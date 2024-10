क्रिकेटर अजय जडेजा होंगे जामनगर राजघराने के वारिस, जाम साहब ने ऐलान

Gujarat: Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja announced as the next erstwhile Jamsaheb of Nawanagar. Erstwhile Maharaja Jamsaheb of Nawanagar issued a statement last night.



(Pic 1 - File photo of Ajay Jadeja, pic 2 - copy of statement provided by PRO team of Jamsaheb) pic.twitter.com/K6jTByI4Nu