पुनः संशोधित: मंगलवार, 20 जून 2023 (07:38 IST)

अमेरिका की पहली राजकीय यात्रा पर रवाना हुए पीएम मोदी, 180 देशों के प्रतिनिधियों को कराएंगे योग

PM Modi on US Tour : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मंगलवार सुबह अपनी पहली आधिकारिक राजकीय यात्रा के लिए दिल्ली से रवाना हुए। वे 25 जून तक अमेरिका और मिस्त्र के दौरे पर रहेंगे। योग दिवस पर वे यूएन मुख्यालय में 180 देशों के प्रतिनिधियों को योग कराएंगें। यात्रा के दौरान कई अहम समझौतों पर हस्ताक्षर होने की संभावना।
 
अमेरिका रवाना होने से पहले पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि न्यूयॉक, वॉशिंगटन में कई कार्यक्रमों में हिस्सा लूंगा। इन कार्यक्रमों में यूएन मुख्यालय में योग दिवस समारोह, जो बाइडन के साथ बातचीत, अमेरिकी कांग्रेस के संयुक्त सत्र को संबोधित करना शामिल हैं।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि यूएसए में मुझे बिजनेस लीडर्स से मिलने, भारतीय समुदाय के साथ बातचीत करने और जीवन के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों के विचारकों से मिलने का अवसर भी मिलेगा। हम व्यापार, वाणिज्य, नवाचार, प्रौद्योगिकी और ऐसे अन्य क्षेत्रों जैसे प्रमुख क्षेत्रों में भारत-यूएसए संबंधों को गहरा करना चाहते हैं।
 
इससे पहले पीएम मोदी ने अमेरिका में भारतीय दूतावास के ट्विटर अकाउंट को टैग किया, जिसमें अमेरिकी कांग्रेस के सदस्यों, व्यापारिक नेताओं, भारतीय-अमेरिकियों सहित कई लोगों के वीडियो हैं। इसमें वे प्रधानमंत्री की यात्रा पर उत्साह व्यक्त कर रहे और उनका स्वागत कर रहे हैं।
 
मोदी ने एक ट्वीट में कहा कि कांग्रेस के सदस्यों, विचारकों और अन्य सहित सभी क्षेत्रों के लोग अमेरिका की मेरी आगामी यात्रा पर अपना उत्साह साझा कर रहे हैं।
केदारनाथ मंदिर के गर्भगृह में महिला ने उड़ाए नोट, वायरल वीडियो से मचा बवाल

केदारनाथ मंदिर के गर्भगृह में महिला ने उड़ाए नोट, वायरल वीडियो से मचा बवालरुद्रप्रयाग। केदारनाथ मंदिर के गर्भगृह में एक महिला के नोट उड़ाने का वीडियो चर्चा का विषय बन गया है। श्री केदारनाथ धाम के गर्भगृह में एक महिला द्वारा रुपए बरसाए जाने संबंधी वीडियो वायरल होने से बखेड़ा शुरू हो गया है।वीडियो में सफेद लिबास व गले में रुद्राक्ष की माला डाले एक महिला श्रद्धालु नोटों की बारिश कर रही है।

एक बार फिर 'क्लाइमेट फास्ट' से रोष जता रहे हैं सोनम वांगचुक

एक बार फिर 'क्लाइमेट फास्ट' से रोष जता रहे हैं सोनम वांगचुकजम्मू। केंद्र शासित प्रदेश का जो दर्जा 30 सालों के आंदोलन के बाद बर्फीले रेगिस्तान लद्दाख के लोगों ने 5 अगस्त 2019 को पाया था वह उन्हें रास नहीं आया है। नतीजतन बर्फीले रेगिस्तान में आग के शोले केंद्र सरकार की अनदेखी और कथित उपनिवेशवाद की रणनीति भड़का रही है।

100 साल पहले 10 रुपए के किराए के घर से शुरू हुई थी गीताप्रेस की शुरुआत

100 साल पहले 10 रुपए के किराए के घर से शुरू हुई थी गीताप्रेस की शुरुआतGita Press Gorakhpur: गीताप्रेस की शुरुआत करीब 100 साल पहले मात्र 10 रुपए से हुई थी। मकसद था लोककल्याण, सनातन धर्म, सदाचार, नैतिकता के प्रचार-प्रसार एवं के लिए गीता के संदशों को देश-दुनिया में पहुंचाना। पहली बार जब कहीं से गीता को छपवाया गया तो उसमें कई अशुद्धियां रह गईं। फिर ये तय हुआ कि इस काम को गीताप्रेस खुद करे।

