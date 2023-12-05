ईशान किशन के साथ हो रहा है अनुचित व्यवहार, भड़क उठा यह पूर्व खिलाड़ी

Ajay Jadeja - the Afghanistan asst. Coach in World Cup, says Ishan Kishan was dropped after 3 matches in AUS T20i series, 2 matches in WC that wasn't for free. He is critical of BCCI selectors for putting Ishan through new trials for 2 years. #IshanKishanpic.twitter.com/65FgjYxfjn— Sharan M. (@SharanM333902) December 4, 2023
Ravi Ashwin said, "Ishan Kishan has a great attitude. I feel happy when he plays well. He's someone who makes everyone happy, he keeps every player's bat, gloves and helmets ready and never complains when he sits out". (Ashwin YT). pic.twitter.com/FlgCfXjB4V— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 28, 2023
India Tour of South Africa#RohitSharmaऔर #ViratKohli ने इस दौरे में #BCCI से T20 और ODI से ब्रेक लेने की रिक्वेस्ट की थी#INDvsSA #INDvSA #SAvIND #SouthAfrica #T20WorldCup2024 #T20WC2024 #KLRahul #suryakumaryadav #CricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/lQ3ohUE7Wn— Webdunia Hindi (@WebduniaHindi) December 1, 2023