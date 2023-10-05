गुरुवार, 5 अक्टूबर 2023
Written By
पुनः संशोधित: गुरुवार, 5 अक्टूबर 2023 (15:46 IST)

कांग्रेस ने बताया, आर्थिक रूप से क्यों परेशान है अधिकतर भारतीय परिवार

money
नई दिल्ली। कांग्रेस ने भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक के आंकड़ों पर आधारित एक लेख का हवाला देते हुए बुधवार को दावा किया कि देश के अधिकतर लोग सरकार द्वारा निर्मित आर्थिक संकट का सामना कर रहे हैं।
 
पार्टी महासचिव जयराम रमेश ने यह भी कहा कि महंगाई की तुलना में लोगों की आमदनी में बढ़ोतरी पिछले 40 वर्षों के सबसे निचले स्तर पर चली गई है।
 
उन्होंने एक अंग्रेजी समाचार पत्र में प्रकाशित लेख का उल्लेख करते हुए कहा कि रिजर्व बैंक के आंकड़ों से सामने आ रहे कुछ ताज़ा और चिंताजनक विश्लेषण। घरेलू बचत दरें अब ऐतिहासिक निचले स्तर पर हैं। पिछले चार वर्षों में मुद्रास्फीति की तुलना में आय वृद्धि पिछले 40 वर्षों में सबसे निचले स्तर पर है।
 
रमेश ने कहा कि वित्त वर्ष 23 में शुद्ध घरेलू वित्तीय बचत पांचवें हिस्से तक कम हो गई है। वित्त वर्ष 2023 में गैर - आवासीय कर्ज दोगुना हो गया है, जो संभवतः वित्त उपभोग के लिए लिया गया ऋण है। यह डेटा बताता है कि मोदी सरकार 2022-23 के उपभोग व्यय सर्वेक्षण को क्यों दबा रही है। इससे स्पष्ट रूप से पता चलेगा कि अधिकतर भारतीय किस प्रकार गरीब होते जा रहे हैं।
 
उन्होंने दावा किया कि यह स्पष्ट है कि अधिकतर भारतीय परिवार ‘मोदी - निर्मित’ आर्थिक संकट के उच्चतम स्तर का सामना कर रहे हैं। बढ़ती मुद्रास्फीति, बढ़ता कर्ज, धीमी घरेलू खपत और गिरती बचत। आंकड़ों को दबाकर मोदी जी जवाबदेही से बच नहीं सकते।
 
क्या नेपाल में आए भूकंप से सिक्किम में मची तबाही? वैज्ञानिक लगाएंगे पता

क्या नेपाल में आए भूकंप से सिक्किम में मची तबाही? वैज्ञानिक लगाएंगे पतावैज्ञानिक इस बात का पता लगा रहे हैं कि क्या मंगलवार को नेपाल और उसके आस-पास के क्षेत्र में आया जोरदार भूकंप ही सिक्किम में ल्होनक झील पर बादल फटने और तीस्ता नदी में अचानक आई बाढ़ की असली वजह है?

वर्ल्ड कप से पहले खालिस्तानी साजिश! धर्मशाला में सरकारी बिल्डिंग पर लिखे विवादित नारे

वर्ल्ड कप से पहले खालिस्तानी साजिश! धर्मशाला में सरकारी बिल्डिंग पर लिखे विवादित नारेहिमाचल प्रदेश के धर्मशाला में एक सरकारी इमारत की दीवार पर ‘खालिस्तान जिंदाबाद’ नारे लिखे मिले। इसके अलावा एक वीडियो भी सामने आया जिसमें क्रिकेट विश्व कप को निशाना बनाने की धमकी दी गई है और अलगाववादी हरदीप सिंह निज्जर की कनाडा में हुई हत्या का 'बदला' लेने की बात कही गई है। पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने दिखाए तेवर, मेरे आते ही अफसरों की नींद उड़ गई, इंदौर में नशा बेचने वालों को ठिकाने लगा दूंगा

कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने दिखाए तेवर, मेरे आते ही अफसरों की नींद उड़ गई, इंदौर में नशा बेचने वालों को ठिकाने लगा दूंगामैं 10-12 साल से बाहर था, इसलिए इंदौर में दखल नहीं दिया, अब वापस आ गया हूं

