मंगलवार, 16 जुलाई 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : मंगलवार, 16 जुलाई 2024 (07:50 IST)

डोडा में आतंकियों से मुठभेड़, 1 कैप्टन समेत 4 जवान शहीद

डोडा में आतंकियों से मुठभेड़, 1 कैप्टन समेत 4 जवान शहीद - encounter in doda between security forces and terrorist
Doda encounter : जम्मू-कश्मीर के डोडा जिले के एक जंगल में आतंकवादियों से मुठभेड़ में 1 कैप्टन समेत 4 जवान शहीद हो गए। इलाके में सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी है।
 
बताया जा रहा है कि राष्ट्रीय राइफल्स और जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के विशेष अभियान समूह के जवानों ने रात करीब पौने 8 बजे भागवा वन क्षेत्र के धारी गोटे उरबागी में घेराबंदी और तलाशी अभियान शुरू किया। इसके बाद आतंकियों ने सुरक्षाबलों पर घात लगाकर हमला कर दिया और दोनों पक्षों में मुठभेड़ शुरू हो गई।
 
आतंकवादियों की मौजूदगी के बारे में विश्वसनीय सूचना मिलने के बाद यह अभियान शुरू किया गया था। घेराबंदी को मजबूत करने के लिए अतिरिक्त बल को इलाके में भेजा गया है।
सेना की ह्वाइट नाइट कोर ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा, विशिष्ट खुफिया सूचनाओं के आधार पर सेना और पुलिस की ओर से डोडा के उत्तर में सामान्य क्षेत्र में एक संयुक्त अभियान जारी था। रात लगभग 9 बजे आतंकियों से संपर्क स्थापित हुआ, जिसके बाद भारी गोलीबारी हुई। अतिरिक्त सैनिकों को इलाके में भेजा गया है।
