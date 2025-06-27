शुक्रवार, 27 जून 2025
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. प्रादेशिक
  4. gangrape with student in kolkata law college
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated :कोलकाता , शुक्रवार, 27 जून 2025 (15:02 IST)

कोलकाता के लॉ कॉलेज में छात्रा से गैंगरेप, 3 गिरफ्तार

Crime
Kolkata crime news : कोलकाता के कस्बा में स्थित एक लॉ कॉलेज में एक छात्रा के साथ 3 लोगों ने सामूहिक बलात्कार किया। पुलिस ने इस मामले में 3 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। फॉरेंसिक जांच के लिए कॉलेज को सील कर दिया गया है।
 
पुलिस के अनुसार, यह घटना 25 जून की शाम को हुई, जब छात्रा कॉलेज गई थी। वहीं तीनों आरोपियों ने उसे एक कमरे में ले जाकर उसके साथ सामूहिक बलात्कार किया। छात्रा ने कसबा थाना में शिकायत दर्ज कराई, जिसके आधार पर तीनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि पीड़िता का चिकित्सकीय परीक्षण कराया जा रहा है। आरोपियों को शुक्रवार को अदालत में पेश किया जाएगा।

राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग ने कोलकाता में हुई एक चौंकाने वाली घटना का स्वतः संज्ञान लिया है, जहां एक लॉ छात्रा के साथ कॉलेज परिसर में दो वर्तमान छात्रों और एक पूर्व छात्र द्वारा कथित तौर पर सामूहिक बलात्कार किया गया था। 
 
क्या बोली भाजपा : बंगाल भाजपा ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि आरजी कर में एक महिला डॉक्टर के साथ भयानक बलात्कार और हत्या के बाद, अब कस्बा में एक लॉ कॉलेज के अंदर एक महिला लॉ छात्रा के साथ कॉलेज के पूर्व छात्र और कॉलेज में काम करने वाले 2 कर्मचारियों द्वारा सामूहिक बलात्कार किया गया है!
 
पोस्ट में कहा गया है कि यह कोई अकेली घटना नहीं है। टीएमसी सरकार के तहत, पश्चिम बंगाल महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराधों के लिए एक प्रजनन स्थल बन गया है। बलात्कार एक दैनिक आतंक बन गया है, और राज्य मशीनरी अपनी बेटियों को निराश करना जारी रखती है।

पार्टी का कहना है कि बस बहुत हो गया। भाजपा अब चुप नहीं बैठेगी। हम टीएमसी के शासन में पनपी इस बलात्कार संस्कृति को खत्म करने के लिए जी-जान से लड़ेंगे। बंगाल की हर बेटी को न्याय दिलाना हमारा वादा है - और जब तक दोषियों को सख्त से सख्त सजा नहीं मिल जाती, हम चैन से नहीं बैठेंगे।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

Weather Update : हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुल्लू में बादल फटने से मची तबाही, हल्द्वानी में नहर में गिरी कार, वायनाड में बाढ़ और भूस्खलन की चेतावनी

Weather Update : हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुल्लू में बादल फटने से मची तबाही, हल्द्वानी में नहर में गिरी कार, वायनाड में बाढ़ और भूस्खलन की चेतावनीदेश के कई राज्यों में मानसून का आगमन हो चुका है। पहाड़ी राज्यों में बारिश से भूस्खलन की घटनाएं हो रही हैं। हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुल्लू जिले में बुधवार को बादल फटने से अचानक आई बाढ़ में तीन लोग बह गए तथा कई घर, एक स्कूल भवन, संपर्क सड़कें और छोटे पुल क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए। उत्तराखंड के हल्द्वानी में कार के नहर में गिरने से 4 लोगों की मौत हो गई। वायनाड में बाढ़ और भूस्खलन की चेतावनी दी गई है।

TTP के हमले में विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन को पकड़ने वाले पाक मेजर की मौत, फिर सामने आई आतंकीस्तान की सचाई

TTP के हमले में विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन को पकड़ने वाले पाक मेजर की मौत, फिर सामने आई आतंकीस्तान की सचाईपाकिस्तानी सेना का मेजर मुईज अब्बास शाह तहरीक-ए-तालिबान पाकिस्तान (TTP) के लड़ाकों के हमले में मारा गया। मेजर मुईज अब्बास ने भारत के विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन वर्धमान को पाकिस्तान में पकड़ने का दावा किया था और पाकिस्तान में खूब सुर्खियां बंटोरी थीं।

CBSE का बड़ा निर्णय, साल में 2 बार होंगी class 10 एक्जाम, पहली बार फरवरी तो दूसरी बार मई में एग्जाम

