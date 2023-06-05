रो पड़े रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव, कहा- अभी हमारी जिम्मेदारी खत्म नहीं हुई

हादसे के 51 घंटे बाद दुर्घटनाग्रस्त रेलवे ट्रेक को दुरुस्त कर उस पर रेल यातायात बहाल कर दिया गया। रात में करीब 10 बजे डाउन लाइन पर एक मालगाड़ी को धीमी गति से गुजारा गया। मालगाड़ी में कोयला लदा है और हल्दिया जा रही है।
#WATCH | Balasore,Odisha:..."Our goal is to make sure missing persons' family members can find them as soon as possible...our responsibility is not over yet": Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gets emotional as he speaks about the #OdishaTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/bKNnLmdTlC— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023