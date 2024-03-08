शुक्रवार, 8 मार्च 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : शुक्रवार, 8 मार्च 2024 (08:27 IST)

महाशिवरात्रि पर शिव मंदिरों में उमड़ी श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़, 300 साल बाद अद्भुत संयोग

mahakal on mahashivratri
Mahashivratri 2024 : महाशिवरात्री पर देशभर के शिव मंदिरों में सुबह से ही भारी भीड़ दिखाई दे रही है। महाकालेश्वर, त्र्यंबकेश्वर से लेकर काशी विश्वनाथ तक सभी शिव मंदिरों में दर्शन पूजन के लिए भक्तों की लंबी लंबी कतारें दिखाई दे रही है।
उज्जैन के महाकाल मंदिर में बाबा महाकाल को दूल्हे की तरह सजाया गया है। मंदिर परिसर को रंग बिरंगी लाइटों से सजाया गया है। सुबह भगवान महाकाल की भस्म आरती हुई। यहां भक्तों का सैलाब उमड़ पड़ा है।
 
महाशिवरात्रि के अवसर पर पूजा-अर्चना करने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु महाराष्‍ट्र के नासिक स्थित त्र्यंबकेश्वर मंदिर पहुंचे। वाराणसी स्थित श्री काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर के बाहर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ है।
 
ओडिशा के सुप्रसिद्ध रेत कलाकार सुदर्शन पटनायक ने पुरी में 500 शिवलिंग से भगवान शिव की रेत से कलाकृति बनाई।

300 साल बाद अद्भुत संयोग : महाशिवरात्रि पर इस बार महासंयोग बन रहा है। इस दुर्लभ संयोग में शिवलिंग की पूजा करने से पूजा का दोगुना फल प्राप्त होगा। वहीं व्रत रखने से चौगुना फल प्राप्त होगा। ज्योतिषाचार्यों के अनुसार इस बार 300 साल बाद महाशिवरात्रि पर महासंयोग बन रहा है।
 
महाशिवरात्रि पर दुर्लभ योग संयोग:-
1. त्रयोदशी यानी प्रदोष व्रत के साथ चतुर्दशी का संयोग। यानी त्रयोदशी के व्रत का फल भी मिलेगा।
 
2. शुक्रवार होने के कारण शु्र प्रदोष के व्रत का फल भी मिलेगा और माता लक्ष्मी की कृपा भी प्राप्त होगी।
 
3. चतुर्दशी पर महाशिवरात्रि होने कर महाशिवरात्रि व्रत का फल भी मिलेगा। 
 
महाशिवरात्रि यानी चतुर्दशक्ष और प्रदोष का दिन भगवान शिव को अति प्रिय हैं वहीं शुक्रवार का दिन मां लक्ष्मी और माता संतोषी का दिन है। दोनों की ही कृपा प्राप्त होगी। इन तीनों व्रत के फलस्वरूप आपकी सभी मनोकामनाएं पूरी होगी है।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
क्‍या अमेठी से चुनाव लड़ेंगे राहुल गांधी, स्मृति ईरानी ने कांग्रेस पर किया कटाक्ष

क्‍या अमेठी से चुनाव लड़ेंगे राहुल गांधी, स्मृति ईरानी ने कांग्रेस पर किया कटाक्षSmriti Irani took a dig at Congress regarding Rahul Gandhi : कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव में अमेठी सीट से एक बार फिर चुनाव लड़ने की तैयारी के दावों के बीच, केंद्रीय महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी ने बुधवार को कहा कि ये पार्टी अमेठी से अपना प्रत्याशी घोषित करने का साहस नहीं जुटा पा रही है, उससे जाहिर होता है कि उन्हें पराजय का डर है।

बेंगलुरु कैफे ब्लास्ट केस : NIA ने जारी की हमलावर की तस्वीर, सूचना देने वाले को 10 लाख का इनाम

बेंगलुरु कैफे ब्लास्ट केस : NIA ने जारी की हमलावर की तस्वीर, सूचना देने वाले को 10 लाख का इनामराष्ट्रीय अन्वेषण अभिकरण (NIA) ने बेंगलुरु के रामेश्वरम कैफे में 1 मार्च को हुए विस्फोट के मामले में संदिग्ध बम हमलावर की जानकारी देने पर 10 लाख रुपए के नकद इनाम की बुधवार को घोषणा की। एनआईए ने ‘एक्स’ पर संदिग्ध बम हमलावर की तस्वीर पोस्ट की जिसमें वह टोपी, मास्क और चश्मा लगाकर कैफे के अंदर दाखिल होते हुए दिख रहा है।

क्या TMC से Lok Sabha Election लड़ने वाले हैं Sourav Ganguly? ममता से मुलाकात के बाद लगे कयास