शिवसेना सांसद हेमंत पाटिल की दादागिरी, अस्पताल के डीन से शौचालय साफ कराया, दर्ज हुई FIR

शिवसेना सांसद हेमंत पाटिल की दादागिरी, अस्पताल के डीन से शौचालय साफ कराया, दर्ज हुई FIRमहाराष्ट्र पुलिस ने शिवसेना सांसद हेमंत पाटिल द्वारा नांदेड़ के एक सरकारी अस्पताल के कार्यवाहक डीन से एक गंदा शौचालय साफ करवाने के बाद बुधवार को उनके खिलाफ एक प्राथमिकी दर्ज की। पाटिल इस अस्पताल में 48 घंटे के दौरान 31 मरीजों की मौत होने के बाद स्थिति का जायजा लेने पहुंचे थे।

AAP नेता संजय सिंह बोले- मरना मंजूर है, डरना मंजूर नहीं..., केजरीवाल ने गिरफ्तारी को बताया मोदी की बौखलाहट

AAP नेता संजय सिंह बोले- मरना मंजूर है, डरना मंजूर नहीं..., केजरीवाल ने गिरफ्तारी को बताया मोदी की बौखलाहटSanjay Singh arrested : शराब घोटाले में ईडी की पूछताछ के बाद आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता संजय सिंह गिरफ्तार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। दिल्ली की शराब नीति घोटाले मामले में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने संजय सिंह से लंबी पूछताछ के बाद गिरफ्तार किया है। अरविंद केजरीवाल संजय सिंह के घर भी गए।

अनुराग ठाकुर के निशाने पर केजरीवाल, कहा- किंगपिन का भी नंबर आएगा

अनुराग ठाकुर के निशाने पर केजरीवाल, कहा- किंगपिन का भी नंबर आएगाAnurag Thakur arrested Kejriwal : आप नेता संजय सिंह की गिरफ्तारी के बाद दिल्ली की सियासत गरमा गई है। भाजपा और आप एक दूसरे पर लगातार हमले कर रहे हैं। इस बीच केंद्रीय मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने कहा कि किंगपिन अभी बाहर है, किंगपिन का भी नंबर आएगा।

PM मोदी बोले- भाजपा का विरोध करते-करते भारत का विरोध करने लगी कांग्रेस

PM मोदी बोले- भाजपा का विरोध करते-करते भारत का विरोध करने लगी कांग्रेसPrime Minister Narendra Modi targeted Congress : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधते हुए गुरुवार को कहा कि वह भारतीय जनता पार्टी का विरोध करते हुए भारत का ही विरोध करने लगी है। मोदी ने कहा कि आज पूरी दुनिया में भारत का डंका बज रहा है लेकिन कांग्रेस को इससे दिक्कत हो रही है।

संजय सिंह की गिरफ्तारी के खिलाफ AAP का दिल्‍ली, मुंबई और पुणे में विरोध प्रदर्शन

संजय सिंह की गिरफ्तारी के खिलाफ AAP का दिल्‍ली, मुंबई और पुणे में विरोध प्रदर्शनAam Aadmi Party's protest : आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) के कार्यकर्ता आबकारी नीति मामले में राज्यसभा सदस्य संजय सिंह की गिरफ्तारी के खिलाफ आम आदमी पार्टी का दिल्ली स्थित दफ्तर पर विरोध प्रदर्शन जारी है। दिल्ली के अलावा, मुंबई और पुणे में भी AAP कार्यकर्ता प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। आतिशी ने कहा कि अगर उनके नेता के खिलाफ कोई सबूत है तो केंद्र को इसे सार्वजनिक करना चाहिए।

जानिए 5 माह में क्यों 6000 रुपए सस्ता हुआ सोना, क्या अब भी सोना है अच्छे रिटर्न की गारंटी?

