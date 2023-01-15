रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2023
पुनः संशोधित रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2023 (10:20 IST)

सेना दिवस पर पीएम मोदी बोले, प्रत्येक भारतीय को सेना पर गर्व

नई दिल्ली। राष्‍ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह समेत कई दिग्गजों ने सेना दिवस पर भारतीय सेना की प्रशंसा की। पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि प्रत्येक भारतीय को सेना पर गर्व है।  
 
राष्‍ट्रपति मुर्मू ने ट्वीट किया, 'सेना दिवस पर, भारतीय सेना के जवानों के बलिदान की अनगिनत कहानियों को याद करते हैं। उन्होंने हमेशा शौर्य और साहस की सीमाओं को आगे बढ़ाया है तथा आपदाओं के समय रक्षक के रूप में भी काम किया है। मैं इस अवसर पर भारतीय सेना के सभी बहादुर जवानों और उनके परिवारों को सलाम करती हूं।'
 
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सेना दिवस के मौके पर भारतीय सेना की तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि सैनिकों ने हमेशा देश को सुरक्षित रखा है और संकट के समय सेवा के लिए व्यापक रूप से उनकी प्रशंसा की जाती है।
 
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, 'सेना दिवस पर, मैं सभी सैन्यकर्मियों, भूतपूर्व सैनिकों और उनके परिवारों को शुभकामनाएं देता हूं। प्रत्येक भारतीय को हमारी सेना पर गर्व है और हम अपने सैनिकों के हमेशा आभारी रहेंगे। उन्होंने हमेशा हमारे देश को सुरक्षित रखा है तथा संकट के समय सेवा के लिए उनकी व्यापक रूप से प्रशंसा की जाती है।
 
फील्ड मार्शल के एम करियप्पा के 15 जनवरी 1949 को अपने ब्रिटिश पूर्ववर्ती के स्थान पर भारतीय सेना के पहले भारतीय कमांडर-इन-चीफ का पदभार संभालने के उपलक्ष्य में सेना दिवस मनाया जाता है।
 
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने भी सभी सैनिकों और उनके परिजनों को सेना दिवस की शुभकामनाएं दी। उन्होंने कहा कि हमें भारत को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए भारतीय सेना द्वारा किए गए कार्यों के लिए गर्व है।
चीन में 30 दिनों में कोरोना से 60 हजार लोगों की मौत, 64 फीसदी आबादी वायरस से संक्रमित

चीन में 30 दिनों में कोरोना से 60 हजार लोगों की मौत, 64 फीसदी आबादी वायरस से संक्रमितबीजिंग। चीन ने बताया कि देश के अस्पतालों में पिछले 30 दिनों में कोरोनावायरस से लगभग 60 हजार लोगों की मौत हुई है। बीबीसी ने शुक्रवार को एक खबर में बताया था कि ऐसा अनुमान है कि देश की 64 प्रतिशत आबादी वायरस से संक्रमित है। स्वास्थ्य विशेषज्ञों ने कहा कि देश में शायद सबसे तेज गति से वायरस फैला है और हर रोज लाखों लोग संक्रमित हो रहे हैं।

जयशंकर की खरी-खरी, किसी के दबाव में नहीं आएगा भारत

जयशंकर की खरी-खरी, किसी के दबाव में नहीं आएगा भारतExternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar: विदेश मंत्री एस. जयशंकर ने शनिवार को कहा कि पाकिस्तान से उत्पन्न होने वाले आतंकवाद और चीन के साथ सीमा पार आक्रामक झड़पों पर भारत की जवाबी प्रतिक्रिया ने प्रदर्शित किया है कि देश किसी के दबाव में नहीं आएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि देश अपनी सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने के लिए हरसंभव कदम उठाएगा।

क्या भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्‍डा को मिलेगा एक्सटेंशन?

