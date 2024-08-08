गुरुवार, 8 अगस्त 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 8 अगस्त 2024 (17:08 IST)

Video : विनेश फोगाट पर सांसदों की किस बात को लेकर भड़के उपसभापति जगदीप धनखड़, दी बाहर निकालने की चेतावनी

Jagdeep Dhankhar : ओलंपिक में डिस्क्वालिफाइड हुईं भारतीय महिला पहलवान विनेश फोगाट को लेकर आज राज्यसभा में हंगामा हुआ। इस दौरान उपसभापति जगदीप धनखड़ भावुक हो गए। हालांकि उनका ऐसा रूप पहले कभी नहीं देखा गया। राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही शुरू हुई तो विपक्षी दलों के सांसद विनेश फोगाट को पेरिस ओलंपिक में अयोग्य घोषित किए जाने को लेकर हंगामा करने लगे।
उपसभापति जगदीप धनखड़ ने उन्हें शांत करने का प्रयास किया। राज्यसभा में विनेश फोगाट का मामला विपक्ष के नेता मल्लिकार्जन खरगे ने उठाने की कोशिश की थी, लेकिन सभापति धनखड़ ने इसके लिए अनुमति नहीं दी थी।
इसके बाद जब टीएमसी सांसद ने इस मुद्दे पर बात करना चाहा तो सभापति ने उन्हें चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि ये हरकत फिर की तो उन्हें बाहर का रास्ता दिखा दिया जाएगा। कल ही खेल मंत्री मनसुख मंडाविया ने विनेश फोगाट के पूरे मामले को लेकर बयान दिया था।
Vinesh Phogat के Disqualified होने से जुड़े हर सवाल का जवाब

Vinesh Phogat के Disqualified होने से जुड़े हर सवाल का जवाबVinesh Phogat : भारत की विनेश फोगाट ने महिलाओं की 50 किलोग्राम फ्रीस्टाइल कुश्ती स्पर्धा में 100 ग्राम अधिक वजन पाए जाने के बाद सुनिश्चित ओलंपिक पदक गंवा दिया। यहां बताया गया है कि उन्हें अयोग्य घोषित करने के पीछे क्या कारण थे।

33 विज्ञान पुरस्कारों का ऐलान, जीव रसायन वैज्ञानिक गोविंदराजन पद्मनाभन को पहला Vigyan Ratna Puraskar

33 विज्ञान पुरस्कारों का ऐलान, जीव रसायन वैज्ञानिक गोविंदराजन पद्मनाभन को पहला Vigyan Ratna Puraskarविज्ञान टीम पुरस्कार ‘टीम चंद्रयान-3’ को

AEPC ने कहा- जब तक सरकार नीतियों में बदलाव नहीं करती, खरीदार भारत में ऑर्डर देने से कतराएंगे

AEPC ने कहा- जब तक सरकार नीतियों में बदलाव नहीं करती, खरीदार भारत में ऑर्डर देने से कतराएंगेAEPC statement on government policies : परिधान निर्यात संवर्धन परिषद (AEPC) ने बुधवार को कहा कि बांग्लादेश में नागरिक अशांति के बीच खरीदार भारत में अपना ऑर्डर देने से तब तक कतराते रहेंगे, जब तक नरेन्द्र मोदी सरकार अपनी आयात नीतियों में बदलाव नहीं करती है, जिससे आयातित मानव निर्मित कपड़ों, ट्रिम्स और सहायक उपकरणों तक अधिक और आसान पहुंच हो सके।

Bank खाते में अब कर सकेंगे 4 नॉमिनी, जानिए क्या है सरकार का नया Rule

Bank खाते में अब कर सकेंगे 4 नॉमिनी, जानिए क्या है सरकार का नया Ruleअब बैंक खाते में नॉमिनी को लेकर केंद्र सरकार बड़ा बदलाव करने जा जा रही है। अब बैंक खाते में 1 की बजाय 4 नॉमिनी हो सकेंगे। केंद्रीय कैबिनेट की बैठक में यह फैसला लिया गया। हालांकि इस नियम को अभी लागू नहीं किया गया है। पहले बिना नॉमिनी के खाता खुलवाया जा सकता था। लेकिन RBI ने खाता खुलवाते समय ही नॉमिनी नाम भरने को अनिवार्य किया है।

विनेश ही नहीं यह पहलवान भी हो चुकी है ज्यादा वजन के कारण बाहर, जानिए नियम

विनेश ही नहीं यह पहलवान भी हो चुकी है ज्यादा वजन के कारण बाहर, जानिए नियमकुश्ती का खेल सबसे थका देने वाला खेल है। इस कारण यह खेल सिर्फ 6 मिनट का होता है। इस खेल के दौरान पहलवान का वजन कम हो सकता है लेकिन बढ़ नहीं सकता। हालांकि मीडिया में छपी खबरों के अनुसार ओलंपिक सेमीफाइनल मैच में विनेश का वजन 52 किलो था और अगले दिन जब उनका वजन नापा गया तो वह 100 ग्राम ज्यादा भारी पाई गई।

Delhi Excise Scam: केजरीवाल की बढ़ी मुश्किल, न्यायिक हिरासत 20 अगस्त तक बढ़ी

Delhi Excise Scam: केजरीवाल की बढ़ी मुश्किल, न्यायिक हिरासत 20 अगस्त तक बढ़ीDelhi Excise Scam: दिल्ली की एक अदालत ने कथित आबकारी घोटाले के सिलसिले में केंद्रीय अन्वेषण ब्यूरो (CBI) द्वारा दर्ज भ्रष्टाचार के एक मामले में मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल (Arvind Kejriwal) की न्यायिक हिरासत (judicial custody) 20 अगस्त तक बढ़ा दी। विशेष न्यायाधीश कावेरी बावेजा ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस के जरिए अदालत में पेश किए जाने के बाद केजरीवाल की हिरासत अवधि बढ़ा दी।