क्या TMC से Lok Sabha Election लड़ने वाले हैं Sourav Ganguly? ममता से मुलाकात के बाद लगे कयासLok Sabha Elections 2024 : लोकसभा चुनाव 2024 की तारीखें भले ही अभी घोषित नहीं हुई हैं, लेकिन किसी की मेल-मुलाकातों से कयासों के दौर शुरू हो जाते हैं। इस बीच पश्चिम बंगाल से एक खबर सामने आई है। यह खबर सौरव गांगुली (Sourav Ganguly) को लेकर सामने आई।

पानी के भीतर चलने वाली देश की पहली मेट्रो लाइन, जानिए क्या हैं विशेषताएं

पानी के भीतर चलने वाली देश की पहली मेट्रो लाइन, जानिए क्या हैं विशेषताएंFeatures of metro running on water : प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) ने बुधवार को कोलकाता मेट्रो के एस्प्लेनेड-हावड़ा मैदान खंड का उद्घाटन किया। यह खंड देश में पहली बार पानी के अंदर बने परिवहन सुरंग के माध्यम से हुगली नदी के नीचे से होकर गुजरता है।

राहुल जी के दिन इतने ख़राब नहीं हुए कि सिलेंडर को फ्लाइंग किस दें, सारिका पासवान ने स्‍मृति ईरानी को ये क्‍या कह दिया

राहुल जी के दिन इतने ख़राब नहीं हुए कि सिलेंडर को फ्लाइंग किस दें, सारिका पासवान ने स्‍मृति ईरानी को ये क्‍या कह दियाsarika paswan remark over smriti irani : आरजेडी की प्रवक्‍ता सारिका पासवान ने भाजपा की मंत्री स्‍मृति ईरानी पर जमकर तंज कसा है। सारिका पासवान ने राहुल गांधी के फ्लाइंग किस वाले एपिसोड का जिक्र करते हुए एक न्‍यूज बाइट में कहा कि अभी राहुल गांधी जी के दिन इतने ख़राब नहीं हुए कि फाइव एक्‍स कमर्शियल सिलेंडर को फ्लाइंग किस दें।

असम दौरे पर पीएम मोदी, देंगे 18000 करोड़ की सौगात, काजीरंगा में लेंगे सफारी का आनंद

असम दौरे पर पीएम मोदी, देंगे 18000 करोड़ की सौगात, काजीरंगा में लेंगे सफारी का आनंदPM Modi assam visit : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज से 2 दिवसीय दौरे पर असम जा रहे हैं। वे राज्य को करीब 18,000 करोड़ रुपए की परियोजनाओं की सौगात देंगे। नरेंद्र मोदी काजीरंगा नेशनल पार्क में सफारी का भी आनंद लेंगे।

Delhi Riots Case : दिल्ली दंगा मामले में 11 आरोपी बरी, सबूतों के अभाव में किया आरोप मुक्त

Delhi Riots Case : दिल्ली दंगा मामले में 11 आरोपी बरी, सबूतों के अभाव में किया आरोप मुक्त11 accused acquitted in Delhi riot case : दिल्ली की एक अदालत ने 2020 में हुए दंगों के एक मामले में 11 आरोपियों को आरोप मुक्त करते हुए कहा कि उन पर कथित अपराध करने का कोई गंभीर संदेह नहीं है। वास्तव में मामले में जोड़ी गईं अन्य शिकायतों से संबंधित घटना के लिए दोषी पाए जाने के संबंध में कोई विशेष सबूत नहीं है।

चुनावी बॉण्ड मामला : SBI की अर्जी के खिलाफ Supreme Court में अवमानना याचिका दायर

चुनावी बॉण्ड मामला : SBI की अर्जी के खिलाफ Supreme Court में अवमानना याचिका दायरContempt petition against SBI's application in electoral bond case : राजनीतिक दलों द्वारा भुनाए गए प्रत्‍येक चुनावी बॉण्ड के विवरण का खुलासा करने के लिए 30 जून तक का समय मांगने के भारतीय स्टेट बैंक (SBI) के आवेदन को चुनौती देते हुए 2 एनजीओ (गैर सरकारी संगठन) ने गुरुवार को उच्चतम न्यायालय में अवमानना ​​याचिका दायर की।

UP Lok Sabha Election : ओमप्रकाश राजभर के बेटे इस सीट से लड़ेंगे चुनाव, SBSP ने किया ऐलान

