मंगलवार, 18 फ़रवरी 2025
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : मंगलवार, 18 फ़रवरी 2025 (23:08 IST)

PM मोदी की ऋषि सुनक से मुलाकात, बताया भारत का सबसे अच्छा मित्र

Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को ब्रिटेन के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री ऋषि सुनक से मुलाकात की और उन्हें ‘‘भारत का सबसे अच्छा मित्र’’ बताया।  पल पल की जानकारी... 


11:02 PM, 18th Feb
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को ब्रिटेन के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री ऋषि सुनक से मुलाकात की और उन्हें ‘‘भारत का सबसे अच्छा मित्र’’ बताया। मोदी ने ‘एक्स’ पर कहा, ‘‘ब्रिटेन के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री ऋषि सुनक और उनके परिवार से मिलकर बहुत खुशी हुई। हमने कई मसलों पर सार्थक बातचीत की। सुनक भारत के बहुत अच्छे मित्र हैं तथा भारत-ब्रिटेन संबंधों को और भी मजबूत बनाने के लिए उत्सुक हैं।’’सुनक के साथ उनकी सास, लेखिका एवं राज्यसभा सदस्य सुधा मूर्ति और परिवार के अन्य सदस्य भी थे।

06:49 PM, 18th Feb
दो ट्रेनों में बम की अफवाह : गोरखपुर और बलिया से प्रयागराज होकर मुंबई तक जाने वाली दो एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन में बम होने की सूचना के बाद अफरातफरी मच गई और दोनों ट्रेन को रुकवा कर उनकी सघन तलाशी ली जा रही है। राजकीय रेलवे पुलिस (जीआरपी) के मीडिया प्रभारी श्याम बाबू ने बताया कि राजकीय रेलवे पुलिस प्रयागराज को सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से मंगलवार सुबह साढ़े दस बजे सूचना प्राप्त हुई कि बलिया से मुंबई जाने वाली कामायनी एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन और गोरखपुर से मुंबई जाने वाली दादर एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन में बम है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस सूचना को गंभीरता से लेते हुए कामायनी एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन को बलिया रेलवे स्टेशन और दादर एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन को औड़िहार रेलवे स्टेशन पर रोककर ट्रेन की सघन तलाशी ली जा रही है। इस कार्य में जिला प्रशासन के साथ ही राजकीय रेलवे पुलिस और रेलवे सुरक्षा बल के अधिकारी जुटे हुए हैं।
 

11:51 AM, 18th Feb
दिल्ली स्टेशन पर क्यों मची भगदड़ : नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर हुई भगदड़ को लेकर आरपीएफ की रिपोर्ट। मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 20 हुई, 10 घायल। प्लेटफॉर्म बदलने की वजह से मची भगदड़। टिकटों की बिक्री पर रोक लगाने की दी गई थी सलाह। पहले कुंभ स्पेशल के प्लेटफॉर्म 12 से जाने की घोषणा की गई थी।  बाद में ट्रेन के प्लेटफॉर्म 16 से जाने की घोषणा की गई। इसकी वजह से स्टेशन पर भगदड़ की स्थिति बन गई। प्लेटफॉर्म 12 से लेकर 16 तक भीड़ थी। दिल्ली पुलिस ने 18 यात्रियों की मौत की पुष्टि की थी। 

यूपी विधानसभा में हंगामा : यूपी विधानसभा का बजट सत्र मंगलवार को शुरू हुआ और राज्यपाल के अभिभाषण के दौरान विपक्षी समाजवादी पार्टी के सदस्यों के हंगामे के कारण सदन की कार्यवाही साढ़े बारह बजे तक के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई।

