मंगलवार, 5 दिसंबर 2023
पुनः संशोधित: मंगलवार, 5 दिसंबर 2023 (16:05 IST)

ईशान किशन के साथ हो रहा है अनुचित व्यवहार, भड़क उठा यह पूर्व खिलाड़ी

Ajay Jadeja on Ishan Kishan : ईशान किशन वनडे में दोहरा शतक लगाने वाले दूसरे सबसे युवा खिलाड़ी हैं और ऐसे बल्लेबाज हैं जो अच्छे दिन पर किसी भी गेंदबाज पर आक्रमण कर सकते हैं, लेकिन पिछले कुछ महीनों से उन्हें वे मौके नहीं मिल रहे हैं जिनके वे हकदार हैं और अच्छा बनने की इच्छा रखते हैं। उन्होंने विश्व कप के पहले दो मैच खेले, फिर पूरे World Cup में बेंच पर रहे, विश्व कप के बाद Suryakumar Yadav की कप्तानी वाली Team India ने उसी टीम के खिलाफ 5 मैचों की T-20 Series खेली, जिससे वे World Cup Final हार गए थे, ऑस्ट्रेलिया। 
 
भारत ने इस श्रृंखला को 4-1 से जीत लिया, लेकिन युवा आक्रामक बल्लेबाज ईशान किशन को इस श्रृंखला के आखिरी दो मैचों में बाहर कर दिया गया था। उन्होंने 3 मैचों में 110 रन बनाए जिसमे 2 अर्धशतक भी शामिल थे। भारत के पूर्व क्रिकेटर Ajay Jadeja ने Ishan Kishan के साथ अनुचित व्यवहार के लिए Indian Team Management की आलोचना की है।
 
Sports Tak पर बात करते हुए Ajay Jadeja ने कहा, ''विश्व कप के ठीक बाद एक सीरीज थी। इशान किशन ने तीन मैच खेले और घर चले गए (आराम दिया गया)। क्या वह सचमुच तीन मैचों के बाद इतना थक गया था कि उसे आराम की ज़रूरत थी और उसे भेज दिया गया था?'' भारतीय क्रिकेट में खारिज करना बेहद आसान है। चयन के बारे में ज्यादा कोई नहीं सोचता। यह दशकों से हो रहा है। यह समस्या काफी लम्बी रही है"
 
उन्होंने विश्व कप में भी सिर्फ दो ही मैच खेले। वह विश्व कप के पहले कुछ मैचों के लिए अंतिम एकादश में अपनी जगह पाने के हकदार थे। कितने भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने अच्छे दिन पर दोहरा शतक बनाया है?”
 
“इशान किशन ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ पूरी पांच मैचों की टी20 सीरीज भी नहीं खेली। उन्हें तीन मैचों के बाद आराम करने के लिए घर भेज दिया गया (विश्राम दिया गया)। तो, अगर यह जारी रहेगा, तो आप यह कैसे सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि वह पूरी तरह से तैयार है?
नहीं करते ईशान कोई शिकायत 
नियमित मौके नहीं मिलने के बावजूद किशन टीम के नियमित सदस्य रहे हैं। भारत के ऑफ स्पिनर आर अश्विन (Ravichandran Ashwin) ने ईशान किशन (Ishan Kishan) के निस्वार्थ रवैये की जमकर तारीफ की।
 
“इशान किशन का रवैया बहुत अच्छा है। जब वह अच्छा खेलता है तो मुझे खुशी होती है।' वह ऐसा व्यक्ति है जो हर किसी को खुश करता है, वह हर खिलाड़ी का बल्ला, दस्ताने और हेलमेट तैयार रखता है और जब वह बाहर बैठता है तो कभी शिकायत नहीं करता है, ”अश्विन ने अपने यूट्यूब चैनल पर कहा था।
 
भारत का दक्षिण अफ़्रीका दौरा (India Tour of South Africa)
भारत 10 दिसंबर से दक्षिण अफ्रीका का दौरा करेगा और किशन को भारत के दक्षिण अफ्रीका दौरे के लिए टी20ई और टेस्ट टीम में शामिल किया गया है। यह देखना दिलचस्प होगा कि क्या वे उन्हें सभी मैचों की प्लेइंग इलेवन में शामिल करते हैं