UP Lok Sabha Election : ओमप्रकाश राजभर के बेटे इस सीट से लड़ेंगे चुनाव, SBSP ने किया ऐलानOm Prakash Rajbhars son will contest from Ghosi Lok Sabha seat : भारतीय जनता पार्टी नीत राष्ट्रीय जनतांत्रिक गठबंधन (राजग) के घटक सुहेलदेव भारतीय समाज पार्टी (सुभासपा) के अध्यक्ष और उत्तर प्रदेश के कैबिनेट मंत्री ओमप्रकाश राजभर ने गुरुवार को घोसी लोकसभा सीट से अपने बेटे अरविंद राजभर को प्रत्याशी घोषित किया है।

भाजपा ने शिवसेना को तोड़ दिया, लेकिन हम खत्म नहीं हुए : उद्धव ठाकरे

भाजपा ने शिवसेना को तोड़ दिया, लेकिन हम खत्म नहीं हुए : उद्धव ठाकरेUddhav Thackeray's statement regarding Shiv Sena : शिवसेना (यूबीटी) प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे ने गुरुवार को कहा कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने भले ही उनके विधायकों को अपने पाले में कर उनके दल को तोड़ दिया, लेकिन उनकी पार्टी खत्म नहीं हुई है। मध्य महाराष्ट्र के लातूर जिले के औसा में एक रैली को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि शिवसेना (यूबीटी) इसके बजाय भाजपा को दफन कर देगी।

स्मार्टफोन खरीदने की योजना बना रहे है तो रुकिए, मार्च का कीजिए इंतजार

स्मार्टफोन खरीदने की योजना बना रहे है तो रुकिए, मार्च का कीजिए इंतजारUpcoming Smartphones : अगर स्मार्टफोन खरीदने का सोच रहे हैं तो थोड़े दिन और रुक सकते हैं। मार्च में एक से बढ़कर स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च होने जा रहे हैं। आइए जानते हैं कौनसे स्मार्टफोन्स मार्च में लेंगे इंट्री। जानिए इन स्मार्टफोन्स के क्या होंगे फीचर्स

Honor X9b 5G : हॉनर का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मुफ्त मिलेगा 699 रुपए का चार्जर

Honor X9b 5G : हॉनर का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मुफ्त मिलेगा 699 रुपए का चार्जरHonor X9b 5G smartphone : ‘ऑनर’ (Honor) ने अपने पोर्टफोलियो का विस्तार करते हुए एक्स सीरीज़ में ऑनर एक्स9बी (Honor X9b 5G) को लॉन्च किया। कंपनी ऑनर इंट्रोडक्टरी ऑफर में 699 रुपए का कॉम्प्लिमेंटरी चार्जर मुफ्त दे रहा है।

Redmi A3 : रेडमी का एक और सस्ता फोन, फीचर देख खरीदने का करेगा मन

Redmi A3 : रेडमी का एक और सस्ता फोन, फीचर देख खरीदने का करेगा मनXiaomi ने इंतजार को खत्म करते हुए अपने नए स्मार्टफोन Redmi A3 को लॉन्च कर दिया। स्मार्टफोन की कीमत सिर्फ 7,299 रुपए रखी गई है। स्मार्टफोन की खास बात इसका ऑक्टा-कोर हीलियो G36 प्रोसेसर, 90Hz रिफ्रेश रेट बड़ा डिस्प्ले है। स्मार्टफोन में 6GB तक रैम और 6GB तक वर्चुअल रैम मिलती है यानी कि 6GB+6GB, 12जीबी रैम का फायदा मिल जाएगा। स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल 23 फरवरी को होगी।

Infinix Hot 40i : 16GB तक रैम और 256GB स्टोरेज वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मचाने आ रहा है धमाल

Infinix Hot 40i : 16GB तक रैम और 256GB स्टोरेज वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मचाने आ रहा है धमालInfinix बाजार में बड़ा धमाका करने जा रहा है। 16 फरवरी को वह अपना स्मार्टफोन Infinix Hot 40i लॉन्च करने जा रहा है। Infinix Hot 40i को वह वैश्विक बाजार में नवंबर 2023 में लॉन्च कर चुका है। कीमत की बात करें तो स्मार्टफोन के 8GB RAM/256GB स्टोरेज वैरिएंट की कीमत करीब 8000 हो सकती है।

Infinix Smart 8 : 8000 से कम कीमत में 8GB+128GB स्टोरेज और AI कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन

Infinix Smart 8 : 8000 से कम कीमत में 8GB+128GB स्टोरेज और AI कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोनInfinix Smart 8 का 8GB+128GB स्‍टोरेज मॉडल भी पेश कर दिया है। इससे पहले फोन को 6जीबी रैम और 64जीबी स्‍टोरेज वेरिएंट में लाया गया था। फीचर्स की बात करें तो Infinix की डिवाइस में MediaTek Helio G36 प्रोसेसर दिया गया है। Infinix Smart 8 में 50 मेगापिक्‍सल का मेन कैमरा दिया गया है।
