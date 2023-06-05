सोमवार, 5 जून 2023
पुनः संशोधित: सोमवार, 5 जून 2023 (07:40 IST)

रो पड़े रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव, कहा- अभी हमारी जिम्मेदारी खत्म नहीं हुई

ashwini vaishnaw
Odisha Train Accident : केंद्रीय रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव (Ashwini Vaishnaw) ने कहा कि उनकी जिम्मेदारी अभी खत्म नहीं हुई है। उनका मकसद यह तय करना है कि ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे में लापता लोगों को उनके परिवार के सदस्य जल्द-से-जल्द ढूंढ सके। यह कहते हुए रेल मंत्री भावुक हो गए।
 
रेल मंत्री ने रोते हुए कहा कि हमारा लक्ष्य यह सुनिश्चित करना है कि लापता लोगों के परिवार के सदस्य जल्द से जल्दी अपने परिजनों से मिल सकें। उन्हें जल्द से जल्द खोजा जा सके।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि दुर्घटना के लिए जो भी जिम्मेदार हैं, उन्हें बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। उन्होंने ट्रेन हादसे से जुड़ी दुर्घटना की सीबीआई जांच की सिफारिश की है।
 
हादसे के 51 घंटे बाद दुर्घटनाग्रस्त रेलवे ट्रेक को दुरुस्त कर उस पर रेल यातायात बहाल कर दिया गया। रात में करीब 10 बजे डाउन लाइन पर एक मालगाड़ी को धीमी गति से गुजारा गया। मालगाड़ी में कोयला लदा है और हल्दिया जा रही है। 
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि ओडिशा के बालासोर में शुक्रवार को हुए रेल हादसे में 275 यात्रियों की मौत हो गई। वहीं, 1000 से अधिक जख्मी हैं, जिनमें से 56 की हालत गंभीर है।
कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस : Kavach होता तो ओडिशा के बालासोर में बच सकती थीं 275 जिंदगियां? आखिर जानिए क्या होती है यह प्रणाली, कैसे करती है काम

कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस : Kavach होता तो ओडिशा के बालासोर में बच सकती थीं 275 जिंदगियां? आखिर जानिए क्या होती है यह प्रणाली, कैसे करती है कामWhat is Kavach in Indian Railways : ओडिशा (Odisha) के बालासोर (Balasore) में हुई ट्रेन दुर्घटना (Odisha Train Accident) में करीब 275 यात्रियों की मौत और 1000 से ज्यादा यात्रियों के घायल होने के बाद रेलवे की स्वचालित ट्रेन सुरक्षा प्रणाली कवच (Kavach) चर्चा में आ गई है। अब तक सिर्फ 65 इंजनों में 'कवच' को लगाया जा सका है। 'कवच एक ऑटोमेटिक रेल प्रोटेक्शन की टेक्नोलॉजी है। रेलवे ने कहा है कि शुक्रवार शाम जिस मार्ग पर दुर्घटना हुई वहां 'कवच' प्रणाली उपलब्ध नहीं थी।

what is the interlocking system : क्या होता है इंटरलॉकिंग सिस्टम, कैसे करता है काम, जानिए डिटेल्स में

what is the interlocking system : क्या होता है इंटरलॉकिंग सिस्टम, कैसे करता है काम, जानिए डिटेल्स मेंwhat is the interlocking system : ओड़िसा के बालासोर में हुई भीषण रेल दुर्घटना का कारण इंटरलॉकिंग सिस्टम बताया गया है। आखिर यह इंटरलॉकिंग सिस्टम क्या होता है। रेल मंत्री ने कहा कि जो इस हादसे के लिए जिम्मेदार हैं, उनकी पहचान हो चुकी है और जल्द ही उन पर एक्शन लिया जाएगा। आखिर जानिए क्या होता है इंटरलॉकिंग सिस्टम और इससे कैसे होने वाले हादसों पर ब्रेक लगता है।

14 FDC दवाओं की बिक्री पर लगी रोक, दुकान पर नहीं मिलेगी सर्दी-खांसी की ये दवाएं

14 FDC दवाओं की बिक्री पर लगी रोक, दुकान पर नहीं मिलेगी सर्दी-खांसी की ये दवाएंban on 14 medicines : मोदी सरकार ने ड्रग्स एंड कॉस्मेटिक्स एक्ट, 1940 की धारा 26ए के तहत 14 फिक्स्ड डोज कॉम्बिनेशन (FDC) दवाओं पर रोक लगा दी है। ये दवाएं अब बाजार में नहीं मिलेंगी। इस लिस्ट में पैरासिटामोल भी शामिल है। केंद्र सरकार ने विशेषज्ञ समिति की सलाह पर यह कदम उठाया है।