CBSE का बड़ा निर्णय, साल में 2 बार होंगी class 10 एक्जाम, पहली बार फरवरी तो दूसरी बार मई में एग्जामCBSE 10th Board Exam New Rules: सीबीएसई परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहे छात्रों के लिए एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है। केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (CBSE) ने 2026 से कक्षा 10वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के तरीके में बड़ा बदलाव करने की घोषणा की है। अब छात्रों को परीक्षा में साल में 2 बार बैठने का मौका मिलेगा। इसका उद्देश्य छात्रों पर से दबाव कम करना और उन्हें बेहतर प्रदर्शन का दूसरा मौका देना है।

RBI ने कॉल मनी के लिए बाजार समय 1 जुलाई से 2 घंटे बढ़ाया, सुबह 9 बजे से शाम 7 बजे तक होगा कार्यकाल

RBI ने कॉल मनी के लिए बाजार समय 1 जुलाई से 2 घंटे बढ़ाया, सुबह 9 बजे से शाम 7 बजे तक होगा कार्यकालRBI News: भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) ने बुधवार को कहा कि तात्कालिक वित्तीय जरूरतों के लिए इस्तेमाल होने वाले कर्ज यानी 'कॉल मनी' (call money) का बाजार समय 1 जुलाई से 2 घंटे बढ़ाकर शाम 7 बजे तक कर दिया जाएगा। जब कोई बैंक अचानक नकदी की जरूरत आने पर किसी दूसरे बैंक से बहुत कम समय (अमूमन 1 दिन) के लिए उधार लेता है तो उसे 'कॉल मनी' कहते हैं।

फ्रांस की महिला पर्यटक के साथ उदयपुर में बलात्कार, यौन उत्पीड़न के मामले में अमेरिका ने पर्यटकों को किया था आगाह

फ्रांस की महिला पर्यटक के साथ उदयपुर में बलात्कार, यौन उत्पीड़न के मामले में अमेरिका ने पर्यटकों को किया था आगाहUdaipur news in hindi : राजस्थान के उदयपुर में फ्रांस से आई महिला टूरिस्ट के साथ दुष्कर्म का मामला सामने आया है। पीड़िता 22 जून को दिल्ली से उदयपुर घूमने आई थी और अंबामाता थाना क्षेत्र के एक होटल में ठहरी हुई थी। भारत में यौन उत्पीड़न के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए अमेरिका ने पर्यटकों को विशेष सावधानी बरतने के लिए आगाह किया था।

और भी वीडियो देखें

Faridabad : ससुर ने किया हत्या से पहले बहू से दुष्कर्म, पुलिस जांच में हुआ खुलासा

Faridabad : ससुर ने किया हत्या से पहले बहू से दुष्कर्म, पुलिस जांच में हुआ खुलासाdaughter in law murdered in faridabad : हरियाणा के फरीदाबाद (Faridabad) में बहू की हत्या कर शव को घर के बाहर दफनाने के मामले की जांच में सामने आया कि ससुर ने हत्या करने से पहले कथित रूप से उससे दुष्कर्म (raped) किया था। पुलिस ने यह जानकारी दी। पुलिस ने बताया कि बहू की हत्या में सास भी कथित रूप से शामिल थी और उसे भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। पुलिस के मुताबिक मृतका का पति अरुण घटना के बाद से फरार है और उसकी तलाश की जा रही है।

दो नरों से हुआ चूहे का जन्म, धरे रह गए कुदरत के नियम, क्या गे कपल्स भी पैदा कर पाएंगे बच्चा

दो नरों से हुआ चूहे का जन्म, धरे रह गए कुदरत के नियम, क्या गे कपल्स भी पैदा कर पाएंगे बच्चाmice born from two fathers using dna editing technique: हाल ही में विज्ञान जगत से एक ऐसी खबर आई है जिसने सबको चौंका दिया है। चीन के जियाओतोंग विश्वविद्यालय के वैज्ञानिकों ने पहली बार दो नर चूहों के जेनेटिक मटेरियल से एक बच्चे को जन्म दिया है, बिना किसी मादा के अंडाणु का उपयोग किए। यह खोज इतनी क्रांतिकारी है कि इसे "कुदरत के नियमों का टूटना" कहा जा रहा है। यह स्टडी 23 जून 2025 को नामी साइंटिफिक जर्नल Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) में प्रकाशित हुई है। इस प्रयोग ने कई सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं: "क्या अब गे कपल्स भी बच्चा पैदा कर पाएंगे?" और "यह कैसे हो पाया मुमकिन?" आइए, इस असाधारण वैज्ञानिक सफलता के पीछे की कहानी और इसके संभावित प्रभावों को समझते हैं।