बांग्लादेश हिंसा में 232 लोगों की मौत, 209 कैदी फरार

बांग्लादेश हिंसा में 232 लोगों की मौत, 209 कैदी फरारBangladesh violence : बांग्लादेश में शेख हसीना की सरकार गिरने के बाद हुई हिंसक घटनाओं में देशभर में कम से कम 232 लोगों की मौत हुई है। इस बीच गाजीपुर की काशीमपुर जेल से 209 कैदी फरार हो गए। इसी के साथ जुलाई के मध्य में शुरू हुए आरक्षण विरोधी प्रदर्शन के बाद से मरने वालों का आंकड़ा 560 हो गया है।

तमिलनाडु के मछुआरों पर समद्री डाकुओं का हमला, 1 घायल

तमिलनाडु के मछुआरों पर समद्री डाकुओं का हमला, 1 घायलनगापत्तिनम (तमिलनाडु)। तमिलनाडु के नगापत्तिनम जिले के 4 मछुआरों पर कोडियाक्करई दक्षिण-पूर्वी अपतटीय क्षेत्र में बीच समुद्र में कथित तौर पर समुद्री डाकुओं ने हमला किया। हमले में एक मछुआरा जख्मी हो गया। मत्स्य विभाग के एक अधिकारी ने गुरुवार को यह जानकारी दी।

वक्फ बोर्ड बिल JPC को भेजने की मांग, किरेन रिजिजू ने की सिफारिश

वक्फ बोर्ड बिल JPC को भेजने की मांग, किरेन रिजिजू ने की सिफारिशwaqf board bill : केंद्रीय अल्पसंख्यक कार्य मंत्री किरेन रीजीजू ने गुरुवार को लोकसभा में वक्फ बोर्डों को नियंत्रित करने वाले कानून में संशोधन से संबंधित विधेयक पेश किया और फिर इसे संसद की संयुक्त समिति के पास भेजने का प्रस्ताव दिया।

RBI के फैसले से Real Estate Sector में आएगा बूम, त्योहारी सीजन में बढ़ेगी मकानों की मांग

RBI के फैसले से Real Estate Sector में आएगा बूम, त्योहारी सीजन में बढ़ेगी मकानों की मांगreal estate sector : जमीन-जायदाद (Real estate development) के विकास से जुड़ी कंपनियों और विशेषज्ञों ने नई दिल्ली में गुरुवार को कहा कि भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) के रेपो दर के 6.5 प्रतिशत पर यथावत रखने से ब्याज के मोर्चे पर स्थिरता आएगी और इससे आगामी त्योहारों के दौरान मकानों की मांग बढ़ने की उम्मीद है। साथ ही कंपनियां स्थिर ब्याज दर (interest rate) के परिवेश में नई परियोजनाएं पेश करने को प्रोत्साहित होंगी।

50MP का सेल्फी कैमरा और 5500mAh बैटरी के साथ Vivo V40 Pro और Vivo V40 लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत

50MP का सेल्फी कैमरा और 5500mAh बैटरी के साथ Vivo V40 Pro और Vivo V40 लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमतVivo V40 Launched in India : Vivo V40 स्‍मार्टफोन सीरीज भारत में लॉन्‍च हो गई है। सीरीज में vivo V40 और vivo V40 Pro को लॉन्च किया गया है। स्मार्टफोन मीटीऑर ब्‍लू, मूनलाइट वाइट और स्‍टीलर सिल्‍वर रंगों में आते हैं। फीचर्स की बात करें तो स्मार्टफोन में 6.78 इंच का AMOLED डिस्‍प्‍ले दिया गया है, जो HDR10+ सपोर्ट के साथ 120Hz का रिफ्रेश रेट ऑफर करता है।

50MP वाले 3 कैमरे, Nothing Phone 2a Plus का क्यों है जलवा, जानिए क्या है कीमत

50MP वाले 3 कैमरे, Nothing Phone 2a Plus का क्यों है जलवा, जानिए क्या है कीमतNothing Phone 2a Plus Launched : नथिंग ने भारत में Nothing Phone 2a के अपग्रेडेड वर्जन Nothing Phone 2a Plus को लॉन्च किया है। स्मार्टफोन में इसमें 50 MP का सेल्फी कैमरा, दमदार बैटरी, मीडियातक प्रोसेसर दिया गया है। इनमें 8GB+256GB वेरिएंट की कीमत 27,999 रुपए और 12GB+256GB की कीमत 29,999 रुपए रखी गई है। 7 अगस्त को दोपहर 12 बजे स्मार्टफोन की फ्लिपकार्ट पर शुरू होगी।

DSLR कैमरे जैसे फीचर्स, लॉन्च हुए Realme के 2 सस्ते स्मार्टफोन

DSLR कैमरे जैसे फीचर्स, लॉन्च हुए Realme के 2 सस्ते स्मार्टफोनrealme 13 Pro and 13 Pro+ launched : Realme ने अपने दो स्मार्टफोन realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ को लॉन्च किया है। स्मार्टफोन्स में Realme 13 Pro+ 5G के 12GB+256GB वैरिएंट की कीमत 34,999 रुपए है। Realme 13 Pro 5G के लिए, 8GB+128GB वैरिएंट की कीमत 26,999 रुपए है, लेकिन ऑफर के दौरान यह 23,999 रुपए में उपलब्ध होगा।
