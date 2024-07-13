शनिवार, 13 जुलाई 2024
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  4. Modi government gives more power to Jammu Kashmir LG
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Modified: शनिवार, 13 जुलाई 2024 (11:11 IST)

मोदी सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, बढ़ाई जम्मू कश्मीर के राज्यपाल की शक्तियां

मोदी सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, बढ़ाई जम्मू कश्मीर के राज्यपाल की शक्तियां - Modi government gives more power to Jammu Kashmir LG
नई दिल्ली। मोदी सरकार ने एक बड़ा फैसला लेते हुए जम्मू कश्मीर के राज्यपाल की शक्तियां बढ़ा दी है। इसके लिए गृह मंत्रालय ने जम्मू और कश्मीर पुनर्गठन अधिनियम में संशोधन किया। सरकार ने इस संबंध में अधिसूचना जारी कर दी।
 
अधिसूचना के अनुसार, गृह मंत्रालय ने जम्मू और कश्मीर पुनर्गठन अधिनियम, 2019 की धारा 55 में संशोधन किया है। जिसमें एलजी को अधिक शक्ति देने वाली नई धाराएं शामिल की गई हैं। नए नियमों को अधिसूचित किया गया है. इसमें उपराज्यपाल को अधिक शक्ति प्रदान करने वाले नियम जोड़े गए हैं।
 
इससे पुलिस और सार्वजनिक व्यवस्था से संबंधित मामलों में उपराज्यपाल को अधिक अधिकार मिल जाएंगे और उपराज्यपाल का दायरा और बढ़ जाएगा। इससे उपराज्यपाल को उन सभी मामलों में अधिकार मिलेगे जिसमें वित्त विभाग की पूर्व सहमति की आवश्यकता होती है।

उल्लेखनीय है कि अधिसूचना जारी होने के बाद राज्य के राज्यपाल मनोज सिन्हा की ताकत बढ़ गई है। मोदी सरकार ने 6 अगस्त 2020 को राज्य का राज्यपाल बनाया था।