11:35 AM, 18th Feb
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने यूट्यूब पर एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान अशोभनीय टिप्पणी करने के लिए इन्फ्लुएंसर रणवीर इलाहाबादिया को फटकार लगाई। यूट्यूब पर एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान सोशल मीडिया इन्फ्लूएंसर रणवीर इलाहाबादिया द्वारा इस्तेमाल की गई भाषा को लेकर सवाल उठाया और कहा कि समाज के कुछ मूल्य हैं। उच्चतम न्यायालय ने कहा कि उनके दिमाग में कुछ गंदगी है जिसे यूट्यूब के कार्यक्रम में उन्होंने उगला। शीर्ष अदालत ने इलाहाबादिया के वकील से पूछा, समाज के मूल्य क्या हैं, ये मानक क्या हैं, क्या आपको पता है? अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता के नाम पर किसी को भी समाज के मानदंडों के खिलाफ कुछ भी बोलने की छूट नहीं है।
 
शीर्ष अदालत ने कहा कि आपके द्वारा इस्तेमाल किए गए शब्द बेटियों, बहनों, माता-पिता और यहां तक ​​कि समाज को भी शर्मिंदगी महसूस कराएंगे। अगर यह अश्लीलता नहीं है तो क्या है? हमें आपके खिलाफ दर्ज प्राथमिकी को क्यों रद्द या एकसाथ नत्थी करना चाहिए। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने रणवीर को ठाणे पुलिस स्टेशन में पासपोर्ट सरेंडर करने को कहा। 

10:12 AM, 18th Feb
उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा के बाहर सपा विधायकों का महाकुंभ पर प्रदर्शन, भगदड़ में मरने वालों का आंकड़ा सार्वजनिक करने की मांग। आज से यूपी विधानसभा में शुरू हो रहा है बजट सत्र। 

09:49 AM, 18th Feb
कांग्रेस ने मंगलवार को आरोप लगाया कि सरकार ने सोमवार देर रात मुख्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त (सीईसी) की नियुक्ति कर उच्चतम न्यायालय के आदेश और संविधान की भावना के खिलाफ काम किया है।
 
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की अध्यक्षता में सोमवार शाम को आयोजित चयन समिति की बैठक के बाद ज्ञानेश कुमार को नया सीईसी नियुक्त किया गया है। पार्टी के संगठन महासचिव केसी वेणुगोपाल ने ‘एक्स’ पर पोस्ट किया, 'सरकार ने आधी रात को जल्दबाजी में नए मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त की नियुक्ति की अधिसूचना जारी कर दी है। यह हमारे संविधान की भावना के खिलाफ है और उच्चतम न्यायालय ने कई मामलों में दोहराया है कि चुनावी प्रक्रिया की शुचिता के लिए, सीईसी को एक निष्पक्ष हितधारक होना चाहिए।'

08:43 AM, 18th Feb
बुधवार को भाजपा विधायक दल की बैठक में मिलेगा दिल्ली का नया मुख्‍यमंत्री, 20 फरवरी को होगा शपथ ग्रहण समारोह। समारोह में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से कई दिग्गजों के शामिल होने की संभावना।

08:40 AM, 18th Feb
-महाकुंभ में उमड़ा आस्था का सैलाब, अब तक 54 करोड़ से ज्यादा ने किया कुंभ स्नान।
 
सपने टूटे, भविष्य पर संकट, अमेरिका से लौटे अवैध प्रवासियों की दर्दनाक कहानी

सपने टूटे, भविष्य पर संकट, अमेरिका से लौटे अवैध प्रवासियों की दर्दनाक कहानीIllegal immigrants returned from America: जुलाई 2024 में, अमृतसर में रोहित ने एक ‘ट्रैवल एजेंट’ के कानूनी रूप से अमेरिका में प्रवेश दिलाने का वादा करने के बाद बेहतर भविष्य की तलाश में सफर शुरू किया, लेकिन यह प्रयास उस समय विफल हो गया जब उन्हें कुछ अन्य अवैध भारतीय प्रवासियों के साथ निर्वासित कर दिया गया।

Mahakumbh 2025 : आचमन तो छोड़िए, नहाने योग्य भी नहीं संगम का पानी, CPCB की रिपोर्ट से मचा हड़कंप

