To Make Chase Tough India vs Pakistan Match
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Modified: सोमवार, 10 जून 2024 (12:24 IST)

IND vs PAK : मलिक ने इमाद वसीम पर जानबूझकर गेंदें बर्बाद करने का लगाया आरोप

IND vs PAK : मलिक ने इमाद वसीम पर जानबूझकर गेंदें बर्बाद करने का लगाया आरोप - Imad Wasim Accused Of Deliberately Wasting Balls To Make Chase Tough India vs Pakistan Match
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 : पाकिस्तान के पूर्व कप्तान सलीम मलिक (Salim Malik) ने इमाद वसीम (Imad Wasim) पर भारत के खिलाफ टी20 विश्व कप के मैच में जानबूझकर गेंदें बर्बाद करने का आरोप लगाया है।
 
पाकिस्तान की टीम न्यूयॉर्क में रविवार को खेले गए मैच में 120 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए सात विकेट पर 113 रन ही बना पाई। इस बीच उसने 59 गेंद पर कोई रन नहीं बनाया। भारत ने यह मैच छह विकेट से जीता।वसीम ने 23 गेंद पर 15 रन बनाए।
 
मलिक ने कहा,‘‘आप उसकी (वसीम) पारी पर गौर करो तो ऐसा लगता है कि वह रन बनाने के बजाय गेंदें बर्बाद कर रहा है और लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए चीजों को मुश्किल बना रहा है।’’
X (पूर्व Twitter) पर भी ट्रोल हुए Imad Wasim

मैच की बात करें तो अमेरिका में पाकिस्तान टीम ने टॉस जीत आकर भारत को बल्लेबाजी करने का न्योता दिया था, भारत ने हिलते डुलते सिर्फ 119 रन ही बनाए, बल्लेबाजी में ऋषभ पंत के अलावा किसी का भी प्रदर्शन ठीक नहीं रहा, उन्होंने 42 रनों की पारी खेली लेकिन इस दौरान भी पाकिस्तान टीम ने अपना स्वाभाविक खेल खेलते हुए उनके 4 कैच छोड़े जिससे उन्हें जीवनदान मिला, भारत के मात्र 120 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए पाकिस्तान की टीम जसप्रीत बुमराह (14 रन पर तीन विकेट) और हार्दिक पंड्या (24 रन पर दो विकेट) की धारदार गेंदबाजी के सामने सात विकेट पर 113 रन ही बना सकी।

 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

T20 World Cup 2024: ग्रुप, फॉर्मेट, टीम, समय से लेकर सारी वो डिटेल जो आप जानना चाहते हैं, सिर्फ एक क्लिक में

T20 World Cup 2024: ग्रुप, फॉर्मेट, टीम, समय से लेकर सारी वो डिटेल जो आप जानना चाहते हैं, सिर्फ एक क्लिक मेंकहां और कब देखेंगे भारत के मैच, जानें T20 World Cup से जुड़ी हर डिटेल

अगर गौतम भारत के कोच बन गए तो...सौरव गांगुली ने गंभीर को लेकर दिया बड़ा बयान

अगर गौतम भारत के कोच बन गए तो...सौरव गांगुली ने गंभीर को लेकर दिया बड़ा बयानसौरव गांगुली ने गौतम गंभीर के लिए कहीं बड़ी बात, भारतीय टीम में होगा बड़ा बदलाव

T20 World Cup 2024 में बड़ा उलटफेर कर सकती हैं ये दो टीमें, गिलक्रिस्ट की चेतावनी

T20 World Cup 2024 में बड़ा उलटफेर कर सकती हैं ये दो टीमें, गिलक्रिस्ट की चेतावनीनेपाल और नीदरलैंड T20 World Cup में कर सकते हैं उलटफेर: गिलक्रिस्ट

पाकिस्तानी विकेट कीपर को X पर लोगों ने खूब लताड़ा, कहा नेपोटिज्म का उदाहरण है

पाकिस्तानी विकेट कीपर को X पर लोगों ने खूब लताड़ा, कहा नेपोटिज्म का उदाहरण हैENG vs PAK T20 : Azam Khan इंग्लैंड और पाकिस्तान के बीच चौथे मैच के बाद खूब ट्रोल हुए

T20 World Cup इतिहास के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज, रनों और स्ट्राइक रेट में रहे अव्वल

