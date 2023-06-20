अमेरिका की पहली राजकीय यात्रा पर रवाना हुए पीएम मोदी, 180 देशों के प्रतिनिधियों को कराएंगे योग

PM Modi on US Tour : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मंगलवार सुबह अपनी पहली आधिकारिक राजकीय यात्रा के लिए दिल्ली से रवाना हुए। वे 25 जून तक अमेरिका और मिस्त्र के दौरे पर रहेंगे। योग दिवस पर वे यूएन मुख्यालय में 180 देशों के प्रतिनिधियों को योग कराएंगें। यात्रा के दौरान कई अहम समझौतों पर हस्ताक्षर होने की संभावना।

अमेरिका रवाना होने से पहले पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि न्यूयॉक, वॉशिंगटन में कई कार्यक्रमों में हिस्सा लूंगा। इन कार्यक्रमों में यूएन मुख्यालय में योग दिवस समारोह, जो बाइडन के साथ बातचीत, अमेरिकी कांग्रेस के संयुक्त सत्र को संबोधित करना शामिल हैं।

Leaving for USA, where I will attend programmes in New York City and Washington DC. These programmes include Yoga Day celebrations at the @UN HQ, talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden , address to the Joint Session of the US Congress and more. https://t.co/gRlFeZKNXR

In USA, I will also get the opportunity to meet business leaders, interact with the Indian community and meet thought leaders from different walks of life. We seek to deepen India-USA ties in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology and other such areas.