Mahakumbh 2025 : आचमन तो छोड़िए, नहाने योग्य भी नहीं संगम का पानी, CPCB की रिपोर्ट से मचा हड़कंपसीपीसीबी की रिपोर्ट में बताया गया है कि महाकुंभ के दौरान प्रयागराज में मौजूद गंगा बैक्टीरिया से प्रदूषित है। इस बैक्टीरिया का नाम फेकल कोलीफॉर्म बैक्टीरिया है, जो आमतौर पर इंसानों व जानवरों के मल और वहां से सीवेज के पानी में मिलता है।

EPFO बना रहा है रिजर्व फंड, जानिए एम्प्लॉइज को क्या होगा फायदा

EPFO बना रहा है रिजर्व फंड, जानिए एम्प्लॉइज को क्या होगा फायदाEPFO is creating a reserve fund: कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि संगठन (EPFO) जल्द ही रिजर्व फंड बनाने की तैयारी कर है। यह फंड हर साल ब्याज से होने वाली अतिरिक्त आय को अलग रखकर बनाया जाएगा। ईपीएफओ के निवेश पर रिटर्न कम होने की स्थिति में भविष्य निधि संगठन इस फंड का उपयोग करेगा।

मृत्यु कुंभ में बदला महाकुंभ, बिना पोस्टमार्टम शवों को बंगाल भेजा, ममता बनर्जी ने CM योगी पर लगाए आरोप

मृत्यु कुंभ में बदला महाकुंभ, बिना पोस्टमार्टम शवों को बंगाल भेजा, ममता बनर्जी ने CM योगी पर लगाए आरोपममता ने भाजपा पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि ये लोग धर्म के नाम पर देश को बांटने का काम कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि बिना डेथ सर्टिफिकेट के शव भेजने से पीड़ित परिवारों को मुआवजा मिलने में मुश्किल होगी।

अयोध्या में भगदड़ मचाने की साजिश, राम मंदिर दर्शन मार्ग पर गिराया ड्रोन

अयोध्या में भगदड़ मचाने की साजिश, राम मंदिर दर्शन मार्ग पर गिराया ड्रोनअयोध्या पुलिस ने एफआईआर में दर्ज किया है कि जानबूझकर भगदड़ फैलाने के उद्देश्य से ड्रोन गिराया गया है

ममता द्वारा महाकुंभ को मृत्युकुंभ कहे जाने पर एमपी सीएम यादव ने साधा निशाना

ममता द्वारा महाकुंभ को मृत्युकुंभ कहे जाने पर एमपी सीएम यादव ने साधा निशानाMohan Yadav targeted Mamata Banerjee: मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री मोहन यादव (Mohan Yadav) ने पश्चिम बंगाल की अपनी समकक्ष ममता बनर्जी (Mamata Banerjee) द्वारा मंगलवार को प्रयागराज के महाकुंभ (Maha Kumbh) मेले को मृत्युकुंभ कहे जाने को बहुसंख्यक हिंदू समुदाय का अपमान बताया। यादव ने नाराजगी जताते हुए कहा कि बनर्जी को अपनी इस अनुचित टिप्पणी के लिए माफी मांगनी चाहिए। बनर्जी की इस विवादास्पद टिप्पणी को लेकर प्रतिक्रिया मांगे जाने यादव ने इंदौर में कहा कि तृणमूल कांग्रेस की वरिष्ठ नेता का यह कथन दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।

छत्तीसगढ़ के बाद गुजरात नगर निकाय चुनावों में भाजपा की बंपर जीत, 68 में 60 पर कब्जा, क्या बोले PM मोदी

