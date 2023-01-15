सेना दिवस पर पीएम मोदी बोले, प्रत्येक भारतीय को सेना पर गर्व

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सेना दिवस के मौके पर भारतीय सेना की तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि सैनिकों ने हमेशा देश को सुरक्षित रखा है और संकट के समय सेवा के लिए व्यापक रूप से उनकी प्रशंसा की जाती है।
On Army Day, let us recall countless stories of Indian Army soldiers’ sacrifices! They have always pushed the frontiers of valour and courage, and also acted as saviours in times of calamities. I salute all brave soldiers of Indian Army and their families on this occasion.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 15, 2023
फील्ड मार्शल के एम करियप्पा के 15 जनवरी 1949 को अपने ब्रिटिश पूर्ववर्ती के स्थान पर भारतीय सेना के पहले भारतीय कमांडर-इन-चीफ का पदभार संभालने के उपलक्ष्य में सेना दिवस मनाया जाता है।
On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis. pic.twitter.com/EJvbkb9bmD— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2023