T20 World Cup इतिहास के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज, रनों और स्ट्राइक रेट में रहे अव्वलTop Run-Getters and batters with best strike rate, T20 World Cup : 2 जून से दुनिया के सबसे बड़े क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट में से एक, T20 World Cup शुरू होने जा रहा है, जो खेला जाएगा वेस्ट इंडीज और अमेरिका में, आइए जानते हैं किन खिलाड़ियों ने सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाए हैं और सबसे ज्यादा स्ट्राइक रेट के साथ खेला है।

और भी वीडियो देखें

नहीं लगा एक भी अर्धशतक, INDvsPAK के कम स्कोर वाले मैच की 10 बड़ी बातें

नहीं लगा एक भी अर्धशतक, INDvsPAK के कम स्कोर वाले मैच की 10 बड़ी बातेंINDvsPAK अमेरिका के न्यूयोर्क में खेले गए भारत पाकिस्तान के इस कम स्कोर वाले मैच ने शारजाह की याद दिला दी जब 50 ओवरों में 222 रन बनाने मुश्किल पड़ जाते थे। आज के दौर में सोचना भी मुश्किल है कि कोई टीम 120 रनों का आंकड़ा यानि कि 6 रन प्रति ओवर भी नहीं बना पाई।

जीत के लिए 120 रन भी नहीं बना पाया पाक, भारतीय गेंदबाजों की कमाल की वापसी

जीत के लिए 120 रन भी नहीं बना पाया पाक, भारतीय गेंदबाजों की कमाल की वापसीINDvsPAK ऋषभ पंत (42) और अक्षर पटेल (20) रनों की पारियों और उसके बाद गेंदबाजों के दमदार प्रदर्शन की बदौलत भारत ने रविवार को टी-20 विश्वकप के 19वें मुकाबले में छोटे स्कोर का बचाव करते पाकिस्तान को छह रन से हरा दिया है।

IND vs PAK : टीम के शर्मनाक प्रदर्शन के बाद भारतीय फैन्स को आई Rinku Singh की याद

IND vs PAK : टीम के शर्मनाक प्रदर्शन के बाद भारतीय फैन्स को आई Rinku Singh की यादIndia vs Pakistan Live Updates Shivam Dube Rinku Singh : भारत और पाकिस्तान का मैच अमेरिका में खेला जा रहा है, जहां एक वक्त पर USA से Pakistan टीम के हार जाने के बाद पाकिस्तान टीम का मज़ाक बन रहा था, अब वहीँ Pakistan Team के खिलाफ भारतीय खिलाड़ियों का मज़ाक बन रहा है, इसी बीच Indian Fans को रिंकू सिंह की याद आई जिन्हें Shivam Dube के IPL में परफॉरमेंस की वजह से सेलेक्ट किया था

IND vs PAK : भारत का पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ बल्लेबाजी में रहा शर्मनाक प्रदर्शन, ट्रोल हुए खिलाड़ी

IND vs PAK : भारत का पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ बल्लेबाजी में रहा शर्मनाक प्रदर्शन, ट्रोल हुए खिलाड़ीIndia vs Pakistan Live Updates T20 World Cup : टी-20 विश्वकप के 19वें मुकाबले में पाकिस्तान को जीत के लिए 120 रनों का लक्ष्य दिया है।

IND vs PAK : पुरानी आदतें जल्दी कहां पीछा छोड़ती हैं भला, पाकिस्तान टीम का कैच छोड़ने का सिलसिला जारी

IND vs PAK : पुरानी आदतें जल्दी कहां पीछा छोड़ती हैं भला, पाकिस्तान टीम का कैच छोड़ने का सिलसिला जारीIND vs PAK Live Updates T20 World Cup : भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच T20 World Cup का महामुकाबला USA में खेला जा रहा है, जहां पहले पाकिस्तान ने भारत को बल्लेबाजी का करने का न्योता दिया पावरप्ले में ही रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली आउट हो गए थे,उसके बाद आए थे ऋषभ पंत जो दिसंबर 2022 में भयानक दुर्घटना के बाद इस T20 World Cup में खेल रहें हैं

कैबिनेट मीटिंग से पहले शाह से मिलने क्यों पहुंचे योगी, क्या अध्यक्ष पर हुआ मंथन?

