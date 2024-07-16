डोडा में आतंकियों से मुठभेड़, 1 कैप्टन समेत 4 जवान शहीद

सेना की ह्वाइट नाइट कोर ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा, विशिष्ट खुफिया सूचनाओं के आधार पर सेना और पुलिस की ओर से डोडा के उत्तर में सामान्य क्षेत्र में एक संयुक्त अभियान जारी था। रात लगभग 9 बजे आतंकियों से संपर्क स्थापित हुआ, जिसके बाद भारी गोलीबारी हुई। अतिरिक्त सैनिकों को इलाके में भेजा गया है।
Op KOTHI - 2— White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) July 15, 2024
Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by #IndianArmy and JKP was in progress in General area North of #Doda.
Contact with terrorists was established tonight at about 2100h in which heavy firefight ensued. Initial reports suggest injuries to our…