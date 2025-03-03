सोमवार, 3 मार्च 2025
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : सोमवार, 3 मार्च 2025 (12:08 IST)

विश्व वन्यजीव दिवस पर गिर पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, लिया जंगल सफारी का आनंद

पीएम मोदी ने सासण में वन अतिथि गृह सिंह सदन में रात्रि विश्राम किया। सिंह सदन से प्रधानमंत्री जंगल सफारी पर गए, उनके साथ कुछ मंत्री और वन विभाग के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी भी थे।

PM modi jungle safari
PM Modi Jungle Safari : प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने विश्व वन्यजीव दिवस के अवसर पर सोमवार सुबह गुजरात के जूनागढ़ जिले में गिर वन्यजीव अभयारण्य में जंगल सफारी का आनंद लिया। पीएम मोदी के 3 दिवसीय गुजरात दौरे का आज आखिरी दिन है। 
 
सोमनाथ से आने के बाद मोदी ने सासण में वन अतिथि गृह सिंह सदन में रात्रि विश्राम किया। रविवार शाम को उन्होंने सोमनाथ मंदिर में भगवान शिव की पूजा अर्चना की थी। यह 12 ज्योतिर्लिंगों में से सबसे पहला ज्योतिर्लिंग है। सिंह सदन से प्रधानमंत्री जंगल सफारी पर गए, उनके साथ कुछ मंत्री और वन विभाग के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी भी थे।
 
गिर वन्यजीव अभयारण्य के मुख्यालय सासण गिर में प्रधानमंत्री, राष्ट्रीय वन्यजीव बोर्ड (एनबीडब्ल्यूएल) की सातवीं बैठक की अध्यक्षता भी करेंगे। एनबीडब्ल्यूएल में 47 सदस्य हैं, जिनमें सेना प्रमुख, विभिन्न राज्यों के सदस्य, इस क्षेत्र में काम करने वाले गैर सरकारी संगठनों के प्रतिनिधि, मुख्य वन्यजीव वार्डन और विभिन्न राज्यों के सचिव शामिल हैं। बैठक के बाद मोदी सासण में कुछ महिला वन कर्मचारियों से भी बातचीत करेंगे।
 
केंद्र सरकार ने एशियाई शेरों के संरक्षण के लिए ‘प्रोजेक्ट लॉयन’ के तहत 2,900 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की राशि मंजूर की है। इन शेरों का एकमात्र निवास स्थान गुजरात है। वर्तमान में, एशियाई शेर गुजरात के नौ जिलों के 53 तालुकाओं में लगभग 30,000 वर्ग किलोमीटर में निवास करते हैं।
 
इसके अलावा, एक राष्ट्रीय परियोजना के तहत जूनागढ़ जिले के न्यू पिपल्या में 20.24 हेक्टेयर से अधिक भूमि पर वन्यजीवों के चिकित्सीय निदान एवं रोग से बचाव के लिए एक ‘राष्ट्रीय रेफरल केंद्र’ स्थापित किया जा रहा है।
 
विज्ञप्ति में कहा गया है कि संरक्षण प्रयासों को मजबूत करने के वास्ते सासण में वन्यजीव निगरानी के लिए उच्च तकनीक से युक्त निगरानी केंद्र और एक अत्याधुनिक अस्पताल भी स्थापित किया गया है।
 
मोदी ने रविवार को रिलायंस जामनगर रिफाइनरी परिसर में स्थित पशु बचाव, संरक्षण और पुनर्वास केंद्र ‘वनतारा’ का भी दौरा किया। यह बचाव केंद्र बंदी हाथियों और वन्यजीवों के कल्याण के लिए समर्पित है, जो दुर्व्यवहार और शोषण से बचाए गए जानवरों को शरण, पुनर्वास और चिकित्सा देखभाल प्रदान करता है।
