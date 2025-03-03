विश्व वन्यजीव दिवस पर गिर पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, लिया जंगल सफारी का आनंद

गिर वन्यजीव अभयारण्य के मुख्यालय सासण गिर में प्रधानमंत्री, राष्ट्रीय वन्यजीव बोर्ड (एनबीडब्ल्यूएल) की सातवीं बैठक की अध्यक्षता भी करेंगे। एनबीडब्ल्यूएल में 47 सदस्य हैं, जिनमें सेना प्रमुख, विभिन्न राज्यों के सदस्य, इस क्षेत्र में काम करने वाले गैर सरकारी संगठनों के प्रतिनिधि, मुख्य वन्यजीव वार्डन और विभिन्न राज्यों के सचिव शामिल हैं। बैठक के बाद मोदी सासण में कुछ महिला वन कर्मचारियों से भी बातचीत करेंगे।
This morning, on #WorldWildlifeDay, I went on a Safari in Gir, which, as we all know, is home to the majestic Asiatic Lion. Coming to Gir also brings back many memories of the work we collectively did when I was serving as Gujarat CM. In the last many years, collective efforts… pic.twitter.com/S8XMmn2zN7— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2025
इसके अलावा, एक राष्ट्रीय परियोजना के तहत जूनागढ़ जिले के न्यू पिपल्या में 20.24 हेक्टेयर से अधिक भूमि पर वन्यजीवों के चिकित्सीय निदान एवं रोग से बचाव के लिए एक ‘राष्ट्रीय रेफरल केंद्र’ स्थापित किया जा रहा है।
Lions and lionesses in Gir! Tried my hand at some photography this morning. pic.twitter.com/TKBMKCGA7m— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2025