क्या भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्‍डा को मिलेगा एक्सटेंशन?आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव वर्तमान भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्‍डा के नेतृत्व में लड़ा जाएगा या फिर भगवा पार्टी को नया अध्‍यक्ष मिलेगा? इसका फैसला सोमवार को हो जाएगा। दरअसल, नड्‍डा का कार्यकाल 20 जनवरी को खत्म हो रहा है। ऐसे में नड्‍डा की विदाई होगी या फिर उन्हें अगले कार्यकाल के लिए हरी झंडी मिल जाएगी, इसका फैसला भाजपा राष्ट्रीय कार्यकारिणी की बैठक में हो जाएगा।

मध्यप्रदेश के शहडोल में 90 साल की महिला के साथ बलात्कार

मध्यप्रदेश के शहडोल में 90 साल की महिला के साथ बलात्कार90 year old woman raped in Shahdol: शहडोल जिले में एक मोटरसाइकिल सवार ने 90 वर्षीय एक महिला को लिफ्ट देने के बाद कथित तौर पर उसे जंगल में ले जाकर उसके साथ बलात्कार किया। पुलिस ने अज्ञात आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर उसकी तलाश शुरु कर दी है।

दोस्त के सामने 5 लोगों ने किया कॉलेज छात्रा के साथ गैंगरेप

दोस्त के सामने 5 लोगों ने किया कॉलेज छात्रा के साथ गैंगरेपCollege student gang-raped by 5 men: तमिलनाडु के कांचीपुरम में कॉलेज की एक छात्रा के साथ उसके दोस्त के सामने 5 लोगों ने चाकू की नोक पर गैंगरेप किया। यह घटना बेंगलुरु-पुडुचेरी हाईवे की है, जहां छात्रा अपने दोस्त के साथ बात कर रही थी। पुलिस ने सभी आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

मकान पर चला बुलडोजर, DM ऑफिस को बनाया आशियाना

मकान पर चला बुलडोजर, DM ऑफिस को बनाया आशियानाउत्तर प्रदेश में कानपुर देहात की मैथा तहसील में सरकारी जमीन पर कब्जा कर मकान बनाने का आरोप लगाते हुए परिवार के मकान पर बुलडोजर चला दिया। इससे नाराज होकर परिवार ने कड़ाके की ठंड में जिलाधिकारी कार्यालय के बाहर ही अपना आशियाना बना लिया। इससे प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों में हड़कंप मच गया।

मकर संक्रांति पर वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस की सौगात देंगे पीएम मोदी (Live Updates)

मकर संक्रांति पर वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस की सौगात देंगे पीएम मोदी (Live Updates)8वीं वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस को हरी झंडी दिखाएंगे पीएम मोदी, जोशीमठ को औली से जोड़ने वाले रोपवे में दरार समेत इन खबरों पर रविवार, 15 जनवरी को रहेगी सबकी नजर। पल पल की जानकारी...

जोशीमठ संकट : 4.15 KM लंबा रोपवे भी भू धंसाव की जद में, 6 फीट गहरी और 6 इंच चौड़ी दरार

जोशीमठ संकट : 4.15 KM लंबा रोपवे भी भू धंसाव की जद में, 6 फीट गहरी और 6 इंच चौड़ी दरारजोशीमठ से औली को जोड़ने वाले 4.15 किलोमीटर लंबे रोपवे के टावर नंबर एक के प्लेटफार्म के पास 6 फीट गहरी और 6 इंच चौड़ी दरार आ गई है। हालांकि एक नंबर टावर में भू धसाव के चलते आई दरारों को देख प्रशासन ने पहले ही इसका संचालन रोक दिया था। प्लेटफार्म की बिल्डिंग के आसपास दरार पड़ने के बाद तो रोपवे ही असुरक्षित माना जाने लगा है।

सेना दिवस: 15 जनवरी 1949, ये तारीख़ भारतीय सेना के लिए क्यों है अहम

सेना दिवस: 15 जनवरी 1949, ये तारीख़ भारतीय सेना के लिए क्यों है अहमभारत में हर साल15 जनवरी को सेना दिवस मनाया जाता है। इस साल भारत अपना 75वां सेना दिवस मना रहा है। भारत में इस दिन जश्न मनाने की खास वजह है। ये दिन भारत के इतिहास की सबसे महत्वपूर्ण घटनाओं में से एक की याद दिलाता है। 15 जनवरी, 1949 को ब्रिटिश शासन के बाद पहली बार किसी भारतीय को भारतीय सेना की बागडोर सौंपी गई थी।

हिमाचल में बर्फबारी, कश्मीर में हिमस्खलन, IMD ने जारी किया शीतलहर का अलर्ट

हिमाचल में बर्फबारी, कश्मीर में हिमस्खलन, IMD ने जारी किया शीतलहर का अलर्टहिमाचल में बर्फबारी, कश्मीर में हिमस्खलन की वजह से मैदानी राज्यों में एक बार फिर ठंड बढ़ गई। दिल्ली और राष्ट्रीय राजधानी क्षेत्र (एनसीआर) में अगले सप्ताह शीतलहर चलने और न्यूनतम तापमान के गिरकर करीब तीन डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंचने की संभावना है। आईएमडी ने कहा कि दिल्ली-एनसीआर में 16 जनवरी और 18 जनवरी के बीच शीतलहर चलेगी।