कैबिनेट मीटिंग से पहले शाह से मिलने क्यों पहुंचे योगी, क्या अध्यक्ष पर हुआ मंथन?Amit Shah Meets Yogi Adityanath : कैबिनेट मीटिंग से पहले गृहमंत्री अमित शाह और यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ के बीच एक मीटिंग हुई है। जैसे ही यह खबर फैली कि योगी आदित्यनाथ गृहमंत्री शाह से मिलने पहुंचे हैं, वैसे ही यूपी की सियायत में हलचल तेज हो गई। दरअसल, दोनों के बीच की बैठक को लेकर राजनीतिक गलियारों में कई तरह के कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं।

Petrol Diesel Prices: सरकार गठन के बाद जारी हुए पेट्रोल डीजल के नए दाम, जानें ताजा भाव

Petrol Diesel Prices: सरकार गठन के बाद जारी हुए पेट्रोल डीजल के नए दाम, जानें ताजा भावPetrol Diesel Prices: प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की नई सरकार के गठन के अगले दिन यानी 10 जून को पेट्रोल डीजल (Petrol Diesel) की नई कीमतें जारी कर दी गई हैं। आम चुनाव से पहले मार्च में तेल मार्केटिंग कंपनियों ने पेट्रोल-डीजल पर 2 रुपए प्रति लीटर की कटौती की थी। अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर क्रूड ऑयल की कीमतों के आधार पर देश में ईंधन की कीमतें निर्भर करती हैं। क्रूड ऑइल (Crude Oil) की कीमतों में उतार-चढ़ाव से भारत में ईंधन की कीमतों में बदलाव होता है।

इंदौर में सफाईकर्मी को ट्रेन के डिब्बे में दो हिस्सों में मिला महिला का शव

इंदौर में सफाईकर्मी को ट्रेन के डिब्बे में दो हिस्सों में मिला महिला का शवइंदौर में एक ट्रेन के डिब्बे में सफाई के दौरान एक सफाईकर्मी को एक महिला का शव दो हिस्सों में मिला है। मामला इंदौर रेलवे स्टेशन का है। जैसे ही यह खबर सामने आई वहां हड़कंप मच गया। हालांकि शव की पहचान नहीं हो सकी है। पुलिस के अनुसार महिला हिंदू धर्म की हो सकती है और उसकी उम्र करीब 25 साल बताई जा रही है।

'मोदी 3.0' सरकार के पहले ही दिन बाजार ने बनाया रिकॉर्ड, सेंसेक्स-निफ्टी ऑलटाइम हाई पर

'मोदी 3.0' सरकार के पहले ही दिन बाजार ने बनाया रिकॉर्ड, सेंसेक्स-निफ्टी ऑलटाइम हाई परShare bazaar News: घरेलू बाजारों (Domestic markets) में सोमवार को शुरुआती कारोबार में तेजी आई और लगातार चौथे सत्र में तेजी के साथ सेंसेक्स (Sensex) पहली बार 77,000 अंक के स्तर को पार कर गया। बीएसई (BSE) का 30 शेयरों वाला सेंसेक्स शुरुआती कारोबार में 385.68 अंक चढ़कर 77,079.04 अंक के नए रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर पहुंच गया। एनएसई निफ्टी (NSE Nifty) भी 121.75 अंक की बढ़त के साथ 23,411.90 अंक के अपने सर्वकालिक उच्चतम स्तर पर रहा।

गठबंधन सरकार का नेतृत्व करने वाले नरेंद्र मोदी तीसरे कार्यकाल में RSS के एजेंडे को पूरा कर पाएंगे?

गठबंधन सरकार का नेतृत्व करने वाले नरेंद्र मोदी तीसरे कार्यकाल में RSS के एजेंडे को पूरा कर पाएंगे?दिल्ली में नरेंद्र मोदी 3.0 सरकार का आगाज हो चुका है। आज मोदी 3.0 सरकार का पहला दिन है और नई सरकार पहले दिन से ही एक्शन में दिखाई दे रही है। इससे पहले रविवार शाम को नरेंद्र मोदी ने तीसरी बार प्रधानमंत्री पद की शपथ ले ली। राष्ट्रपति भवन में हुए भव्य शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने नरेंद्र मोदी को प्रधानमंत्री पद और गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलाई। आजाद भारत के संसदीय इतिहास में हैट्रिक लगाने वाले नरेंद्र मोदी दूसरे प्रधानमत्री बन गए है। अब तक पंडित जवाहर लाल नेहरू ही एकलौते ऐसे नेता रहे हैं जिनके नेतृत्व में लगातार तीन बार सरकार को बहुमत मिला था और तीन बार प्रधानमंत्री बनें थे। वहीं अब नरेंद्र मोदी का नाम भी इसमें जुड़ गया है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

टी-20 विश्वकप

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

लोकसभा चुनाव

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com