ChatGPT अब कारों में, गाड़ी चलाते समय आपको बोर नहीं होने देगा AI

ChatGPT अब कारों में, गाड़ी चलाते समय आपको बोर नहीं होने देगा AIChatGPT in cars : अब जल्द ही कारों में भी ChatGPT आने वाली है। अब आप ड्राइविंग करते हुए बोर नहीं होंगे। Mercedes-Benz ने ऐलान किया है कि वह अपनी गाड़ियों को ChatGPT से लैस बना रहा है। यह पहली बार है जब Mercedes अपनी गाड़ियों ChatGPT ला रहा है।

UP: मायावती ने दिया अखिलेश को झटका, पीडीए फॉर्मूले को किया खारिज

UP: मायावती ने दिया अखिलेश को झटका, पीडीए फॉर्मूले को किया खारिजMayawati: बहुजन समाज पार्टी (BSP) की अध्यक्ष और उप्र की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मायावती ने सपा प्रमुख अखिलेश यादव के पीडीए फॉर्मूले को खारिज करते हुए सोमवार को इसे तुकबंदी करार दिया और पिछड़े, दलितों और अल्पसंख्यकों को समाजवादी पार्टी (SP) से सावधान करते कहा कि पीडीए (पिछड़ा, दलित, अल्पसंख्यक) का राग केवल तुकबन्दी के सिवाय और कुछ नहीं है।

फिल्म 'आदिपुरुष' का पूरे भारत में विरोध, नेपाल में प्रतिबंध, 3 दिन में कमाए 340 करोड़

फिल्म 'आदिपुरुष' का पूरे भारत में विरोध, नेपाल में प्रतिबंध, 3 दिन में कमाए 340 करोड़नई दिल्ली। रामायण पर आधारित बहुभाषी फिल्म 'आदिपुरुष' के खिलाफ सोमवार को देश के कई शहरों में प्रदर्शन किए गए और नेपाल में सभी हिंदी फिल्मों पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया। वहीं केंद्रीय मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने कहा कि किसी को भी लोगों की भावनाएं आहत करने का अधिकार नहीं है। इस फिल्म की उसके संवाद, उसके कुछ पात्रों के चित्रण के लिए आलोचना की जा रही है।

मुसलमानों के लिए ओवैसी नहीं एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम आदर्श : शाहनवाज हुसैन

मुसलमानों के लिए ओवैसी नहीं एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम आदर्श : शाहनवाज हुसैनप्रयागराज। भारतीय जनता पार्टी के प्रवक्ता शाहनवाज हुसैन ने कहा कि जो मुसलमान अपने देश से प्यार ना करे, वह सच्चा मुसलमान नहीं हो सकता। मुस्लिमों के लिए असदुद्दीन ओवैसी नहीं, बल्कि एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम आदर्श हो सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा, इस देश को और सबसे ज्यादा मुसलमानों का किसी शब्द ने नुकसान किया है, तो वह है सेक्युलर (धर्मनिरपेक्ष) शब्द।

जम्मू-कश्मीर में केंद्रीय शासन के 5 साल पूरे, राजनीतिक दलों का जल्द चुनाव पर जोर

जम्मू-कश्मीर में केंद्रीय शासन के 5 साल पूरे, राजनीतिक दलों का जल्द चुनाव पर जोरश्रीनगर। जम्मू-कश्मीर में सोमवार को बिना निर्वाचित सरकार के 5 साल पूरे हो गए, जिसके बाद मुख्यधारा के दल- नेशनल कॉन्‍फ्रेंस और पीपुल्स डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी (पीडीपी) ने केंद्र शासित प्रदेश में लोकतंत्र की बहाली में देरी को लेकर तीखा हमला किया। 5 अगस्त, 2019 को केंद्र ने जम्मू और कश्मीर को विशेष दर्जा देने वाले अनुच्छेद 370 के प्रावधानों को रद्द कर दिया था।

Heat Stroke in UP : बलिया में गर्मी और लू का कहर, 11 और मरीजों की मौत, 5 दिनों में 68 लोगों की गई जान

Heat Stroke in UP : बलिया में गर्मी और लू का कहर, 11 और मरीजों की मौत, 5 दिनों में 68 लोगों की गई जानबलिया (उप्र)। Heat Wave in UP : बलिया जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती 11 और मरीजों की सोमवार को मौत हो गई। इसके साथ ही पिछले पांच दिनों में इस अस्पताल में मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 68 हो गयी है। बलिया के मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी (सीएमओ) जयंत कुमार ने कहा कि पिछले 24 घंटों में कुल 178 नये रोगियों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है, जिनमें से 11 की मौत हो गई है। जिनकी मौत हुई है वे विभिन्न बीमारियों से पीड़ित थे।