जानिए 5 माह में क्यों 6000 रुपए सस्ता हुआ सोना, क्या अब भी सोना है अच्छे रिटर्न की गारंटी?Gold Price in India : भारत सहित दुनियाभर में इस समय सोने की चमक फिकी पड़ती दिखाई दे रही है। मई में अहमदाबाद में 10 ग्राम सोने की कीमत 63500 रुपए तक पहुंच गई थी। फिलहाल यहां सोना 57,210 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम है। पिछले 5 माह में सोना 6 हजार रुपए से ज्यादा सस्ता हो चुका है। यही नहीं चांदी के दाम भी तेजी से कम हो रहे हैं।

मप्र में इस बार रोजगार के लिए डलेगा वोट, चुनावी रैली में गरजीं प्रियंका गांधी, मोदी पर भी साधा निशाना

मप्र में इस बार रोजगार के लिए डलेगा वोट, चुनावी रैली में गरजीं प्रियंका गांधी, मोदी पर भी साधा निशानाPriyanka Gandhi in Mohankheda: कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी ने मध्य प्रदेश के मोहनखेड़ा (धार) में शिवराज सरकार पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि इस बार विधानसभा चुनाव में रोजगार के नाम पर वोट डलेगा। उन्होंने सवाल किया कि स्कूलों में, नौकरियों में हर जगह घोटाले ही घोटाले हैं, ऐसे में हम अपने भविष्य की बुनियाद कैसे मजबूत कर पाएंगे?

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE : सैमसंग का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE : सैमसंग का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमतSamsung Galaxy S23 FE has been launched : सैमसंग (Samsung) ने अपना स्मार्टफोन Galaxy S23 FE भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। स्मार्टफोन की शुरुआती कीमत भारत में 49,999 रुपए है। Samsung Galaxy S23 FE को 3 अलग कलर ऑप्शन मिंट, ग्रेफाइट और पर्पल में लॉन्च किया गया है।

OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G, 18GB रैम के साथ एक साथ चला पाएंगे 50 ऐप्स, लाल कलर का स्मार्टफोन मचा देगा धमाका

OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G, 18GB रैम के साथ एक साथ चला पाएंगे 50 ऐप्स, लाल कलर का स्मार्टफोन मचा देगा धमाकाOnePlus ने OnePlus 11R 5G को हाल ही में लॉन्च किया था। अब इसका स्पेशल एडिशन लॉन्च कर दिया गया है। सोलर रेड नाम से स्मार्टफोन को लॉन्च किया गया है। इमसें 50 ऐप्स एक साथ चला पाएंगे। यह डिवाइस OnePlus 11R 5G का स्पेशल एडिशन वैरिएंट है, जिसे भारत में फरवरी में लॉन्च किया गया था।

Vivo T2 Pro 5G हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हैं खास फीचर्स

Vivo T2 Pro 5G हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हैं खास फीचर्सVivo T2 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया गया है। फीचर्स की बात करें तो Vivo T2 Pro 5G मीडियाटेक डाइमेंशन 7200 प्रोसेसर के साथ आता है। माना जा रहा है कि यह इस सेगमेंट का सबसे तेज फोन है। लॉन्च होने के बाद इस फोन का क्रेज देखते ही बनता है। इस स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 23999 रुपए है। इसमें 3डी कर्व्ड डिस्प्ले है और यह दो कलर ऑप्शन में आता है।

Apple ने ISRO के GPS को बनाया है iPhone 15 का हिस्सा

Apple ने ISRO के GPS को बनाया है iPhone 15 का हिस्साApple iPhone ISRO : प्रौद्योगिकी कंपनी एप्पल (Apple) ने अपने नए आईफोन 15 मॉडल को इंडियाज नेविगेशन विद इंडियन कॉन्स्टेलेशन (नेवआईसी) जीपीएस (ग्लोबल पोजिशनिंग सिस्टम) से लैस किया है। केंद्रीय इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एवं सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी (आईटी) राज्यमंत्री राजीव चंद्रशेखर ने गुरुवार को यह जानकारी दी।

iPhone 15 लॉन्च होने के बाद सस्ते हुए iPhone 12, iPhone 13 , iPhone 14, जानिए कितने गिरे दाम

iPhone 15 लॉन्च होने के बाद सस्ते हुए iPhone 12, iPhone 13 , iPhone 14, जानिए कितने गिरे दामiPhone 15 Launch : Apple ने मंगलवार को इवेंट में में iPhone 15 की सीरीज को लॉन्च किया है। नई सीरीज लॉन्च होते ही iPhone 14 के स्मार्टफोन के दामों में गिरावट आ गई है। Apple ने अपने पोर्टफोलियो से कुछ पुराने iPhones को भी हटा दिया है।