रतलाम में मुख्यमंत्री के काफिले की गाड़ियों में भरा पानी मिला डीजल, प्रशासन ने सील किया पेट्रोल पंप

रतलाम में मुख्यमंत्री के काफिले की गाड़ियों में भरा पानी मिला डीजल, प्रशासन ने सील किया पेट्रोल पंपरतलाम में आज आयोजित एमपी राइज 2025 कॉन्क्लेव से पहले एक बड़ी चूक सामने आई है। कार्यक्रम में मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव आज भोपाल से रतलाम जाने वाले है, इसके लिए इंदौर से मुख्यमंत्री के लिए 19 गाड़ियों का काफिला गुरुवार रात इंदौर से रतलाम के लिए रवाना हुआ। रतलाम पहुंचने से पहले काफिले में शामिल 19 गाड़ियां अचानक से बंद हो गई। एक साथ सीएम के काफिले की गाड़ियों के अचानक बंद होने से प्रशासन के अफसरों के हाथ पांव फूल गए। जांच में पता चला कि सभी गाडियों में पानी मिला डीजल भरा गया था।

कथावाचक विवाद पर काशी विद्वत परिषद का बड़ा बयान, सभी हिंदुओं को कथा का अधिकार

कथावाचक विवाद पर काशी विद्वत परिषद का बड़ा बयान, सभी हिंदुओं को कथा का अधिकारKashi news in hindi : उत्तर प्रदेश के इटावा जिले में जाति के नाम पर कथा वाचकों की कथित पिटाई और दुर्व्यवहार के मामले में काशी विद्वत परिषद ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि भागवत कथा करने का अधिकार सभी हिंदुओं को है और किसी भी हिन्दू को इससे रोका नहीं जा सकता।

महाराष्‍ट्र में भाषा विवाद, हिंदी पर उद्धव को मिला राज ठाकरे का साथ, 5 जुलाई को मुंबई में प्रदर्शन

महाराष्‍ट्र में भाषा विवाद, हिंदी पर उद्धव को मिला राज ठाकरे का साथ, 5 जुलाई को मुंबई में प्रदर्शनMaharashtra news : महाराष्‍ट्र की सियासत में एक बार फिर बड़ी हलचल दिखाई दे रही है। शिवसेना यूबीटी नेता उद्धव ठाकरे और उनके भाई राज ठाकरे हिंदी के मुद्दे पर एक साथ नजर आ रहे हैं। दोनों नेता 5 जुलाई को मुंबई में महाराष्‍ट्रवासियों पर हिंदी थोपने के खिलाफ संयुक्त प्रदर्शन की योजना बना रहे हैं।

POCO F7 5G : 7550mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, जानिए Price और Specifications

POCO F7 5G : 7550mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, जानिए Price और SpecificationsPOCO F7 5G भारतीय बाजार में लॉन्च हो गया है। स्मार्टफोन 7550mAh की दमदार बैटरी के साथ आता है। यह एक शानदार गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन है। यह ब्रांड का अब तक की सबसे बड़ी बैटरी वाला फोन है। जानिए क्या हैं स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स और कीमत।

10000 रुपए से कम कीमत में 6000mAh बैटरी वाला धांसू 5G फोन, फीचर्स कर देंगे हैरान

10000 रुपए से कम कीमत में 6000mAh बैटरी वाला धांसू 5G फोन, फीचर्स कर देंगे हैरानVivo T4 Lite 5G Price in india : अब तक का सबसे सस्ता 5 जी स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च हो गया है। Vivo T4 Lite 5G भारत में लॉन्च हो गया है। वीवो का यह फोन 6000mAh की दमदार बैटरी, 256GB स्टोरेज जैसे फीचर्स के साथ आता है। Vivo T सीरीज का यह फोन इस साल लॉन्च हुए Vivo T4 5G का डाउनग्रेड मॉडल है।

Apple, Google, Samsung की बढ़ी टेंशन, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप लॉन्च करेंगे सस्ता Trump Mobile T1 स्मार्टफोन

Apple, Google, Samsung की बढ़ी टेंशन, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप लॉन्च करेंगे सस्ता Trump Mobile T1 स्मार्टफोनअमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने पिछले दिनों एप्पल के सीईओ टिम कुक को भारत की बजाय अमेरिका में ही अपने फोन बनाने के लिए कहा था। अब डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने Apple, Google, Samsung के लिए टेंशन को बढ़ दिया है। ट्रंप की कंपनी अब अमेरिका में स्मार्टफोन बिजनेस में प्रवेश करने जा रही है। यह प्रीमियम मोबाइल फोन सीधे तौर पर iPhone और Google Pixel से मुकाबला करेगा।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

ज्योतिष

क्रिकेट

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com