जीतन राम मांझी की पार्टी ‘हम’ ने नीतीश कुमार सरकार से समर्थन वापस लिया

जीतन राम मांझी की पार्टी ‘हम’ ने नीतीश कुमार सरकार से समर्थन वापस लियापटना। बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जीतन राम मांझी की पार्टी हिन्दुस्तानी आवाम मोर्चा (हम) ने सोमवार को राज्य की नीतीश कुमार सरकार से अपना समर्थन वापस ले लिया और इस आशय का एक पत्र राज्यपाल राजेंद्र अर्लेकर को सौंप दिया है।

iQOO Neo 7 Pro : लॉन्च से पहले फीचर्स लीक, क्वालकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन 8+ Gen 1 SoC के साथ आएगा सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

iQOO Neo 7 Pro : लॉन्च से पहले फीचर्स लीक, क्वालकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन 8+ Gen 1 SoC के साथ आएगा सस्ता स्मार्टफोनiQOO Neo 7 Pro price in india : iQoo Neo 7 Pro को भारत में 4 जुलाई को लॉन्च किया जाएगा। इसके फीचर्स को लेकर कई तरह की बातें सामने आ रही हैं। ऑरेंज कलर में आने वाला यह स्मार्टफोन वीगन लैदर बैक के साथ पेश किया जा सकता है। स्मार्टफोन में ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा सेटअप हो सकता है।

Realme 11 Pro+ : 200MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी की धमाकेदार सेल, फीचर्स देखकर टूट पड़े ग्राहक

Realme 11 Pro+ : 200MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी की धमाकेदार सेल, फीचर्स देखकर टूट पड़े ग्राहकRealme 11 Pro+ में दो स्मार्टफोन रियलमी 11 प्रो+ 5जी और रियलमी 11 प्रो 5जी लॉन्च किए। दोनों स्मार्टफोन्स की सेल भी शुरू हो हुई। कंपनी के मुताबिक पहले ही दिन फोन की 60 हजार यूनिट्स बिक गईं। कंपनी का कहना है कि यह रिकॉर्ड सेल है जो स्मार्टफोन ने हासिल की है। 23 हजार 999 रुपए के शुरुआती मूल्य में उपलब्ध फोन में अत्याधुनिक फीचर्स और लीप फॉरवर्ड टेक्नॉलॉजी है।

Infinix Note 30 VIP : 12GB रैम, 108MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ धमाकेदार फीचर्स, कीमत जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Infinix Note 30 VIP : 12GB रैम, 108MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ धमाकेदार फीचर्स, कीमत जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरानInfinix Note 30 VIP को लॉन्च कर दिया गया है। Infinix में कई खूबियां हैं। स्मार्टफोन में 12GB रैम दी गई है। मीडियाटेक का डाइमेंसिटी 8050 प्रोसेसर लगाया गया है। एंड्रॉयड 13 ऑपरेटिंग सिस्‍टम पर चलने वाले Infinix Note 30 VIP में 108 मेगापिक्‍सल का प्राइमरी कैमरा और 32 मेगापिक्‍सल का सेल्‍फी कैमरा दिया गया है। मैजिक ब्लैक और ग्लेशियर ब्लू में लॉन्च किया गया है। हालांकि भारत में यह कब लॉन्च किया गया है, इसकी जानकारी नहीं दी गई है।

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G : Samsung ने लॉन्च किया 108MP कैमरे वाला 5G स्मार्टफोन, 6000mAh बैटरी और जबरदस्त फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G : Samsung ने लॉन्च किया 108MP कैमरे वाला 5G स्मार्टफोन, 6000mAh बैटरी और जबरदस्त फीचर्सSamsung Galaxy F54 5G launched: सैमसंग (Samsung) ने आज भारतीय बाजार में अत्याधुनिक कैमरा और 6000 एमएएच बैटरी वाला नया स्मार्टफोन Samsung Galaxy F54 5G लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की जिसकी कीमत 27999 रुपए है।

iPhone 15 को लेकर बड़ी खबर, क्या Apple करने जा रहा है बड़ा बदलाव

iPhone 15 को लेकर बड़ी खबर, क्या Apple करने जा रहा है बड़ा बदलावApple के iPhone 15 को लेकर कई तरह की खबरें सामने आ रही हैं। इसके फीचर्स को लेकर भी कई जानकारियां सामने आ रही हैं। ट्विटर पर @Tech_Reve द्वारा हाल ही में एक लीक ने आगामी iPhone 15 प्रो मैक्स के बारे में बताया गया है। इसके फीचर्स को लेकर भी कुछ जानकारियां सामने आई हैं।