Motorola ने की जियो के साथ साझेदारी, इन चुनिंदा फोनों पर मिलेगा Jio True 5G का सपोर्ट

Motorola ने की जियो के साथ साझेदारी, इन चुनिंदा फोनों पर मिलेगा Jio True 5G का सपोर्टदूरसंचार सेवा प्रदाता जियो ने कहा कि अब मोटोरोला ने भी जियो के साथ साझीदारी में स्टैंडअलोन 5जी नेटवर्क पर चलने वाले 5जी हैंडसेट की पूरी सीरीज लॉन्च की है। कंपनी ने एक बयान में कहा कि मोटोरोला और जियो की यह साझेदारी इसलिए भी खास है कि मोटोरोला दुनिया में 5जी स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करने वाली पहली कंपनी है। प्रीमियम, मिड और बजट सेगमेंट में ब्रांड के पास 5G स्मार्टफोन की बड़ी रेंज है।

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G : सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किया 2023 का पहला सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, जानिए फीचर्स और कीमत

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G : सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किया 2023 का पहला सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, जानिए फीचर्स और कीमतSamsung ने गैलेक्सी सीरीज का अपना पहला स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च कर दिया है। Samsung Galaxy A14 5G के फीचर्स को लेकर कई प्रकार की बातें सामने आ रही थीं। सैमसंग गैलेक्सी ए14 5जी में FHD+ रेजॉल्यूशन और एक बेहतर 13MP सेल्फी कैमरा भी है। अगर भारतीय रुपयों में बात की जाए तो स्मार्टफोन की कीमत करीब 16,542 रुपए है। आइए जानते हैं स्मार्टफोन के specs और features

POCO C50 : सिर्फ 6,249 की कीमत में लॉन्च हुआ 5000mAh बैटरी और 8MP कैमरे वाला धांसू स्मार्टफोन, जानिए अन्य फीचर्स

POCO C50 : सिर्फ 6,249 की कीमत में लॉन्च हुआ 5000mAh बैटरी और 8MP कैमरे वाला धांसू स्मार्टफोन, जानिए अन्य फीचर्सPOCO India launches POCO C50 : Xiaomi के ब्रांड Poco ने 2023 का अपना पहला स्‍मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्‍च कर दिया है। कंपनी ने POCO C50 लॉन्च कर दिया है। यह एंट्री लेवल सेगमेंट का स्मार्टफोन है। कीमत की बात करें तो यह 6,249 में उपलब्ध होगा। filpkart पर 10 जनवरी को इसकी सेल शुरू होगी। जानिए क्या है फोन के फीचर्स-

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G : 200MP का कैमरा, 15 मिनट में फुल चार्ज, 5 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G : 200MP का कैमरा, 15 मिनट में फुल चार्ज, 5 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्चRedmi Note 12 Pro 5G : Xiaomi अब जनवरी में बड़ा धमाका करने जा रही है। कंपनी Redmi Note 12 सीरीज को जल्द लॉन्च करने वाली है। खबरों के अनुसार कंपनी इस लाइनअप में Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G और Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G को लॉन्च करेगी। कई स्मार्टफोन्स के फीचर्स भी लीक हुए हैं।

Best upcoming phone 2023 : Samsung से लेकर Apple तक धमाका करने आ रहे हैं ये स्मार्टफोन्स, जानिए फीचर्स

Best upcoming phone 2023 : Samsung से लेकर Apple तक धमाका करने आ रहे हैं ये स्मार्टफोन्स, जानिए फीचर्सGalaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra को भी इसके साथ लॉन्च किया जा सकता है। खबरों के मुताबिक पिक्सेल-पैक 200MP का मुख्य कैमरा और 40MP का फ्रंट-फेसिंग सेल्फी कैमरा हो सकता है। साथ इसमें फास्ट चार्जिंग भी दी जा सकती है। 2023 में Samsung से लेकर Apple तक एक से बढ़कर एक स्मार्टफोन आ रहे हैं। जानते हैं कौनसे स्मार्टफोन करने वाले हैं धमाका-
