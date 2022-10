Chief guest of today's #RSSVijayadashami2022 Utsav, Smt. Santosh Yadav ji & Pu.Sarsanghchalak, Dr. Mohan ji Bhagwat offered their respects at Poojaneeya Dr. Hedgewar ji's and Poojaneeya Sri Guruji 's samadhi sthal. pic.twitter.com/AIUQNrU6jP