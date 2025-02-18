#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of the budget session, Samajwadi Party MLAs hold protest against State government over Kumbh stampede, unemployment and other issues. pic.twitter.com/wfTWkQS1fD— ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2025
In a hasty midnight move, the Government has notified the appointment of the new Central Election Commissioner. This goes against the spirit of our Constitution, and what has been reiterated by the Supreme Court in many cases - for the electoral process to have sanctity, the CEC… https://t.co/tCdF8nPd3W— K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) February 17, 2025
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Devotees continue to arrive at Prayagraj Junction for #MahaKumbh2025.— ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2025
Over 54 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the first 36 days of the 45-day-long #MahaKumbh2025, the world's largest human gathering pic.twitter.com/aq3FXVMtqN