शनिवार, 3 फ़रवरी 2024
शनिवार, 3 फ़रवरी 2024 (13:02 IST)

पूर्व उपप्रधानमंत्री लालकृष्‍ण आडवाणी को भारत रत्न, पीएम मोदी ने किया ऐलान

Bharat Ratna to lal Krishna advani : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शनिवार को पूर्व उपप्रधानमंत्री लालकृष्‍ण आडवाणी को भारत रत्न देने का ऐलान किया है। हाल ही में कर्पूरी ठाकुर को भी भारत रत्न देने का ऐलान किया गया था।
 
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सोशल नेटवर्किंग साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि मुझे यह बताते हुए बहुत खुशी हो रही है कि श्री लालकृष्ण आडवाणी जी को भारत रत्न से सम्मानित किया जाएगा। मैंने भी उनसे बात की और इस सम्मान से सम्मानित होने पर उन्हें बधाई दी।
 
मोदी ने सबसे लंबे समय तक भाजपा के अध्यक्ष रहे आडवाणी से बात की और उन्हें बधाई दी। आडवाणी को उस समय 90 के दशक में भाजपा के उदय का श्रेय दिया जाता है जब वह पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के नेतृत्व वाली गठबंधन सरकारों की प्रमुख पार्टी के रूप में पहली बार सत्ता में आई थी। मोदी ने कहा कि आडवाणी के संसदीय हस्तक्षेप हमेशा अनुकरणीय और समृद्ध अंतर्दृष्टि वाले रहे हैं।
 
पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि हमारे समय के सबसे सम्मानित राजनेताओं में शामिल आडवाणी का भारत के विकास में महान योगदान है। उन्होंने अपने जीवन में जमीनी स्तर पर काम करने से शुरुआत कर हमारे उपप्रधानमंत्री के रूप में देश की सेवा की।
 
मोदी ने कहा कि उन्होंने राष्ट्रीय एकता और सांस्कृतिक पुनरुत्थान को आगे बढ़ाने की दिशा में अद्वितीय प्रयास किए हैं। उन्हें भारत रत्न से सम्मानित किया जाना मेरे लिए बहुत भावुक क्षण है। मैं इसे हमेशा अपना सौभाग्य मानूंगा कि मुझे उनके साथ बातचीत करने और उनसे सीखने के अनगिनत अवसर मिले।
