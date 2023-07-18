मंगलवार, 18 जुलाई 2023
वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता और केरल के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ओमन चांडी का निधन

oomen chandi
Oommen Chandy News : वरिष्‍ठ कांग्रेस नेता और केरल के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ओमन चांडी का मंगलवार सुबह निधन हो गया। वह 79 वर्ष के थे। वे लंबे समय से बीमार चल रहे थे।
 
वहीं ओमन चांडी के निधन पर केरल कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष के. सुधाकरन ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि केरल के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता ओमन चांडी का निधन हो गया। प्रेम की शक्ति से दुनिया पर विजय पाने वाले राजा की कहानी का मार्मिक अंत हुआ। आज, मैं एक महान व्यक्ति के निधन से बहुत दुखी हूं। उन्होंने अनगिनत व्यक्तियों के जीवन को प्रभावित किया और उनकी विरासत हमेशा हमारी आत्माओं में गूंजती रहेगी।
 
केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनाराई विजयन ने भी पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ओमन चांडी के निधन पर गहरा दुख व्यक्त किया। उन्होंने कहा, ‘हम एक ही वर्ष में विधान सभा के लिए चुने गए थे। इसी चरण में हम छात्र जीवन के माध्यम से राजनीतिक मोर्चे पर आए थे। हमने एक ही समय में सार्वजनिक जीवन जीया और उन्हें विदाई देना बेहद कठिन है।

ओमन चांडी ने 2 बार केरल के मुख्यमंत्री बने। कोट्टायम जिले पुथुपल्ली से उन्होंने लगातार 12 विधानसभा चुनाव जीता था।
