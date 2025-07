Flagged off first batch of pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025 from Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp. Wishing all spiritual seekers a safe & comfortable journey to the holy abode of Lord Shiva and deeply soul-stirring experience. Prayed to Baba Amarnath for peace & blessings to all. pic.twitter.com/2JIoxvAD4G