सिब्बल का सवाल, एक साथ इतने बड़े मंत्रालय कैसे संभाल रहे हैं अश्विनी वैष्णव

सिब्बल का सवाल, एक साथ इतने बड़े मंत्रालय कैसे संभाल रहे हैं अश्विनी वैष्णवOdisha Train Accident : राज्यसभा सदस्य कपिल सिब्बल ने ओडिशा में शुक्रवार को हुए भीषण रेल हादसे को लेकर रविवार को केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि रेलवे और संचार, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एवं सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी जैसे बड़े मंत्रालयों को एक मंत्री नहीं संभाल सकता, जैसा कि अश्विनी वैष्णव कर रहे हैं।

कवच नहीं है हादसे का जिम्मेदार, रेलमंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव का ममता बनर्जी को जवाब

कवच नहीं है हादसे का जिम्मेदार, रेलमंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव का ममता बनर्जी को जवाबOdisha train accident : रेलमंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव ने आज फिर ओडिशा के बालासोर में रेल दुर्घटना स्थल का दौरा किया। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने कहा कि हादसे की सही वजह पता चल गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि हादसे का कवच से कोई लेना-देना नहीं है। सदी के इस सबसे भीषण हादसे में 288 लोग मारे गए थे जबकि 1100 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हुए थे।

VIDEO : हादसे वाले रूट पर पहली बार दौड़ी मालगाड़ी, रेल मंत्री ने जोड़े हाथ, 51 घंटे में ट्रैक बहाल

VIDEO : हादसे वाले रूट पर पहली बार दौड़ी मालगाड़ी, रेल मंत्री ने जोड़े हाथ, 51 घंटे में ट्रैक बहालभुवनेश्वर। Odisha Train Accident Latest Update : ओडिशा (Odisha) में बालासोर जिले के बहनगा स्टेशन पर भीषण रेल दुर्घटना के 51 घंटे बाद रविवार रात डाउन लाइन पर यातायात बहाल हो गया। रात में करीब 10 बजे डाउन लाइन पर एक मालगाड़ी को धीमी गति से गुजारा गया। मालगाड़ी में कोयला लदा है और हल्दिया जा रही है।

विपक्षी दलों की 12 जून को होने वाली बैठक टली, जल्द होगा नई तारीख का ऐलान, सामने आई यह वजह

विपक्षी दलों की 12 जून को होने वाली बैठक टली, जल्द होगा नई तारीख का ऐलान, सामने आई यह वजहनई दिल्ली। Opposition meeting : पटना में 12 जून को होने वाली विपक्षी दलों की बैठक टलने की संभावना है। सूत्रों ने रविवार को यह जानकारी दी। सूत्रों ने बताया कि कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी बैठक के लिए अनुपलब्ध हैं, ऐसे में मुख्य विपक्षी दल के साथ परामर्श कर इसे (बैठक को) बाद की तारीख पर करने का विचार है, ताकि वह भी इसमें शामिल हो सकें। राहुल अभी अमेरिका की यात्रा पर हैं।

UP : मुसलमानों पर बुल्डोजर चला रही सरकार, आजमगढ़ में अखिलेश यादव ने साधा CM योगी पर निशाना

UP : मुसलमानों पर बुल्डोजर चला रही सरकार, आजमगढ़ में अखिलेश यादव ने साधा CM योगी पर निशानाआजमगढ़। उत्तरप्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव केन्द्र सरकार और मुख्यमंत्री आदित्यनाथ योगी पर जमकर बरसे। अखिलेश ने कहा कि 'बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ' का नारा देने वाली सरकार आज बेटियों का सम्मान भूल गई। महिला पहलवान धरने पर बैठी है, अब यह सरकार कहां है। यह चुनावी नारा सिर्फ महिलाओं की वोट पाने के लिए था, वोट मिल गई, इसलिए अब बहन-बेटियों से वोट लेकर अब उनकी चिंता नही है।

Odisha Train Accident: 'हादसे में अब तक कोई जवाबदेही नहीं...', राहुल गांधी बोले- फौरन रेल मंत्री का इस्तीफा लो

Odisha Train Accident: 'हादसे में अब तक कोई जवाबदेही नहीं...', राहुल गांधी बोले- फौरन रेल मंत्री का इस्तीफा लोनई दिल्ली। कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने कहा है कि मोदी सरकार ओडिशा के बालासोर में हुई रेल दुर्घटना की जिम्मेदारी से भाग नहीं सकती है इसलिए रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव से तत्काल इस्तीफा लिया जाना चाहिए। गांधी ने कहा कि 270+ मौतों के बाद भी कोई जवाबदेही नहीं। मोदी सरकार इतनी दर्दनाक दुर्घटना की ज़िम्मेदारी लेने से भाग नहीं सकती। प्रधानमंत्री को फ़ौरन रेल मंत्री का इस्तीफा लेना चाहिए।

