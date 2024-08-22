135 यात्रियों से भरे विमान में बम की धमकी, तिरुवनंतपुरम एयरपोर्ट पर इमरजेंसी

विमान सुबह करीब 8 बजे हवाई अड्डे पर उतरा और उसे तुरंत आइसोलेशन बे में ले जाया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि यात्रियों को विमान से उतरा जा रहा है। अभी यह जानकारी नहीं मिल पाई है कि धमकी किसने और कैसे दी।
#UPDATE | Air India flight (Mumbai to Thiruvananthapuram) reported a bomb threat at 0730 hours today. A full emergency was declared at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport at 0736 hours. The aircraft landed safely. It is now parked at the Isolation Bay, where the evacuation… https://t.co/VEaCcCQm7F— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2024