छत्तीसगढ़ के बाद गुजरात नगर निकाय चुनावों में भाजपा की बंपर जीत, 68 में 60 पर कब्जा, क्या बोले PM मोदीगुजरात में सत्तारूढ़ भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) ने मंगलवार को नगर निकाय चुनावों में सूपड़ा साफ कर दिया। जूनागढ़ महानगरपालिक (जेएमसी) के साथ-साथ 68 में से 60 नगर पालिकाओं और सभी तीन तालुका पंचायतों में जीत हासिल की जहां 16 फरवरी को मतदान हुआ था। भाजपा ने राज्य की कम से कम 15 नगरपालिकाओं की सत्ता कांग्रेस के हाथों से छीन ली। भाजपा को छत्तीसगढ़ में प्रचंड जीत मिली थी। पीएम मोदी ने इस जीत को गुजरात का भाजपा से दिल का रिश्ता बताया।

पटना के भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाके में पुलिसकर्मियों पर गोलीबारी, 4 लोग हिरासत में लिए गए

पटना के भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाके में पुलिसकर्मियों पर गोलीबारी, 4 लोग हिरासत में लिए गएFiring on policemen in Patna: पटना शहर के भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाके में मंगलवार को एक इमारत के अंदर छिपे हमलावरों ने पुलिस दल पर गोलीबारी की, हालांकि इस हमले में किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं मिली है। वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक (एसएसपी) अवकाश कुमार ने बताया कि 4 हमलावरों को पकड़ लिया गया है, जबकि फरार हुए कुछ अन्य व्यक्तियों की तलाश की जा रही है।

सस्ते Realme P3 Pro 5G और Realme P3x 5G हुए लॉन्च, जानिए फीचर्स

सस्ते Realme P3 Pro 5G और Realme P3x 5G हुए लॉन्च, जानिए फीचर्सRealme नई P सीरीज के तहत Realme P3 Pro 5G और Realme P3x 5G स्मार्टफोन को लॉन्च कर दिया है। Realme P3 Pro 5G की शुरुआती कीमत 23,999 रुपए रखी गई है। इसमें 8GB रैम और 128GB स्टोरेज मिलता है। 8GB+256GB वेरिएंट 24,999 रुपए और 12GB+256GB वेरिएंट 26,999 रुपए में उपलब्ध होगा। स्मार्टफोन में एक पावरफुल प्रोसेसर, AMOLED डिस्प्ले और फास्ट चार्जिंग है।

Apple का सस्ता मोबाइल, iphone 15 से कम कीमत, मचा देगा तूफान, जानिए क्या होंगे फीचर्स

Apple का सस्ता मोबाइल, iphone 15 से कम कीमत, मचा देगा तूफान, जानिए क्या होंगे फीचर्सapples cheap mobile will be launched on february 19 : Apple अब नया स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करने जा रहा है। मीडिया खबरों के अनुसार यह Apple का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन होगा। इसकी कीमत आईफोन 15 से कम होगी। मीडिया खबरों के अनुसार फोन 499 डॉलर में लॉन्च किया जा सकता है, जो भारतीय रुपयों में करीब 43,490 रुपए है।

Vivo V50 price : दमदार AI फीचर्स, 50 MP कैमरा, वीवो का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन मचाने आया धमाल, जानिए फीचर्स

Vivo V50 price : दमदार AI फीचर्स, 50 MP कैमरा, वीवो का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन मचाने आया धमाल, जानिए फीचर्सVivo V50 Launch, Price, Features: वीवो ने अपना दमदार स्मार्टफोन vivo v50 लॉन्च कर दिया है। यह 5 महीने पहले आने वाले वीवो V40 का नया वर्जन है। नए फोन में पुराने मॉडल जैसे कई फीचर्स हैं, लेकिन कुछ सुधार भी किए गए हैं। फीचर्स की बात करें तो Vivo V50 की स्क्रीन 6.78 इंच की है, जो 120Hz रिफ्रेश रेट के साथ आती है। स्मार्टफोन में डायमंड शील्ड ग्लास प्रोटेक्शन से लैस क्वाड कर्व्ड डिस्प्ले मिलता है। पानी से बचाव के लिए IP68 और IP69 रेटिंग भी है।
