कोलकाता के लॉ कॉलेज में छात्रा से गैंगरेप, 3 गिरफ्तार

क्या बोली भाजपा : बंगाल भाजपा ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि आरजी कर में एक महिला डॉक्टर के साथ भयानक बलात्कार और हत्या के बाद, अब कस्बा में एक लॉ कॉलेज के अंदर एक महिला लॉ छात्रा के साथ कॉलेज के पूर्व छात्र और कॉलेज में काम करने वाले 2 कर्मचारियों द्वारा सामूहिक बलात्कार किया गया है!
National Commission for Women has taken suo moto cognizance of a shocking incident reported from Kolkata, where a law student was allegedly gang-raped within the college premises by two current students and a former student.— NCW (@NCWIndia) June 27, 2025
Hon'ble Chairperson Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar has written… pic.twitter.com/5nYKH6Hg4L
पोस्ट में कहा गया है कि यह कोई अकेली घटना नहीं है। टीएमसी सरकार के तहत, पश्चिम बंगाल महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराधों के लिए एक प्रजनन स्थल बन गया है। बलात्कार एक दैनिक आतंक बन गया है, और राज्य मशीनरी अपनी बेटियों को निराश करना जारी रखती है।
After horrific rape and murder of a lady doctor in RG Kar, now a female law student has been gang raped inside a law college in Kasba by a college alumnus and 2 staffs working in the college!— BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) June 27, 2025
This is not an isolated incident. Under the TMC government, West Bengal has become a… pic.twitter.com/UkPwRswwxV