यह भारतीय खिलाड़ी शायद खेल चुके हैं अपना आखिरी वनडे विश्वकप

यह भारतीय खिलाड़ी शायद खेल चुके हैं अपना आखिरी वनडे विश्वकपरोहित, कोहली और शमी के पास यह अंतिम मौका था क्योंकि वे शायद अगले वनडे विश्व कप में नहीं खेल पाएंगे। रोहित शर्मा 36 साल के हैं, विराट कोहली 35 साल के हैं तो मोहम्मद शमी 33 साल के हैं। 4 साल बाद यह क्रमश 40, 39 और 37 के हो जाएंगे। मोहम्मद शमी के पास तब फिटनेस होगी या नहीं, कहा नहीं जा सकता, रोहित शर्मा के सामने भी यही सवाल रहेगा। विराट कोहली को फिटनेस की कोई समस्या नहीं है। वह वनडे विश्वकप खेल सकते हैं लेकिन इसकी संभावना भी कम ही दिखती है। हां साल 2025 की चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी का हिस्सा यह तिकड़ी बन सकती है।

1 साल में भारत से दो ICC ट्रॉफी अकेले दम पर छीन चुके हैं ट्रेविस हेड

1 साल में भारत से दो ICC ट्रॉफी अकेले दम पर छीन चुके हैं ट्रेविस हेडट्रेविस हेड, यह नाम भारतीय क्रिकेट प्रेमियों के लंबे समय तक याद रहने वाला है। ऑस्ट्रेलियाई सलामी बल्लेबाज ट्रेविस हेड ने एकदिवसीय विश्वकप फाइनल में ना केवल 137 रन लगाकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया को छठवां खिताब जिताया बल्कि मैच को एकतरफा बना दिया।

रिकॉर्ड 12.5 लाख दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम पहुंचकर विश्वकप का उठाया लुत्फ

रिकॉर्ड 12.5 लाख दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम पहुंचकर विश्वकप का उठाया लुत्फभारत में अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) द्वारा आयोजित किये गये पुरुष क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023 के मुकाबलों का रिकार्ड 12 लाख 50 हजार 307 दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम जाकर लुफ्त उठाया।आईसीसी विश्वकप 2023 का खिताब इस बार ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने जीता।

765 रन और 24 विकेट, विराट कोहली और मोहम्मद शमी का रहा यह विश्वकप

765 रन और 24 विकेट, विराट कोहली और मोहम्मद शमी का रहा यह विश्वकपबेहतरीन फॉर्म में चल रहे स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली भारत में संपन्न विश्व कप में सर्वाधिक रन बनाने के साथ विश्व कप इतिहास में एक टूर्नामेंट में सबसे अधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज भी बने जबकि मोहम्मद शमी शुरुआती चार मैचों में बाहर रहने के बावजूद सबसे सफल गेंदबाज रहे।कोहली ने विश्व कप 2023 में 11 मैच में 95.62 की औसत से 765 रन बनाए जो विश्व रिकॉर्ड है। उन्होंने तीन शतक और छह अर्धशतक जड़े। वह हालांकि भारत को एक बार फिर चैंपियन बनवाने में नाकाम रहे।

नहीं खत्म हुई है उम्मीद, रोहित ले सकते हैं ICC Champions Trophy जीतकर कप्तानी से विदाई

नहीं खत्म हुई है उम्मीद, रोहित ले सकते हैं ICC Champions Trophy जीतकर कप्तानी से विदाईविश्व कप जीतने का सपना पूरा नहीं होने पर रविवार की रात को जब रोहित शर्मा मोटेरा स्टेडियम से बाहर निकलते हुए अपने पास से गुजरने वाले प्रत्येक व्यक्ति से हाथ मिला रहे थे तो निश्चित तौर पर वह काफी अकेलापन महसूस कर रहे होंगे।

