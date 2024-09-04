कंधार अपहरण पर पूजा कटारिया ने खोले कई राज, क्या है आईसी 814 से कनेक्शन?

पूजा ने एक अन्य समाचार चैनल से बातचीत में कहा कि मैं अपने पति राकेश कटारिया के साथ हनीमून मनाकर नेपाल लौट रही थी। जब आतंकियों ने प्लेन हाईजैक किया, उस दरम्यान मेरा 27 दिसंबर को मेरा जन्मदिन भी था। ये पूरा मामला 24 दिसंबर 1999 का है। 7 दिन बाद यानी 31 दिसंबर 1999 को आतंकी मसूद अजहर समेत तीन आतंकियों की रिहाई के बदले प्लेन से यात्रियों को छुड़ाया गया था।
#WATCH | Chandigarh | Following Netflix’s ‘IC 814’ controversy, Pooja Kataria, a survivor of the IC-814 Kandahar hijacking says, "There were 5 terrorists on board the aircraft. Half an hour after the flight took off the terrorists declared that the flight was hijacked. We were… pic.twitter.com/r2EXgHm2bA— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2024
सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर एक यूजर ने कहा कि 25 साल बाद भी, अगर आपको वे अपहरणकर्ता याद हैं जिन्होंने एक साथी यात्री को मार डाला था, आपके देश के खिलाफ युद्ध छेड़ दिया था, और आपके धर्म का मजाक उड़ाया था। फिर भी आपने उनसे जो ऑटोग्राफ मांगा था, उसे अपने पास रखते हैं, तो आपके साथ कुछ गड़बड़ है। यह उदासीनता है, स्टॉकहोम सिंड्रोम नहीं।
Even after 25 yrs, if you remember the hijackers who killed a fellow passenger, waged war against ur country, and mocked ur religion, not with disgust but with fondness, and still keep the autograph you asked from them, something is off with you.— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) September 4, 2024
Apathy, not Stockholm syndrome. pic.twitter.com/KcokyL2mx8